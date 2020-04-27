Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 27 avril 2020

Les Concerts de Radio France, détail de la programmation de 5h00 à 8h00 :

  • 05:00
    Anton Bruckner
    Symphonie n°7 en Mi Majeur WAB 107
    Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France
    Myung-Whun Chung, direction
    Concert enregistré le 30 janvier 2015 à l'Auditorium de la Maison de la Radio à Paris
  • 06:08
    Jean Sébastien Bach
    Cantate : Nun danket alle Gott
    Eva Mei : Soprano
    Luca Pisaroni : Baryton-basse
    Choeur De Radio France
    Orchestre National de France
    Daniele Gatti, direction
    Concert enregistré le 15 mai 2014 au Théâtre du Châtelet à Paris
  • 06:20
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
    Don Giovanni, ouverture
    Orchestre National de France
    Daniele Gatti, direction
    Concert enregistré le 1er octobre 2015 à l'Auditorium de la Maison de la Radio à Paris
  • 06:28
    Frédéric Chopin
    Concerto n°1 en mi mineur op 11
    Nathalia Milstein : Piano
    Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France
    Marcelo Lehninger, direction
    Concert enregistré le 29 avril 2016 à l'Auditorium de la Maison de la Radio à Paris
  • 07:09
    Piotr Ilyitch Tchaïkovski
    Symphonie n°4 en fa mineur op 36
    Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France
    Marcelo Lehninger, direction
    Concert enregistré le 29 avril 2016 à l'Auditorium de la Maison de la Radio à Paris
  • 07:57
    Piotr Ilyitch Tchaïkovski
    Les Saison op 37b :Juillet, chant du moissonneur
    Evgeni Koroliov : Piano
    TACET 25
La programmation musicale :
  • 0h30
    Theme - Filippo Gorini
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Theme

    Album Beethoven : Variations Diabelli Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ Année 2017
  • 0h31
    33 variations pour piano en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°1 - Filippo Gorini
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    33 variations pour piano en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°1

    Album Beethoven : Variations Diabelli Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ Année 2017
  • 0h32
    33 variations pour piano en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°2 - Filippo Gorini
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    33 variations pour piano en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°2

    Album Beethoven : Variations Diabelli Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ Année 2017
  • 0h33
    Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°19 - pour piano et orchestre - Anna Vinnitskaya
    Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur

    Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°19 - pour piano et orchestre

    Krzysztof Urbanski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie De L'Elbe
    Album Rachmaninov : Oeuvres pour piano et orchestre Label Alpha (ALPHA275) Année 2017
  • 0h34
    Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°20 - pour piano et orchestre - Anna Vinnitskaya
    Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur

    Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°20 - pour piano et orchestre

    Krzysztof Urbanski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie De L'Elbe
    Album Rachmaninov : Oeuvres pour piano et orchestre Label Alpha (ALPHA275) Année 2017
  • 0h34
    Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°21 - pour piano et orchestre - Anna Vinnitskaya
    Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur

    Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°21 - pour piano et orchestre

    Krzysztof Urbanski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie De L'Elbe
    Album Rachmaninov : Oeuvres pour piano et orchestre Label Alpha (ALPHA275) Année 2017
  • 0h35
    Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°22 - pour piano et orchestre - Anna Vinnitskaya
    Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur

    Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°22 - pour piano et orchestre

    Krzysztof Urbanski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie De L'Elbe
    Album Rachmaninov : Oeuvres pour piano et orchestre Label Alpha (ALPHA275) Année 2017
  • 0h36
    Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°23 - pour piano et orchestre - Anna Vinnitskaya
    Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur

    Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°23 - pour piano et orchestre

    Krzysztof Urbanski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie De L'Elbe
    Album Rachmaninov : Oeuvres pour piano et orchestre Label Alpha (ALPHA275) Année 2017
  • 0h37
    Lieder : La chanson de l'alouette - Tassis Christoyannis
    Edouard Lalocompositeur

    Lieder : La chanson de l'alouette

    Album EDOUARD LALO : INTEGRALE DES MELODIES Label Aparte (AP110) Année 2015
  • 0h39
    Quatuor n°1 en ut min op 15 : Scherzo - Quatuor Giardini
    Gabriel Faurecompositeur

