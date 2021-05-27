Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 27 mai 2021

Georg Friedrich Haendel compositeur

Ode for the birthday of Queen Anne HWV 74 : Eternal source of light divine

John Nelson : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Saint Luke De New York, Kathleen Battle : Soprano, Wynton Marsalis : Trompette, Anthony Newman : Clavecin, Daire Fitzgerald : Violoncelle, John Feeney : Contrebasse