Lundi 16 novembre 2020
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 16 novembre 2020
La programmation musicale :
- 0h42Franz Schubertcompositeur
Der Fluss D 693Matthias Goerne : Baryton (voix), Andreas Haefliger : PianoAlbum Erlkönig Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 902141) Année 2013
- 0h47FRANZ SCHUBERTcompositeur
Der Strom D 565 (Le fleuve D 565) - pour baryton et pianoAlbum Erlkönig Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 902141)
- 0h48ROBERT SCHUMANNcompositeur
QUATUOR EM MI BEMOL MAJ OP 47 POUR PIANO ET CORDES : SCHERZOAlbum Robert Schumann : Musique de chambre Label Emi
- 0h52
QUATUOR A CORDES N°30 EN MI BEMOL MAJ OP 33 N°2 HOB III : 38 : ADAGIO MA NON TROPPOAlbum Joseph Haydn : Quatuors à cordes Label Asv Année 1998
- 0h57JOHN DOWLANDcompositeur
Paduan - pour consort de violesAlbum Tune of sad despaire Label Satirino Records Année 2012
- 1h02JOHN DOWLANDcompositeur
Sorrow come - pour haute-contre et consort de violesAlbum Tune of sad despaire Label Satirino Records Année 2012
- 1h06SERGE RACHMANINOVcompositeur
6 mélodies op 4 : Harvest of sorrow op 4 n°5Album Earl Wild : Intégrale des transcriptions des mélodies de Rachmaninov Label Piano Classics (PCL0102) Année 2016
- 1h11PETER ILLICH TCHAIKOVSKYcompositeur
Concerto en Ré Maj op 35 : CanzonettaHERBERT VON KARAJAN : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE BERLINAlbum Christian Ferras interprète Tchaïkovski et Nigg / CD4 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) Année 2012
- 1h18
ORIENTALE NOVELETTE OP 15 N°2ALEXANDRE GLAZOUNOV : auteurAlbum GLINKA ET GLAZOUNOV : QUATUORS A CORDES Label Olympia Année 1982
émission précédentedimanche 15 novembre 2020
émission suivantemardi 17 novembre 2020