Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Lundi 15 mars 2021
4h 4mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 15 mars 2021

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h30
    Concerto pour piano n°27 en Si bémol Maj K 595 : 2. Larghetto - FRANCESCO PIEMONTESI
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Andrew Manze : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Chambre d'Ecosse, Francesco Piemontesi : Piano
    Album Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Concertos pour piano n°19 et 27 Label Linn Records (CKD622) Année 2020
  • 0h37
    Quintette pour clarinette en Si bémol Maj op 34 J 182 : 4. Rondo. Allegro - pour clarinette et orchestre de chambre - JORG WIDMANN
    Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur

    Jorg Widmann : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Irlandais, Jorg Widmann : Clarinette
    Album Carl Maria von Weber : Oeuvres pour clarinette Label Alpha (461917) Année 2020
  • 0h42
    Symphonie n°1 en Si bémol Maj op 38 : III. Scherzo. Molto vivace
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Francois Xavier Roth : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Gurzenich De Cologne
    Album Robert Schumann : Symphonies n°1 et 4 Label Myrios (MYR028) Année 2020
  • 0h48
    Tragödie op 64 n°3 : 1. Entflieh mit mir und sei mein Weib - JOSEPH MIDDLETON
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Joseph Middleton : Piano, Samuel Hasselhorn : Baryton (voix), Heinrich Heine : auteur
    Album Schumann : Stille Liebe Label Harmonia Mundi (916114DI) Année 2020
  • 0h50
    Tragödie op 64 n°3 : 2. Es fiel ein Reif in der Frühlingsnacht - JOSEPH MIDDLETON
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Joseph Middleton : Piano, Samuel Hasselhorn : Baryton (voix), Heinrich Heine : auteur
    Album Schumann : Stille Liebe Label Harmonia Mundi (916114DI) Année 2020
  • 0h52
    LISZT / Rapsodie hongroise pour piano en la min S 244 n°11 - LISZT / Rapsodie hongroise pour piano en la min S 244 n°11
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Alexandre Kantorow : Piano
    Album Brahms Bartok Liszt : Oeuvres pour piano Label Bis (BIS-2380) Année 2020
  • 0h58
    Concerto pour piano n°2 en sol min op 22 : 2. Allegro scherzando - arrangement pour piano - NATHANAEL GOUIN
    Camille Saint Saenscompositeur

    Nathanaël Gouin : Piano, Georges Bizet : auteur
    Album Bizet sans paroles Label Mirare (MIR452D) Année 2020
  • 1h04
    L'Arlésienne op 23 suite n°1 : 2. Menuet - arrangement pour piano - NATHANAEL GOUIN
    Georges Bizetcompositeur

    Nathanaël Gouin : Piano, Serge Rachmaninov : auteur
    Album Bizet sans paroles Label Mirare (MIR452D) Année 2020
  • 1h07
    Chants d'auvergne pour soprano et orchestre : La pastoura als camps - VERONIQUE GENS
    Joseph Canteloubecompositeur

    Jean Claude Casadesus : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De Lille, Véronique Gens : Soprano
    Album Canteloube : Chants d'Auvergne vol 1 Label Naxos (8.557491) Année 2004
  • 1h10
    Chants d'auvergne pour soprano et orchestre : Bailero - VERONIQUE GENS
    Joseph Canteloubecompositeur

    Jean Claude Casadesus : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De Lille, Véronique Gens : Soprano
    Album Canteloube : Chants d'Auvergne vol 1 Label Naxos (8.557491) Année 2004
  • 1h15
    Chants d'auvergne pour soprano et orchestre : L'aio de rotso - VERONIQUE GENS
    Joseph Canteloubecompositeur

    Jean Claude Casadesus : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De Lille, Véronique Gens : Soprano
    Album Canteloube : Chants d'Auvergne vol 1 Label Naxos (8.557491) Année 2004
  • 1h18
    Chants d'auvergne pour soprano et orchestre : Ound' onoren gorda ? - VERONIQUE GENS
    Joseph Canteloubecompositeur

    Jean Claude Casadesus : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De Lille, Véronique Gens : Soprano
    Album Canteloube : Chants d'Auvergne vol 1 Label Naxos (8.557491) Année 2004
  • 1h21
    Chants d'auvergne pour soprano et orchestre : Obal din Lou limouzi - VERONIQUE GENS
    Joseph Canteloubecompositeur

    Jean Claude Casadesus : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De Lille, Véronique Gens : Soprano
    Album Canteloube : Chants d'Auvergne vol 1 Label Naxos (8.557491) Année 2004
  • 1h22
    Chants du Rhin : 4. La Bohémienne (Danse prophétique) - NATHANAEL GOUIN
    Georges Bizetcompositeur

    Nathanaël Gouin : Piano
    Album Bizet sans paroles Label Mirare (MIR452D) Année 2020
  • 1h25
    Concerto pour pianoforte n°4 en Sol Maj op 58 : 2. Andante con moto - KRISTIAN BEZUIDENHOUT
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Pablo Heras-Casado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De Fribourg, Kristian Bezuidenhout : Pianoforte
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven : Concerto pour piano n°4 et autres oeuvres Label Harmonia Mundi (902413DI) Année 2020
  • 1h30
    Phèdre : Affreuse destinée (Acte III) thésée Phèdre un chasseur et choeur - JEROME BOUTILLIER
    Jean Baptiste Lemoynecompositeur

    Gyorgy Vashegyi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Orfeo De Budapest, Choeur Purcell, Jerome Boutillier : Baryton (voix), Un chasseur, Tassis Christoyannis : Baryton (voix), Thésée, Judith Van Wanroij : Soprano, Phèdre
    Album Phèdre (intégrale) Label Bru Zane (397598) Année 2020
  • 1h34
    Quintette n°2 : 1. Moderato - pour piano et quatuor à cordes - WOJCIECH SWITALA
    Grazyna Bacewiczcompositeur

    Quatuor De Silesie, Wojciech Switala : Piano, Szymon Krzeszowiec : Violon, Arkadiusz Kubica : Violon, Lukasz, Syrnicki : Alto (instrument), Piotr Janosik : Violoncelle
    Album Grazyna Bacewicz : Quintette et Quatuors Label Chandos (CHAN10976) Année 2018
  • 1h41
    Quintette n°2 : 2. Larghetto - pour piano et quatuor à cordes - WOJCIECH SWITALA
    Grazyna Bacewiczcompositeur

    Quatuor De Silesie, Wojciech Switala : Piano, Szymon Krzeszowiec : Violon, Arkadiusz Kubica : Violon, Lukasz, Syrnicki : Alto (instrument), Piotr Janosik : Violoncelle
    Album Grazyna Bacewicz : Quintette et Quatuors Label Chandos (CHAN10976) Année 2018
