Lundi 15 mars 2021
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 15 mars 2021
La programmation musicale :
- 0h30Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°27 en Si bémol Maj K 595 : 2. LarghettoAndrew Manze : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Chambre d'Ecosse, Francesco Piemontesi : PianoAlbum Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Concertos pour piano n°19 et 27 Label Linn Records (CKD622) Année 2020
- 0h37Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur
Quintette pour clarinette en Si bémol Maj op 34 J 182 : 4. Rondo. Allegro - pour clarinette et orchestre de chambreJorg Widmann : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Irlandais, Jorg Widmann : ClarinetteAlbum Carl Maria von Weber : Oeuvres pour clarinette Label Alpha (461917) Année 2020
- 0h42Robert Schumanncompositeur
Symphonie n°1 en Si bémol Maj op 38 : III. Scherzo. Molto vivaceFrancois Xavier Roth : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Gurzenich De CologneAlbum Robert Schumann : Symphonies n°1 et 4 Label Myrios (MYR028) Année 2020
- 0h48Robert Schumanncompositeur
Tragödie op 64 n°3 : 1. Entflieh mit mir und sei mein WeibJoseph Middleton : Piano, Samuel Hasselhorn : Baryton (voix), Heinrich Heine : auteurAlbum Schumann : Stille Liebe Label Harmonia Mundi (916114DI) Année 2020
- 0h50Robert Schumanncompositeur
Tragödie op 64 n°3 : 2. Es fiel ein Reif in der FrühlingsnachtJoseph Middleton : Piano, Samuel Hasselhorn : Baryton (voix), Heinrich Heine : auteurAlbum Schumann : Stille Liebe Label Harmonia Mundi (916114DI) Année 2020
- 0h52Franz Lisztcompositeur
Rapsodie hongroise pour piano en la min S 244 n°11Alexandre Kantorow : PianoAlbum Brahms Bartok Liszt : Oeuvres pour piano Label Bis (BIS-2380) Année 2020
- 0h58Camille Saint Saenscompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°2 en sol min op 22 : 2. Allegro scherzando - arrangement pour pianoNathanaël Gouin : Piano, Georges Bizet : auteurAlbum Bizet sans paroles Label Mirare (MIR452D) Année 2020
- 1h04Georges Bizetcompositeur
L'Arlésienne op 23 suite n°1 : 2. Menuet - arrangement pour pianoNathanaël Gouin : Piano, Serge Rachmaninov : auteurAlbum Bizet sans paroles Label Mirare (MIR452D) Année 2020
- 1h07Joseph Canteloubecompositeur
Chants d'auvergne pour soprano et orchestre : La pastoura als campsJean Claude Casadesus : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De Lille, Véronique Gens : SopranoAlbum Canteloube : Chants d'Auvergne vol 1 Label Naxos (8.557491) Année 2004
- 1h10Joseph Canteloubecompositeur
Chants d'auvergne pour soprano et orchestre : BaileroJean Claude Casadesus : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De Lille, Véronique Gens : SopranoAlbum Canteloube : Chants d'Auvergne vol 1 Label Naxos (8.557491) Année 2004
- 1h15Joseph Canteloubecompositeur
Chants d'auvergne pour soprano et orchestre : L'aio de rotsoJean Claude Casadesus : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De Lille, Véronique Gens : SopranoAlbum Canteloube : Chants d'Auvergne vol 1 Label Naxos (8.557491) Année 2004
- 1h18Joseph Canteloubecompositeur
Chants d'auvergne pour soprano et orchestre : Ound' onoren gorda ?Jean Claude Casadesus : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De Lille, Véronique Gens : SopranoAlbum Canteloube : Chants d'Auvergne vol 1 Label Naxos (8.557491) Année 2004
- 1h21Joseph Canteloubecompositeur
Chants d'auvergne pour soprano et orchestre : Obal din Lou limouziJean Claude Casadesus : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De Lille, Véronique Gens : SopranoAlbum Canteloube : Chants d'Auvergne vol 1 Label Naxos (8.557491) Année 2004
- 1h22Georges Bizetcompositeur
Chants du Rhin : 4. La Bohémienne (Danse prophétique)Nathanaël Gouin : PianoAlbum Bizet sans paroles Label Mirare (MIR452D) Année 2020
- 1h25Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Concerto pour pianoforte n°4 en Sol Maj op 58 : 2. Andante con motoPablo Heras-Casado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De Fribourg, Kristian Bezuidenhout : PianoforteAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven : Concerto pour piano n°4 et autres oeuvres Label Harmonia Mundi (902413DI) Année 2020
- 1h30Jean Baptiste Lemoynecompositeur
Phèdre : Affreuse destinée (Acte III) thésée Phèdre un chasseur et choeurGyorgy Vashegyi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Orfeo De Budapest, Choeur Purcell, Jerome Boutillier : Baryton (voix), Un chasseur, Tassis Christoyannis : Baryton (voix), Thésée, Judith Van Wanroij : Soprano, PhèdreAlbum Phèdre (intégrale) Label Bru Zane (397598) Année 2020
- 1h34Grazyna Bacewiczcompositeur
Quintette n°2 : 1. Moderato - pour piano et quatuor à cordesQuatuor De Silesie, Wojciech Switala : Piano, Szymon Krzeszowiec : Violon, Arkadiusz Kubica : Violon, Lukasz, Syrnicki : Alto (instrument), Piotr Janosik : VioloncelleAlbum Grazyna Bacewicz : Quintette et Quatuors Label Chandos (CHAN10976) Année 2018
- 1h41Grazyna Bacewiczcompositeur
Quintette n°2 : 2. Larghetto - pour piano et quatuor à cordesQuatuor De Silesie, Wojciech Switala : Piano, Szymon Krzeszowiec : Violon, Arkadiusz Kubica : Violon, Lukasz, Syrnicki : Alto (instrument), Piotr Janosik : VioloncelleAlbum Grazyna Bacewicz : Quintette et Quatuors Label Chandos (CHAN10976) Année 2018