    Quatuor n°1 en ut min op 15 : Scherzo

    Album Gabriel Fauré et Mel Bonis : Quatuors avec piano Label Evidence (EVCD004) Année 2014
  • 0h44
    Hamabdil - arrangement pour violoncelle et harpe - Ophelie Gaillard
    Granville Bantockcompositeur

    Hamabdil - arrangement pour violoncelle et harpe

    Album A british promenade Label Aparte Année 2017
  • 0h49
    5 Poèmes de Herrick op 89 : 1. Now is your turne my dearest to be-set - version pour ténor et harpe - MICHAEL BENNETT
    LENNOX BERKELEYcompositeur

    5 Poèmes de Herrick op 89 : 1. Now is your turne my dearest to be-set - version pour ténor et harpe

    Album A british promenade Label Aparte Année 2017
  • 0h51
    Mourn mourn day is with darkness fled - pour soprano et luth - Emma Kirkby
    John Dowlandcompositeur

    Mourn mourn day is with darkness fled - pour soprano et luth

    Album A pleasing melancholy Label Bis Année 2017
  • 0h52
    Volta - pour 5 violes et luth - Chelys Consort Of Viols
    John Dowlandcompositeur

    Volta - pour 5 violes et luth

    Album A pleasing melancholy Label Bis Année 2017
  • 0h53
    A Collection of Old Scots Tunes : The Birks of Invermay - pour violon violoncelle et clavecin - Colin Scobie
    Francesco Barsanticompositeur

    A Collection of Old Scots Tunes : The Birks of Invermay - pour violon violoncelle et clavecin

    Ensemble Marsyas
    Album Edinburgh 1742 Label Linn Records Année 2017
  • 0h55
    Heisst es viel dich bitten op 14 n°16 - arrangement pour soprano et ensemble instrumental - Mythen Ensemble Orchestral
    Artur Schnabelcompositeur

    Heisst es viel dich bitten op 14 n°16 - arrangement pour soprano et ensemble instrumental

    Graziella Contratto : chef d'orchestre
    Album Gustav Mahler : Symphonie n°4 et Artur Schnabel : Lieder Label Claves Année 2017
  • 0h56
    Concerto pour piano en fa dièse min op 20 : 1. Allegro - Vladimir Ashkenazy
    Alexandre Scriabinecompositeur

    Concerto pour piano en fa dièse min op 20 : 1. Allegro

    Lorin Maazel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Londres
    Album Ashkenazy : The complete piano concerto recordings / CD 10 Label Decca Année 2017
  • 1h04
    Sonate pour piano n°14 en ut dièse min op 27 n°2 (Clair de lune) : 3. Presto agitato - Daniel Barenboim
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°14 en ut dièse min op 27 n°2 (Clair de lune) : 3. Presto agitato

    Album Daniel Barenboim : The solo recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 4-5-6 Label Dgg (4797375) Année 2017
  • 1h12
    Symphonie concertante n°2 en Mi bémol Maj K 364 : 3. Presto - pour violon alto et orchestre - Isaac Stern
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Symphonie concertante n°2 en Mi bémol Maj K 364 : 3. Presto - pour violon alto et orchestre

    Daniel Barenboim : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Anglais
    Album Daniel Barenboim : A retrospective / The Complete Sony Recordings / CD 4 Label Sony Année 2017
  • 1h18
    Messe en Si bémol Maj HOB XXII : 14 (Harmoniemesse) : Kyrie - Erna Spoorenberg
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Messe en Si bémol Maj HOB XXII : 14 (Harmoniemesse) : Kyrie

    George Guest : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields, Choeur Du College Saint-John De Cambridge
    Album The Choir of St John's College Cambridge directed by George Guest : The Complete Argo Recordings / CD 12 Label Decca
  • 1h25
    Carmina burana : Cour d'amours : Stetit puella (Air de soprano) - Gundula Janowitz
    Carl Orffcompositeur

    Carmina burana : Cour d'amours : Stetit puella (Air de soprano)

    Eugen Jochum : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De L'Opera Allemand De Berlin
    Album The Gundula Janowitz Edition CD 5 Label Deutsche Grammophon (00289 479 7348) Année 2017
