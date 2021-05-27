Jeudi 27 mai 2021
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 27 mai 2021
La programmation musicale :
- 0h05Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Ode for the birthday of Queen Anne HWV 74 : Eternal source of light divineJohn Nelson : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Saint Luke De New York, Kathleen Battle : Soprano, Wynton Marsalis : Trompette, Anthony Newman : Clavecin, Daire Fitzgerald : Violoncelle, John Feeney : ContrebasseAlbum Kathleen Battle et Wynton Marsalis : Baroque duet Label Sony Classical Année 1992
- 0h08Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Cantate BWV 68 : Mein gläubiges Herze (Air de soprano)Nigel Short : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre du Siècle des Lumières, Aksel Rikkvin : Soprano, Luise Buchberger : PiccoloAlbum Aksel Rykkvin interprète Bach Haendel et Mozart Label Signum (SIGCD435) Année 2016
- 0h12Johann David Heinichencompositeur
Intorno a quella rosa Seibel 171 : Intorno a quella rosa timida ed amorosa (Air) - pour contre-ténorBatzdorfer Hofkapelle, Terry Wey : Contre-ténorAlbum Johann David Heinichen : Cantates italiennes et concertos Label Accent (ACC24309) Année 2015
- 0h16Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Petrouchka tableau : 1. the shrovetide fair - russian danceNeeme Järvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Suisse RomandeAlbum Petrushka, Apollon musagète, Circus polka Label Chandos (CHAN 9237) Année 1993
- 0h19John Philip Sousacompositeur
Irish dragoon : Circus galop - pour orchestreJarvi Kristjan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National Royal D'EcosseAlbum A Sousa celebration Label Chandos (CHSA 5182) Année 2117
- 0h21Ottorino Respighicompositeur
Fetes romaines : Circus maximusMariss Jansons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique D'OsloAlbum Ottorino Respighi : 3 poemes symphoniques Label Emi (EMI 5556002) Année 1996
- 0h25Aaron Coplandcompositeur
The red pony : Dream march and circus music - suite d'orchestre d'après la musique du filmAaron Copland : chef d'orchestre, New Philharmonia OrchestraAlbum Aaron Copland : Oeuvres symphoniques (cd 1) Label Sony Année 1991
- 0h30Isaak Dounaievskicompositeur
Fantaisie circus - arrangement pour violon et orchestre a cordesGidon Kremer : chef d'orchestre, Kremerata Baltica, Kremerata BalticaAlbum Kremerland Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (00289 474 8012) Année 2004
- 0h38Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Suite n°4 en ré min HWV 437 : SarabandeDaniel Hope : Violon, Lorenza Borrani : Violon, Lucy Gould : Violon, Stewart Eaton : Alto (instrument), William Conway : Violoncelle, Enno Senft : Contrebasse, Kristian Bezuidenhout : Clavecin, Stefan Maass : Luth, Guitare baroque, Théorbe, Stefan Rath : Luth, Guitare baroque, Théorbe, Olivier Foures : auteurAlbum Air. A baroque journey Label Deutsche Grammophon (4778094) Année 2009
- 0h41Manuel De Fallacompositeur
El amor brujo pour mezzo-soprano et orchestre : El circulo magico : Romance del pescadorBenjamin Britten : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Anglais, Anna Reynolds : Mezzo-soprano, Stewarr Bedford : PianoAlbum Britten the performer / vol 12 Label Bbc Worldwide Music (BBCB 8012-2) Année 1999
- 0h43Andre Campracompositeur
Requiem : IntroïtWilliam Christie : chef d'orchestre, Arts Florissants, Arts FlorissantsAlbum Andre campra : Grands motets Label Virgin (5455552) Année 2003
- 0h51Leos Janacekcompositeur
Messe glagolitique JW III/9 : Gloria - pour solistes choeur mixte orchestre et orgueTomas Netopil : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Prague, Choeur Philharmonique De Prague, DiversAlbum Leos Janacek : Messe glagolitique et Vecné Evangelium Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU415020) Année 2014
- 0h57Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Fugue en ré min BWV 539 - pour orgueMichel Bouvard : OrgueAlbum Bach - Isoir : Transcriptions Label La Dolce Volta (LDV26) Année 2015
- 1h03Ernest Blochcompositeur
Concerto grosso for strings and piano : fugueGerard Schwarz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Seattle, Patricia Michaelian : PianoAlbum America / Concerto grosso nº1 Label Delos (DE 3135) Année 1994
- 1h09Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Petrouchka tableau : 3. dance of the ballerinaNeeme Järvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Suisse RomandeAlbum Petrushka, Apollon musagète, Circus polka Label Chandos (CHAN 9237) Année 1993
- 1h10Albert Rousselcompositeur
Sérénade op 30 : Andante - pour flûte traversière harpe violon alto et violoncelleMathieu Dufour : Flûte traversière, Julie Palloc : Harpe, Trio Joachim, Frederic Laroque : Violon, Pierre Lener : Alto (instrument), Cyril Lacrouts : VioloncelleAlbum Albert Roussel : Intégrale des oeuvres pour flûte Label Saphir (LVC 001017) Année 2001
- 1h18Gioacchino Rossinicompositeur
Sonate à 4 n°1 en Sol Maj : Moderato - pour flûte traversière et trio à cordesPeter Lukas Graf : Flûte traversière, Trio CarminaAlbum Gioacchino Rossini : Sonates a quattro Label Claves (CD50-8608) Année 1987
