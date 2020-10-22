Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Jeudi 22 octobre 2020
5h 33mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 22 octobre 2020

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h01
    33 variations pour piano en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°1 - Filippo Gorini
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    33 variations pour piano en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°1

    Album Beethoven : Variations Diabelli Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ Année 2017
  • 0h02
    33 variations pour piano en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°2 - Filippo Gorini
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    33 variations pour piano en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°2

    Album Beethoven : Variations Diabelli Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ Année 2017
  • 0h03
    Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°19 - pour piano et orchestre - Anna Vinnitskaya
    Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur

    Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°19 - pour piano et orchestre

    Krzysztof Urbanski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie De L'Elbe
    Album Rachmaninov : Oeuvres pour piano et orchestre Label Alpha (ALPHA275) Année 2017
  • 0h04
    Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°20 - pour piano et orchestre - Anna Vinnitskaya
    Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur

    Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°20 - pour piano et orchestre

    Krzysztof Urbanski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie De L'Elbe
    Album Rachmaninov : Oeuvres pour piano et orchestre Label Alpha (ALPHA275) Année 2017
  • 0h04
    Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°21 - pour piano et orchestre - Anna Vinnitskaya
    Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur

    Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°21 - pour piano et orchestre

    Krzysztof Urbanski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie De L'Elbe
    Album Rachmaninov : Oeuvres pour piano et orchestre Label Alpha (ALPHA275) Année 2017
  • 0h05
    Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°22 - pour piano et orchestre - Anna Vinnitskaya
    Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur

    Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°22 - pour piano et orchestre

    Krzysztof Urbanski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie De L'Elbe
    Album Rachmaninov : Oeuvres pour piano et orchestre Label Alpha (ALPHA275) Année 2017
  • 0h06
    Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°23 - pour piano et orchestre - Anna Vinnitskaya
    Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur

    Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op 43 : Variation n°23 - pour piano et orchestre

    Krzysztof Urbanski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie De L'Elbe
    Album Rachmaninov : Oeuvres pour piano et orchestre Label Alpha (ALPHA275) Année 2017
  • 0h07
    Lieder : La chanson de l'alouette - Tassis Christoyannis
    Edouard Lalocompositeur

    Lieder : La chanson de l'alouette

    Album EDOUARD LALO : INTEGRALE DES MELODIES Label Aparte (AP110) Année 2015
  • 0h09
    Quatuor n°1 en ut min op 15 : Scherzo - Quatuor Giardini
    Gabriel Faurecompositeur

    Quatuor n°1 en ut min op 15 : Scherzo

    Album Gabriel Fauré et Mel Bonis : Quatuors avec piano Label Evidence (EVCD004) Année 2014
  • 0h14
    Hamabdil - arrangement pour violoncelle et harpe - Ophelie Gaillard
    Granville Bantockcompositeur

    Hamabdil - arrangement pour violoncelle et harpe

    Album A british promenade Label Aparte Année 2017
  • 0h19
    5 Poèmes de Herrick op 89 : 1. Now is your turne my dearest to be-set - version pour ténor et harpe - MICHAEL BENNETT
    LENNOX BERKELEYcompositeur

    5 Poèmes de Herrick op 89 : 1. Now is your turne my dearest to be-set - version pour ténor et harpe

    Album A british promenade Label Aparte Année 2017
  • 0h20
    Mourn mourn day is with darkness fled - pour soprano et luth - Emma Kirkby
    John Dowlandcompositeur

    Mourn mourn day is with darkness fled - pour soprano et luth

    Album A pleasing melancholy Label Bis Année 2017
  • 0h22
    Volta - pour 5 violes et luth - Chelys Consort Of Viols
    John Dowlandcompositeur

    Volta - pour 5 violes et luth

    Album A pleasing melancholy Label Bis Année 2017
  • 0h23
    A Collection of Old Scots Tunes : The Birks of Invermay - pour violon violoncelle et clavecin - Colin Scobie
    Francesco Barsanticompositeur

    A Collection of Old Scots Tunes : The Birks of Invermay - pour violon violoncelle et clavecin

    Ensemble Marsyas
    Album Edinburgh 1742 Label Linn Records Année 2017
  • 0h25
    Heisst es viel dich bitten op 14 n°16 - arrangement pour soprano et ensemble instrumental - Mythen Ensemble Orchestral
    Artur Schnabelcompositeur

    Heisst es viel dich bitten op 14 n°16 - arrangement pour soprano et ensemble instrumental

    Graziella Contratto : chef d'orchestre
    Album Gustav Mahler : Symphonie n°4 et Artur Schnabel : Lieder Label Claves Année 2017
  • 0h26
    Concerto pour piano en fa dièse min op 20 : 1. Allegro - Vladimir Ashkenazy
    Alexandre Scriabinecompositeur

    Concerto pour piano en fa dièse min op 20 : 1. Allegro

    Lorin Maazel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Londres
    Album Ashkenazy : The complete piano concerto recordings / CD 10 Label Decca Année 2017
  • 0h34
    Sonate pour piano n°14 en ut dièse min op 27 n°2 (Clair de lune) : 3. Presto agitato - Daniel Barenboim
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°14 en ut dièse min op 27 n°2 (Clair de lune) : 3. Presto agitato

    Album Daniel Barenboim : The solo recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 4-5-6 Label Dgg (4797375) Année 2017
  • 0h42
    Symphonie concertante n°2 en Mi bémol Maj K 364 : 3. Presto - pour violon alto et orchestre - Isaac Stern
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Symphonie concertante n°2 en Mi bémol Maj K 364 : 3. Presto - pour violon, alto et orchestre

    Daniel Barenboim : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Anglais, Isaac Stern : Violon, Pinchas Zukerman : Alto (instrument)
    Album Daniel Barenboim : A retrospective / The Complete Sony Recordings / CD 4 Label Sony (88985393632)
  • 0h48
    Messe en Si bémol Maj HOB XXII : 14 (Harmoniemesse) : Kyrie - Erna Spoorenberg
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Messe en Si bémol Maj HOB XXII : 14 (Harmoniemesse) : Kyrie

    George Guest : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields, Choeur Du College Saint-John De Cambridge
    Album The Choir of St John's College Cambridge directed by George Guest : The Complete Argo Recordings / CD 12 Label Decca
  • 0h55
    Carmina burana : Cour d'amours : Stetit puella (Air de soprano) - Gundula Janowitz
    Carl Orffcompositeur

    Carmina burana : Cour d'amours : Stetit puella (Air de soprano)

    Eugen Jochum : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De L'Opera Allemand De Berlin
    Album The Gundula Janowitz Edition CD 5 Label Deutsche Grammophon (00289 479 7348) Année 2017
  • 0h57
    Carmina burana : Cour d'amours : In trutina (Air de soprano) - Gundula Janowitz
    Carl Orffcompositeur

    Carmina burana : Cour d'amours : In trutina (Air de soprano)

    Eugen Jochum : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De L'Opera Allemand De Berlin
    Album The Gundula Janowitz Edition CD 5 Label Deutsche Grammophon (00289 479 7348) Année 2017
émission précédente
mercredi 21 octobre 2020
5h 33mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 21 octobre 2020
émission suivante
vendredi 23 octobre 2020
5h 33mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du vendredi 23 octobre 2020