Lundi 27 avril 2020
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 27 avril 2020
Les Concerts de Radio France, détail de la programmation de 5h00 à 8h00 :
- 05:00
Anton Bruckner
Symphonie n°7 en Mi Majeur WAB 107
Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France
Myung-Whun Chung, direction
Concert enregistré le 30 janvier 2015 à l'Auditorium de la Maison de la Radio à Paris
- 06:08
Jean Sébastien Bach
Cantate : Nun danket alle Gott
Eva Mei : Soprano
Luca Pisaroni : Baryton-basse
Choeur De Radio France
Orchestre National de France
Daniele Gatti, direction
Concert enregistré le 15 mai 2014 au Théâtre du Châtelet à Paris
- 06:20
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni, ouverture
Orchestre National de France
Daniele Gatti, direction
Concert enregistré le 1er octobre 2015 à l'Auditorium de la Maison de la Radio à Paris
- 06:28
Frédéric Chopin
Concerto n°1 en mi mineur op 11
Nathalia Milstein : Piano
Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France
Marcelo Lehninger, direction
Concert enregistré le 29 avril 2016 à l'Auditorium de la Maison de la Radio à Paris
- 07:09
Piotr Ilyitch Tchaïkovski
Symphonie n°4 en fa mineur op 36
Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France
Marcelo Lehninger, direction
Concert enregistré le 29 avril 2016 à l'Auditorium de la Maison de la Radio à Paris
- 07:57
Piotr Ilyitch Tchaïkovski
Les Saison op 37b :Juillet, chant du moissonneur
Evgeni Koroliov : Piano
TACET 25
La programmation musicale :
- 0h30Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
ThemeAlbum Beethoven : Variations Diabelli Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ Année 2017
- 0h31Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
33 variations pour piano en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°1Album Beethoven : Variations Diabelli Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ Année 2017
- 0h32Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
33 variations pour piano en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°2Album Beethoven : Variations Diabelli Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ Année 2017
- 0h33Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur
Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°19 - pour piano et orchestreKrzysztof Urbanski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie De L'ElbeAlbum Rachmaninov : Oeuvres pour piano et orchestre Label Alpha (ALPHA275) Année 2017
- 0h34Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur
Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°20 - pour piano et orchestreKrzysztof Urbanski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie De L'ElbeAlbum Rachmaninov : Oeuvres pour piano et orchestre Label Alpha (ALPHA275) Année 2017
- 0h34Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur
Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°21 - pour piano et orchestreKrzysztof Urbanski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie De L'ElbeAlbum Rachmaninov : Oeuvres pour piano et orchestre Label Alpha (ALPHA275) Année 2017
- 0h35Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur
Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°22 - pour piano et orchestreKrzysztof Urbanski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie De L'ElbeAlbum Rachmaninov : Oeuvres pour piano et orchestre Label Alpha (ALPHA275) Année 2017
- 0h36Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur
Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°23 - pour piano et orchestreKrzysztof Urbanski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie De L'ElbeAlbum Rachmaninov : Oeuvres pour piano et orchestre Label Alpha (ALPHA275) Année 2017
- 0h37Edouard Lalocompositeur
Lieder : La chanson de l'alouetteAlbum EDOUARD LALO : INTEGRALE DES MELODIES Label Aparte (AP110) Année 2015
- 0h39Gabriel Faurecompositeur
Quatuor n°1 en ut min op 15 : ScherzoAlbum Gabriel Fauré et Mel Bonis : Quatuors avec piano Label Evidence (EVCD004) Année 2014
- 0h44Granville Bantockcompositeur
Hamabdil - arrangement pour violoncelle et harpeAlbum A british promenade Label Aparte Année 2017
- 0h49LENNOX BERKELEYcompositeur
5 Poèmes de Herrick op 89 : 1. Now is your turne my dearest to be-set - version pour ténor et harpeAlbum A british promenade Label Aparte Année 2017
- 0h51John Dowlandcompositeur
Mourn mourn day is with darkness fled - pour soprano et luthAlbum A pleasing melancholy Label Bis Année 2017
- 0h52John Dowlandcompositeur
Volta - pour 5 violes et luthAlbum A pleasing melancholy Label Bis Année 2017
- 0h53Francesco Barsanticompositeur
A Collection of Old Scots Tunes : The Birks of Invermay - pour violon violoncelle et clavecinEnsemble MarsyasAlbum Edinburgh 1742 Label Linn Records Année 2017
- 0h55Artur Schnabelcompositeur
Heisst es viel dich bitten op 14 n°16 - arrangement pour soprano et ensemble instrumentalGraziella Contratto : chef d'orchestreAlbum Gustav Mahler : Symphonie n°4 et Artur Schnabel : Lieder Label Claves Année 2017
- 0h56Alexandre Scriabinecompositeur
Concerto pour piano en fa dièse min op 20 : 1. AllegroLorin Maazel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De LondresAlbum Ashkenazy : The complete piano concerto recordings / CD 10 Label Decca Année 2017
- 1h04Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°14 en ut dièse min op 27 n°2 (Clair de lune) : 3. Presto agitatoAlbum Daniel Barenboim : The solo recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 4-5-6 Label Dgg (4797375) Année 2017
- 1h12Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Symphonie concertante n°2 en Mi bémol Maj K 364 : 3. Presto - pour violon alto et orchestreDaniel Barenboim : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre AnglaisAlbum Daniel Barenboim : A retrospective / The Complete Sony Recordings / CD 4 Label Sony Année 2017
- 1h18Joseph Haydncompositeur
Messe en Si bémol Maj HOB XXII : 14 (Harmoniemesse) : KyrieGeorge Guest : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields, Choeur Du College Saint-John De CambridgeAlbum The Choir of St John's College Cambridge directed by George Guest : The Complete Argo Recordings / CD 12 Label Decca
- 1h25Carl Orffcompositeur
Carmina burana : Cour d'amours : Stetit puella (Air de soprano)Eugen Jochum : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De L'Opera Allemand De BerlinAlbum The Gundula Janowitz Edition CD 5 Label Deutsche Grammophon (00289 479 7348) Année 2017
