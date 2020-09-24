Jeudi 24 septembre 2020
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 24 septembre 2020
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00CLAUDIO MONTEVERDIcompositeur
Vêpres de la Bienheureuse Vierge Marie SV 206 : Deus in adjutorium - Domine ad adjuvandum (intonation)LEONARDO GARCIA-ALARCON : chef d'orchestre, CAPPELLA MEDITERRANEA, CHOEUR DE CHAMBRE DE NAMURAlbum Claudio Monteverdi : Vespro della Beata Vergine Label Ambronay (AMY041) Année 2014
- 0h02CLAUDIO MONTEVERDIcompositeur
Vêpres de la Bienheureuse Vierge Marie SV 206 : Nativitas gloriosae (antienne)LEONARDO GARCIA-ALARCON : chef d'orchestre, CAPPELLA MEDITERRANEA, CHOEUR DE CHAMBRE DE NAMURAlbum Claudio Monteverdi : Vespro della Beata Vergine Label Ambronay (AMY041) Année 2014
- 0h02CLAUDIO MONTEVERDIcompositeur
Vêpres de la Bienheureuse Vierge Marie SV 206 : Psaume 109 : Dixit DominusLEONARDO GARCIA-ALARCON : chef d'orchestre, CAPPELLA MEDITERRANEA, CHOEUR DE CHAMBRE DE NAMURAlbum Claudio Monteverdi : Vespro della Beata Vergine Label Ambronay (AMY041) Année 2014
- 0h10GABRIEL FAUREcompositeur
ELEGIE EN UT MIN OP 24Album Gabriel Faure : Musique de chambre volume 1 Label Emi (7325452) Année 1988
- 0h17Peter Illich Tchaikovskycompositeur
La Belle au bois dormant : Acte III : N°25 Pas de quatre : IntroductionAndre Previn : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum Tchaikovsky : Le Lac des cygnes op 20 - La Belle au bois dormant op 66 - Casse-Noisette op 71 Label Warner Classics (0190295974893) Année 2016
- 0h19Peter Illich Tchaikovskycompositeur
La Belle au bois dormant : Acte III : N°25 Pas de quatre : Variation I (Cendrillon et Fortuné)Andre Previn : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum Tchaikovsky : Le Lac des cygnes op 20 - La Belle au bois dormant op 66 - Casse-Noisette op 71 Label Warner Classics (0190295974893) Année 2016
- 0h20Peter Illich Tchaikovskycompositeur
La Belle au bois dormant : Acte III : N°25 Pas de quatre : Variation II (L'Oiseau Bleu et la princesse Florine)Andre Previn : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum Tchaikovsky : Le Lac des cygnes op 20 - La Belle au bois dormant op 66 - Casse-Noisette op 71 Label Warner Classics (0190295974893) Année 2016
- 0h20Peter Illich Tchaikovskycompositeur
La Belle au bois dormant : Acte III : N°25 Pas de quatre : CodaAndre Previn : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum Tchaikovsky : Le Lac des cygnes op 20 - La Belle au bois dormant op 66 - Casse-Noisette op 71 Label Warner Classics (0190295974893) Année 2016
- 0h22IGOR STRAVINSKYcompositeur
Ebony ConcertoPIERRE BOULEZ : chef d'orchestre, ENSEMBLE INTERCONTEMPORAINAlbum PIERRE BOULEZ DIRIGE BERG ET STRAVINSKY Label Deutsche Grammophon
- 0h31George Gershwincompositeur
Concerto en Fa Maj : Allegro agitato - pour piano et orchestreSteven Richman : chef d'orchestreAlbum George Gershwin : Un Américain à Paris et Concerto en Fa Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2016
- 0h37ANTON DVORAKcompositeur
Quatuor à cordes n°12 en Fa Maj op 96 B 179 (Américain) : FinaleAlbum Dvorak et Smetana : Quatuors à cordes Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2012
- 0h43Craig Hella Johnsoncompositeur
Considering Matthew Shepard : Cattle horses sky and grass (Prologue)Craig Hella Johnson : chef d'orchestre, Conspirare, ConspirareAlbum Craig Hella Johnson : Considering Matthew Shepard Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2016
- 0h50Sébastien de Brossardcompositeur
Sonate en trio en la min SdB 223 - pour 2 violons et basse continueDavid Bates : chef d'orchestre, La Nuova MusicaAlbum François Couperin : Leçons de ténèbres Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2016
- 0h55François Couperincompositeur
Troisième leçon de ténèbres pour le Mercredi Saint : Jod Manum suamDavid Bates : chef d'orchestre, La Nuova MusicaAlbum François Couperin : Leçons de ténèbres Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2016
- 0h57François Couperincompositeur
Troisième leçon de ténèbres pour le Mercredi Saint : Caph Omnis populus ejusDavid Bates : chef d'orchestre, La Nuova MusicaAlbum François Couperin : Leçons de ténèbres Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2016
- 0h59François Couperincompositeur
Troisième leçon de ténèbres pour le Mercredi Saint : Lamed O vos omnesDavid Bates : chef d'orchestre, La Nuova MusicaAlbum François Couperin : Leçons de ténèbres Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2016
- 1h01JOHANNES BRAHMScompositeur
Trio en la min op 114 : Allegro - pour clarinette violoncelle et pianoAlbum Johannes Brahms : Oeuvres avec clarinette Label Mirare (MIR 250) Année 2014
- 1h09Georges Bizetcompositeur
Symphonie en ut majeur : AdagioJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra de LyonAlbum John Eliot Gardiner dirige Georges Bizet Label Erato Année 1988
- 1h18CHARLES GOUNODcompositeur
Faust : Mon coeur est pénétré (Acte V Sc 2) FaustMICHEL PLASSON : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DU CAPITOLE DE TOULOUSEAlbum Faust (intégrale) Label Emi (5562242)
- 1h20CHARLES GOUNODcompositeur
Faust : Ah c'est la voix du bien-aimé (Acte V Sc 2) Marguerite et FaustMICHEL PLASSON : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DU CAPITOLE DE TOULOUSEAlbum Faust (intégrale) Label Emi (5562242)
- 1h25CHARLES GOUNODcompositeur
Faust : Anges purs (Acte V Sc 2) Méphistophélès Marguerite et FaustMICHEL PLASSON : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DU CAPITOLE DE TOULOUSEAlbum Faust (intégrale) Label Emi (5562242)
- 1h31PERCY GRAINGERcompositeur
Handel in the strandAlbum Percy Grainger : Musique pour piano interprété par Marc André Hamelin Label Hyperion
