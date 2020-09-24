Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Jeudi 24 septembre 2020
5h 33mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 24 septembre 2020

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    Vêpres de la Bienheureuse Vierge Marie SV 206 : Deus in adjutorium - Domine ad adjuvandum (intonation) - CELINE SCHEEN
    CLAUDIO MONTEVERDIcompositeur

    Vêpres de la Bienheureuse Vierge Marie SV 206 : Deus in adjutorium - Domine ad adjuvandum (intonation)

    LEONARDO GARCIA-ALARCON : chef d'orchestre, CAPPELLA MEDITERRANEA, CHOEUR DE CHAMBRE DE NAMUR
    Album Claudio Monteverdi : Vespro della Beata Vergine Label Ambronay (AMY041) Année 2014
  • 0h02
    Vêpres de la Bienheureuse Vierge Marie SV 206 : Nativitas gloriosae (antienne) - CELINE SCHEEN
    CLAUDIO MONTEVERDIcompositeur

    Vêpres de la Bienheureuse Vierge Marie SV 206 : Nativitas gloriosae (antienne)

    LEONARDO GARCIA-ALARCON : chef d'orchestre, CAPPELLA MEDITERRANEA, CHOEUR DE CHAMBRE DE NAMUR
    Album Claudio Monteverdi : Vespro della Beata Vergine Label Ambronay (AMY041) Année 2014
  • 0h02
    Vêpres de la Bienheureuse Vierge Marie SV 206 : Psaume 109 : Dixit Dominus - CELINE SCHEEN
    CLAUDIO MONTEVERDIcompositeur

    Vêpres de la Bienheureuse Vierge Marie SV 206 : Psaume 109 : Dixit Dominus

    LEONARDO GARCIA-ALARCON : chef d'orchestre, CAPPELLA MEDITERRANEA, CHOEUR DE CHAMBRE DE NAMUR
    Album Claudio Monteverdi : Vespro della Beata Vergine Label Ambronay (AMY041) Année 2014
  • 0h10
    ELEGIE EN UT MIN OP 24 - JEAN PHILIPPE COLLARD
    GABRIEL FAUREcompositeur

    ELEGIE EN UT MIN OP 24

    Album Gabriel Faure : Musique de chambre volume 1 Label Emi (7325452) Année 1988
  • 0h17
    La Belle au bois dormant : Acte III : N°25 Pas de quatre : Introduction
    Peter Illich Tchaikovskycompositeur

    La Belle au bois dormant : Acte III : N°25 Pas de quatre : Introduction

    Andre Previn : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
    Album Tchaikovsky : Le Lac des cygnes op 20 - La Belle au bois dormant op 66 - Casse-Noisette op 71 Label Warner Classics (0190295974893) Année 2016
  • 0h19
    La Belle au bois dormant : Acte III : N°25 Pas de quatre : Variation I (Cendrillon et Fortuné)
    Peter Illich Tchaikovskycompositeur

    La Belle au bois dormant : Acte III : N°25 Pas de quatre : Variation I (Cendrillon et Fortuné)

    Andre Previn : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
    Album Tchaikovsky : Le Lac des cygnes op 20 - La Belle au bois dormant op 66 - Casse-Noisette op 71 Label Warner Classics (0190295974893) Année 2016
  • 0h20
    La Belle au bois dormant : Acte III : N°25 Pas de quatre : Variation II (L'Oiseau Bleu et la princesse Florine)
    Peter Illich Tchaikovskycompositeur

    La Belle au bois dormant : Acte III : N°25 Pas de quatre : Variation II (L'Oiseau Bleu et la princesse Florine)

    Andre Previn : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
    Album Tchaikovsky : Le Lac des cygnes op 20 - La Belle au bois dormant op 66 - Casse-Noisette op 71 Label Warner Classics (0190295974893) Année 2016
  • 0h20
    La Belle au bois dormant : Acte III : N°25 Pas de quatre : Coda
    Peter Illich Tchaikovskycompositeur

    La Belle au bois dormant : Acte III : N°25 Pas de quatre : Coda

    Andre Previn : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
    Album Tchaikovsky : Le Lac des cygnes op 20 - La Belle au bois dormant op 66 - Casse-Noisette op 71 Label Warner Classics (0190295974893) Année 2016
  • 0h22
    Ebony Concerto - MICHEL ARRIGNON
    IGOR STRAVINSKYcompositeur

    Ebony Concerto

    PIERRE BOULEZ : chef d'orchestre, ENSEMBLE INTERCONTEMPORAIN
    Album PIERRE BOULEZ DIRIGE BERG ET STRAVINSKY Label Deutsche Grammophon
  • 0h31
    Concerto en Fa Maj : Allegro agitato - pour piano et orchestre - ENSEMBLE HARMONIE DE NEW YORK
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Concerto en Fa Maj : Allegro agitato - pour piano et orchestre

