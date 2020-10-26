Lundi 26 octobre 2020
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 26 octobre 2020
La programmation musicale :
- 0h35Orchestre Baroque De Fribourg
Symphonie n°5 en Ré Maj op 107 MWV N 15 (La Réforme) : 2. Allegro vivacePablo Heras Casado : chef d'orchestre, Felix Mendelssohn : auteurAlbum Mendelssohn : Concerto pour violon The Hebrides et Symphonie n°5 Label Harmonia Mundi (2325DI) Année 2017
- 0h40Felix Mendelssohncompositeur
Wer nur den lieben Gott lässt walten : Sing bet und geh auf Gottes Wegen - pour choeur et orchestre à cordesGraham Ross : chef d'orchestre, Clare Baroque, Choeur Du Clare College De CambridgeAlbum Reformation 1517-2017 (extraits) Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2017
- 0h42Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Concerto pour hautbois d'amour en La Maj BWV 1055 : 1. AllegroGottfried Von Der Goltz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De FribourgAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Cantates pour basse soliste Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2017
- 0h46Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Cantate BWV 82 : Ich habe genug : Ich habe genug (Air)Gottfried Von Der Goltz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De FribourgAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Cantates pour basse soliste Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2017
- 0h54Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Sonate pour violon et piano n°2 en La Maj op 12 n°2 : 3. Allegro piacevoleAlbum Beethoven : Intégrale des sonates pour violon et piano Label Evidence (EVCD037) Année 2017
- 0h58
SYMPHONIE EN SOL MIN HOB I : 83 (LA POULE) : 3.MENUETJULIEN CHAUVIN : chef d'orchestre, JOSEPH HAYDN : auteurAlbum Joseph Haydn : La poule Label Aparte (AP157D) Année 2017
- 1h02
SYMPHONIE EN SOL MIN HOB I : 83 (LA POULE) : 4. VIVACEJULIEN CHAUVIN : chef d'orchestre, JOSEPH HAYDN : auteurAlbum Joseph Haydn : La poule Label Aparte (AP157D) Année 2017
- 1h06Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Samson HWV 57 : With plaintive note (Acte II) Air de DalilaRichard Bonynge : chef d'orchestre, Nouvel Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum Georg Friedrich Haendel : Arias Label Decca Année 2017
- 1h11Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Berenice HWV 38 : Si tra i ceppi (Acte II Sc 13) Air de DemetrioLedger Philip : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-FieldsAlbum Georg Friedrich Haendel : Arias Label Decca Année 2017
- 1h16Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D Amsterdam
Rouslan et Ludmilla : OuvertureBernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Mikhail Glinka : auteurAlbum Concertgebouw Lollipops Label Decca Année 1966
- 1h21Camille Saint Saenscompositeur
Danse macabre op 40 - poème symphonique pour violon et orchestreBernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'AmsterdamAlbum Concertgebouw Lollipops Label Decca Année 2017
- 1h28Frederic Chopincompositeur
Ballade pour piano n°4 en fa min op 52Album Récital Chopin Label Claves Année 2017
- 1h34Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Symphonie n°40 en sol min K 550 : 1. Allegro moltoErich Kleiber : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de LondresAlbum Erich Kleiber et Jean Martinon : The Decca 78s Label Decca Eloquence (DECCA4829386)
émission précédentedimanche 25 octobre 2020
émission suivantemardi 27 octobre 2020