Jeudi 27 mai 2021
5h 33mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 27 mai 2021

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h05
    Ode for the birthday of Queen Anne HWV 74 : Eternal source of light divine - Kathleen Battle
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Ode for the birthday of Queen Anne HWV 74 : Eternal source of light divine

    John Nelson : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Saint Luke De New York, Kathleen Battle : Soprano, Wynton Marsalis : Trompette, Anthony Newman : Clavecin, Daire Fitzgerald : Violoncelle, John Feeney : Contrebasse
    Album Kathleen Battle et Wynton Marsalis : Baroque duet Label Sony Classical Année 1992
  • 0h08
    Cantate BWV 68 : Mein gläubiges Herze (Air de soprano) - Aksel Rikkvin
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Cantate BWV 68 : Mein gläubiges Herze (Air de soprano)

    Nigel Short : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre du Siècle des Lumières, Aksel Rikkvin : Soprano, Luise Buchberger : Piccolo
    Album Aksel Rykkvin interprète Bach Haendel et Mozart Label Signum (SIGCD435) Année 2016
  • 0h12
    Intorno a quella rosa Seibel 171 : Intorno a quella rosa timida ed amorosa (Air) - pour contre-ténor - Terry Wey
    Johann David Heinichencompositeur

    Intorno a quella rosa Seibel 171 : Intorno a quella rosa timida ed amorosa (Air) - pour contre-ténor

    Batzdorfer Hofkapelle, Terry Wey : Contre-ténor
    Album Johann David Heinichen : Cantates italiennes et concertos Label Accent (ACC24309) Année 2015
  • 0h16
    Petrouchka tableau : 1. the shrovetide fair - russian dance
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Petrouchka tableau : 1. the shrovetide fair - russian dance

    Neeme Järvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande
    Album Petrushka, Apollon musagète, Circus polka Label Chandos (CHAN 9237) Année 1993
  • 0h19
    Irish dragoon : Circus galop - pour orchestre
    John Philip Sousacompositeur

    Irish dragoon : Circus galop - pour orchestre

    Jarvi Kristjan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National Royal D'Ecosse
    Album A Sousa celebration Label Chandos (CHSA 5182) Année 2117
  • 0h21
    Fetes romaines : Circus maximus
    Ottorino Respighicompositeur

    Fetes romaines : Circus maximus

    Mariss Jansons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique D'Oslo
    Album Ottorino Respighi : 3 poemes symphoniques Label Emi (EMI 5556002) Année 1996
  • 0h25
    The red pony : Dream march and circus music - suite d'orchestre d'après la musique du film
    Aaron Coplandcompositeur

    The red pony : Dream march and circus music - suite d'orchestre d'après la musique du film

    Aaron Copland : chef d'orchestre, New Philharmonia Orchestra
    Album Aaron Copland : Oeuvres symphoniques (cd 1) Label Sony Année 1991
  • 0h30
    Fantaisie circus - arrangement pour violon et orchestre a cordes
    Isaak Dounaievskicompositeur

    Fantaisie circus - arrangement pour violon et orchestre a cordes

    Gidon Kremer : chef d'orchestre, Kremerata Baltica, Kremerata Baltica
    Album Kremerland Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (00289 474 8012) Année 2004
  • 0h38
    Suite n°4 en ré min HWV 437 : Sarabande - Lorenza Borrani
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Suite n°4 en ré min HWV 437 : Sarabande

    Daniel Hope : Violon, Lorenza Borrani : Violon, Lucy Gould : Violon, Stewart Eaton : Alto (instrument), William Conway : Violoncelle, Enno Senft : Contrebasse, Kristian Bezuidenhout : Clavecin, Stefan Maass : Luth, Guitare baroque, Théorbe, Stefan Rath : Luth, Guitare baroque, Théorbe, Olivier Foures : auteur
    Album Air. A baroque journey Label Deutsche Grammophon (4778094) Année 2009
  • 0h41
    El amor brujo pour mezzo-soprano et orchestre : El circulo magico : Romance del pescador - Anna Reynolds
    Manuel De Fallacompositeur

    El amor brujo pour mezzo-soprano et orchestre : El circulo magico : Romance del pescador

    Benjamin Britten : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Anglais, Anna Reynolds : Mezzo-soprano, Stewarr Bedford : Piano
    Album Britten the performer / vol 12 Label Bbc Worldwide Music (BBCB 8012-2) Année 1999
  • 0h43
    Requiem : Introït
    Andre Campracompositeur

    Requiem : Introït

    William Christie : chef d'orchestre, Arts Florissants, Arts Florissants
    Album Andre campra : Grands motets Label Virgin (5455552) Année 2003
  • 0h51
    Messe glagolitique JW III/9 : Gloria - pour solistes choeur mixte orchestre et orgue - Divers
    Leos Janacekcompositeur

    Messe glagolitique JW III/9 : Gloria - pour solistes choeur mixte orchestre et orgue

    Tomas Netopil : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Prague, Choeur Philharmonique De Prague, Divers
    Album Leos Janacek : Messe glagolitique et Vecné Evangelium Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU415020) Année 2014
  • 0h57
    Fugue en ré min BWV 539 - pour orgue - Michel Bouvard
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Fugue en ré min BWV 539 - pour orgue

    Michel Bouvard : Orgue
    Album Bach - Isoir : Transcriptions Label La Dolce Volta (LDV26) Année 2015
  • 1h03
    Concerto grosso for strings and piano : fugue - Patricia Michaelian
    Ernest Blochcompositeur

    Concerto grosso for strings and piano : fugue

    Gerard Schwarz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Seattle, Patricia Michaelian : Piano
    Album America / Concerto grosso nº1 Label Delos (DE 3135) Année 1994
  • 1h09
    Petrouchka tableau : 3. dance of the ballerina
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Petrouchka tableau : 3. dance of the ballerina

    Neeme Järvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande
    Album Petrushka, Apollon musagète, Circus polka Label Chandos (CHAN 9237) Année 1993
  • 1h10
    Sérénade op 30 : Andante - pour flûte traversière harpe violon alto et violoncelle - Mathieu Dufour
    Albert Rousselcompositeur

    Sérénade op 30 : Andante - pour flûte traversière harpe violon alto et violoncelle

    Mathieu Dufour : Flûte traversière, Julie Palloc : Harpe, Trio Joachim, Frederic Laroque : Violon, Pierre Lener : Alto (instrument), Cyril Lacrouts : Violoncelle
    Album Albert Roussel : Intégrale des oeuvres pour flûte Label Saphir (LVC 001017) Année 2001
  • 1h18
    Sonate à 4 n°1 en Sol Maj : Moderato - pour flûte traversière et trio à cordes - Peter Lukas Graf
    Gioacchino Rossinicompositeur

    Sonate à 4 n°1 en Sol Maj : Moderato - pour flûte traversière et trio à cordes

    Peter Lukas Graf : Flûte traversière, Trio Carmina
    Album Gioacchino Rossini : Sonates a quattro Label Claves (CD50-8608) Année 1987
