Jeudi 22 octobre 2020
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 22 octobre 2020
La programmation musicale :
- 0h01Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
33 variations pour piano en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°1Album Beethoven : Variations Diabelli Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ Année 2017
- 0h02Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
33 variations pour piano en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°2Album Beethoven : Variations Diabelli Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ Année 2017
- 0h03Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur
Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°19 - pour piano et orchestreKrzysztof Urbanski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie De L'ElbeAlbum Rachmaninov : Oeuvres pour piano et orchestre Label Alpha (ALPHA275) Année 2017
- 0h04Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur
Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°20 - pour piano et orchestreKrzysztof Urbanski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie De L'ElbeAlbum Rachmaninov : Oeuvres pour piano et orchestre Label Alpha (ALPHA275) Année 2017
- 0h04Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur
Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°21 - pour piano et orchestreKrzysztof Urbanski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie De L'ElbeAlbum Rachmaninov : Oeuvres pour piano et orchestre Label Alpha (ALPHA275) Année 2017
- 0h05Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur
Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°22 - pour piano et orchestreKrzysztof Urbanski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie De L'ElbeAlbum Rachmaninov : Oeuvres pour piano et orchestre Label Alpha (ALPHA275) Année 2017
- 0h06Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur
Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°23 - pour piano et orchestreKrzysztof Urbanski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie De L'ElbeAlbum Rachmaninov : Oeuvres pour piano et orchestre Label Alpha (ALPHA275) Année 2017
- 0h07Edouard Lalocompositeur
Lieder : La chanson de l'alouetteAlbum EDOUARD LALO : INTEGRALE DES MELODIES Label Aparte (AP110) Année 2015
- 0h09Gabriel Faurecompositeur
Quatuor n°1 en ut min op 15 : ScherzoAlbum Gabriel Fauré et Mel Bonis : Quatuors avec piano Label Evidence (EVCD004) Année 2014
- 0h14Granville Bantockcompositeur
Hamabdil - arrangement pour violoncelle et harpeAlbum A british promenade Label Aparte Année 2017
- 0h19LENNOX BERKELEYcompositeur
5 Poèmes de Herrick op 89 : 1. Now is your turne my dearest to be-set - version pour ténor et harpeAlbum A british promenade Label Aparte Année 2017
- 0h20John Dowlandcompositeur
Mourn mourn day is with darkness fled - pour soprano et luthAlbum A pleasing melancholy Label Bis Année 2017
- 0h22John Dowlandcompositeur
Volta - pour 5 violes et luthAlbum A pleasing melancholy Label Bis Année 2017
- 0h23Francesco Barsanticompositeur
A Collection of Old Scots Tunes : The Birks of Invermay - pour violon violoncelle et clavecinEnsemble MarsyasAlbum Edinburgh 1742 Label Linn Records Année 2017
- 0h25Artur Schnabelcompositeur
Heisst es viel dich bitten op 14 n°16 - arrangement pour soprano et ensemble instrumentalGraziella Contratto : chef d'orchestreAlbum Gustav Mahler : Symphonie n°4 et Artur Schnabel : Lieder Label Claves Année 2017
- 0h26Alexandre Scriabinecompositeur
Concerto pour piano en fa dièse min op 20 : 1. AllegroLorin Maazel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De LondresAlbum Ashkenazy : The complete piano concerto recordings / CD 10 Label Decca Année 2017
- 0h34Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°14 en ut dièse min op 27 n°2 (Clair de lune) : 3. Presto agitatoAlbum Daniel Barenboim : The solo recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 4-5-6 Label Dgg (4797375) Année 2017
- 0h42Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Symphonie concertante n°2 en Mi bémol Maj K 364 : 3. Presto - pour violon, alto et orchestreDaniel Barenboim : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Anglais, Isaac Stern : Violon, Pinchas Zukerman : Alto (instrument)Album Daniel Barenboim : A retrospective / The Complete Sony Recordings / CD 4 Label Sony (88985393632)
- 0h48Joseph Haydncompositeur
Messe en Si bémol Maj HOB XXII : 14 (Harmoniemesse) : KyrieGeorge Guest : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields, Choeur Du College Saint-John De CambridgeAlbum The Choir of St John's College Cambridge directed by George Guest : The Complete Argo Recordings / CD 12 Label Decca
- 0h55Carl Orffcompositeur
Carmina burana : Cour d'amours : Stetit puella (Air de soprano)Eugen Jochum : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De L'Opera Allemand De BerlinAlbum The Gundula Janowitz Edition CD 5 Label Deutsche Grammophon (00289 479 7348) Année 2017
- 0h57Carl Orffcompositeur
Carmina burana : Cour d'amours : In trutina (Air de soprano)Eugen Jochum : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De L'Opera Allemand De BerlinAlbum The Gundula Janowitz Edition CD 5 Label Deutsche Grammophon (00289 479 7348) Année 2017
émission précédentemercredi 21 octobre 2020
émission suivantevendredi 23 octobre 2020