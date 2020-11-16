Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Lundi 16 novembre 2020
4h 4mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 16 novembre 2020

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h42
    Der Fluss D 693 (Le fleuve D 693) - pour baryton et piano - MATTHIAS GOERNE
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Der Fluss D 693

    Matthias Goerne : Baryton (voix), Andreas Haefliger : Piano
    Album Erlkönig Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 902141) Année 2013
  • 0h47
    Der Strom D 565 (Le fleuve D 565) - pour baryton et piano - MATTHIAS GOERNE
    FRANZ SCHUBERTcompositeur

    Der Strom D 565 (Le fleuve D 565) - pour baryton et piano

    Album Erlkönig Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 902141)
  • 0h48
    QUATUOR EM MI BEMOL MAJ OP 47 POUR PIANO ET CORDES : SCHERZO - MARTHA ARGERICH
    ROBERT SCHUMANNcompositeur

    QUATUOR EM MI BEMOL MAJ OP 47 POUR PIANO ET CORDES : SCHERZO

    Album Robert Schumann : Musique de chambre Label Emi
  • 0h52
    QUATUOR A CORDES N°30 EN MI BEMOL MAJ OP 33 N°2 HOB III : 38 : ADAGIO MA NON TROPPO - THE LINDSAYS

    QUATUOR A CORDES N°30 EN MI BEMOL MAJ OP 33 N°2 HOB III : 38 : ADAGIO MA NON TROPPO

    Album Joseph Haydn : Quatuors à cordes Label Asv Année 1998
  • 0h57
    Paduan - pour consort de violes - FRETWORK
    JOHN DOWLANDcompositeur

    Paduan - pour consort de violes

    Album Tune of sad despaire Label Satirino Records Année 2012
  • 1h02
    Sorrow come - pour haute-contre et consort de violes - DOMINIQUE VISSE
    JOHN DOWLANDcompositeur

    Sorrow come - pour haute-contre et consort de violes

    Album Tune of sad despaire Label Satirino Records Année 2012
  • 1h06
    6 mélodies op 4 : Harvest of sorrow op 4 n°5 - GIOVANNI DORIA MIGLIETTA
    SERGE RACHMANINOVcompositeur

    6 mélodies op 4 : Harvest of sorrow op 4 n°5

    Album Earl Wild : Intégrale des transcriptions des mélodies de Rachmaninov Label Piano Classics (PCL0102) Année 2016
  • 1h11
    Concerto en Ré Maj op 35 : Canzonetta - CHRISTIAN FERRAS
    PETER ILLICH TCHAIKOVSKYcompositeur

    Concerto en Ré Maj op 35 : Canzonetta

    HERBERT VON KARAJAN : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE BERLIN
    Album Christian Ferras interprète Tchaïkovski et Nigg / CD4 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) Année 2012
  • 1h18
    5 novelettes op 15 : Orientale - Novelette op 15 n°2 / Dans le style oriental - Quatuor Chostakovitch

    ORIENTALE NOVELETTE OP 15 N°2

    ALEXANDRE GLAZOUNOV : auteur
    Album GLINKA ET GLAZOUNOV : QUATUORS A CORDES Label Olympia Année 1982
