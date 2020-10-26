Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Lundi 26 octobre 2020
4h 4mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 26 octobre 2020

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h35
    Symphonie n°5 en Ré Maj op 107 MWV N 15 (La Réforme) : 2. Allegro vivace
    Orchestre Baroque De Fribourg

    Symphonie n°5 en Ré Maj op 107 MWV N 15 (La Réforme) : 2. Allegro vivace

    Pablo Heras Casado : chef d'orchestre, Felix Mendelssohn : auteur
    Album Mendelssohn : Concerto pour violon The Hebrides et Symphonie n°5 Label Harmonia Mundi (2325DI) Année 2017
  • 0h40
    Wer nur den lieben Gott lässt walten : Sing bet und geh auf Gottes Wegen - pour choeur et orchestre à cordes
    Felix Mendelssohncompositeur

    Wer nur den lieben Gott lässt walten : Sing bet und geh auf Gottes Wegen - pour choeur et orchestre à cordes

    Graham Ross : chef d'orchestre, Clare Baroque, Choeur Du Clare College De Cambridge
    Album Reformation 1517-2017 (extraits) Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2017
  • 0h42
    Concerto pour hautbois d'amour en La Maj BWV 1055 : 1. Allegro - Katharina Arfken
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Concerto pour hautbois d'amour en La Maj BWV 1055 : 1. Allegro

    Gottfried Von Der Goltz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De Fribourg
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Cantates pour basse soliste Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2017
  • 0h46
    Cantate BWV 82 : Ich habe genug : Ich habe genug (Air) - Matthias Goerne
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Cantate BWV 82 : Ich habe genug : Ich habe genug (Air)

    Gottfried Von Der Goltz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De Fribourg
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Cantates pour basse soliste Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2017
  • 0h54
    Sonate pour violon et piano n°2 en La Maj op 12 n°2 : 3. Allegro piacevole - Tedi Papavrami
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Sonate pour violon et piano n°2 en La Maj op 12 n°2 : 3. Allegro piacevole

    Album Beethoven : Intégrale des sonates pour violon et piano Label Evidence (EVCD037) Année 2017
  • 0h58
    Symphonie en sol min HOB I : 83 (La poule) : 3.Menuet

    SYMPHONIE EN SOL MIN HOB I : 83 (LA POULE) : 3.MENUET

    JULIEN CHAUVIN : chef d'orchestre, JOSEPH HAYDN : auteur
    Album Joseph Haydn : La poule Label Aparte (AP157D) Année 2017
  • 1h02
    Symphonie en sol min HOB I : 83 (La poule) : 4. Vivace

    SYMPHONIE EN SOL MIN HOB I : 83 (LA POULE) : 4. VIVACE

    JULIEN CHAUVIN : chef d'orchestre, JOSEPH HAYDN : auteur
    Album Joseph Haydn : La poule Label Aparte (AP157D) Année 2017
  • 1h06
    Samson HWV 57 : With plaintive note (Acte II) Air de Dalila - Joan Sutherland
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Samson HWV 57 : With plaintive note (Acte II) Air de Dalila

    Richard Bonynge : chef d'orchestre, Nouvel Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
    Album Georg Friedrich Haendel : Arias Label Decca Année 2017
  • 1h11
    Berenice HWV 38 : Si tra i ceppi (Acte II Sc 13) Air de Demetrio - Forbes Robinson
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Berenice HWV 38 : Si tra i ceppi (Acte II Sc 13) Air de Demetrio

    Ledger Philip : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields
    Album Georg Friedrich Haendel : Arias Label Decca Année 2017
  • 1h16
    Rouslan et Ludmilla : Ouverture
    Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D Amsterdam

    Rouslan et Ludmilla : Ouverture

    Bernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Mikhail Glinka : auteur
    Album Concertgebouw Lollipops Label Decca Année 1966
  • 1h21
    Danse macabre op 40 - poème symphonique pour violon et orchestre - Herman Krebbers
    Camille Saint Saenscompositeur

    Danse macabre op 40 - poème symphonique pour violon et orchestre

    Bernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'Amsterdam
    Album Concertgebouw Lollipops Label Decca Année 2017
  • 1h28
    Ballade pour piano n°4 en fa min op 52 - Finghin Collins
    Frederic Chopincompositeur

    Ballade pour piano n°4 en fa min op 52

    Album Récital Chopin Label Claves Année 2017
  • 1h34
    Symphonie n°40 en sol min K 550 : 1. Allegro molto
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Symphonie n°40 en sol min K 550 : 1. Allegro molto

    Erich Kleiber : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres
    Album Erich Kleiber et Jean Martinon : The Decca 78s Label Decca Eloquence (DECCA4829386)
émission précédente
dimanche 25 octobre 2020
6h 48mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 25 octobre 2020
émission suivante
mardi 27 octobre 2020
6h 48mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 27 octobre 2020