    Steven Richman : chef d'orchestre
    Album George Gershwin : Un Américain à Paris et Concerto en Fa Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2016
  • 0h37
    Quatuor à cordes n°12 en Fa Maj op 96 B 179 (Américain) : Finale - QUATUOR DE TOKYO
    ANTON DVORAKcompositeur

    Quatuor à cordes n°12 en Fa Maj op 96 B 179 (Américain) : Finale

    Album Dvorak et Smetana : Quatuors à cordes Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2012
  • 0h43
    Considering Matthew Shepard : Cattle horses sky and grass (Prologue)
    Craig Hella Johnsoncompositeur

    Considering Matthew Shepard : Cattle horses sky and grass (Prologue)

    Craig Hella Johnson : chef d'orchestre, Conspirare, Conspirare
    Album Craig Hella Johnson : Considering Matthew Shepard Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2016
  • 0h50
    Sonate en trio en la min SdB 223 - pour 2 violons et basse continue - Jonathan Rees
    Sébastien de Brossardcompositeur

    Sonate en trio en la min SdB 223 - pour 2 violons et basse continue

    David Bates : chef d'orchestre, La Nuova Musica
    Album François Couperin : Leçons de ténèbres Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2016
  • 0h55
    Troisième leçon de ténèbres pour le Mercredi Saint : Jod Manum suam - Jonathan Rees
    François Couperincompositeur

    Troisième leçon de ténèbres pour le Mercredi Saint : Jod Manum suam

    David Bates : chef d'orchestre, La Nuova Musica
    Album François Couperin : Leçons de ténèbres Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2016
  • 0h57
    Troisième leçon de ténèbres pour le Mercredi Saint : Caph Omnis populus ejus - Jonathan Rees
    François Couperincompositeur

    Troisième leçon de ténèbres pour le Mercredi Saint : Caph Omnis populus ejus

    David Bates : chef d'orchestre, La Nuova Musica
    Album François Couperin : Leçons de ténèbres Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2016
  • 0h59
    Troisième leçon de ténèbres pour le Mercredi Saint : Lamed O vos omnes - Jonathan Rees
    François Couperincompositeur

    Troisième leçon de ténèbres pour le Mercredi Saint : Lamed O vos omnes

    David Bates : chef d'orchestre, La Nuova Musica
    Album François Couperin : Leçons de ténèbres Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2016
  • 1h01
    Trio en la min op 114 : Allegro - pour clarinette violoncelle et piano - RAPHAEL SEVERE
    JOHANNES BRAHMScompositeur

    Trio en la min op 114 : Allegro - pour clarinette violoncelle et piano

    Album Johannes Brahms : Oeuvres avec clarinette Label Mirare (MIR 250) Année 2014
  • 1h09
    SYMPHONIE EN UT MAJEUR : ADAGIO
    Georges Bizetcompositeur

    Symphonie en ut majeur : Adagio

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra de Lyon
    Album John Eliot Gardiner dirige Georges Bizet Label Erato Année 1988
  • 1h18
    Faust : Mon coeur est pénétré (Acte V Sc 2) Faust - RICHARD LEECH
    CHARLES GOUNODcompositeur

    Faust : Mon coeur est pénétré (Acte V Sc 2) Faust

    MICHEL PLASSON : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DU CAPITOLE DE TOULOUSE
    Album Faust (intégrale) Label Emi (5562242)
  • 1h20
    Faust : Ah c'est la voix du bien-aimé (Acte V Sc 2) Marguerite et Faust - CHERYL STUDER
    CHARLES GOUNODcompositeur

    Faust : Ah c'est la voix du bien-aimé (Acte V Sc 2) Marguerite et Faust

    MICHEL PLASSON : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DU CAPITOLE DE TOULOUSE
    Album Faust (intégrale) Label Emi (5562242)
  • 1h25
    Faust : Anges purs (Acte V Sc 2) Méphistophélès Marguerite et Faust - JOSE VAN DAM
    CHARLES GOUNODcompositeur

    Faust : Anges purs (Acte V Sc 2) Méphistophélès Marguerite et Faust

    MICHEL PLASSON : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DU CAPITOLE DE TOULOUSE
    Album Faust (intégrale) Label Emi (5562242)
  • 1h31
    Handel in the strand - MARC ANDRE HAMELIN
    PERCY GRAINGERcompositeur

    Handel in the strand

    Album Percy Grainger : Musique pour piano interprété par Marc André Hamelin Label Hyperion
émission précédente
mercredi 23 septembre 2020
5h 33mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 23 septembre 2020
émission suivante
vendredi 25 septembre 2020
5h 33mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du vendredi 25 septembre 2020