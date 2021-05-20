Jeudi 20 mai 2021
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 20 mai 2021
La programmation musicale :
- 0h03Bernhard Henrik Crusellcompositeur
Introduction thème et variations sur un air suédois op 12 : Introduction - pour clarinette et orchestre à ventArie Van Beek : chef d'orchestreAlbum Nordic concertos Label Bis (BIS2123) Année 2014
- 0h04Bernhard Henrik Crusellcompositeur
Introduction thème et variations sur un air suédois op 12 : Thème - pour clarinette et orchestre à ventArie Van Beek : chef d'orchestreAlbum Nordic concertos Label Bis (BIS2123) Année 2014
- 0h05Bernhard Henrik Crusellcompositeur
Introduction thème et variations sur un air suédois op 12 : Variation III - pour clarinette et orchestre à ventArie Van Beek : chef d'orchestreAlbum Nordic concertos Label Bis (BIS2123) Année 2014
- 0h06Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Quintette en si min op 115 : Andantino - Presto non assai ma con sentimento - version pour clarinette et quatuor à cordesAlbum Johannes Brahms : Oeuvres avec clarinette Label Bis Année 2014
CONCERTO N°1 EN FA MIN OP 73 : RONDOJEAN JACQUES KANTOROW : chef d'orchestre, CARL MARIA VON WEBER : auteurAlbum CARL MARIA VON WEBER : OEUVRES SYMPHONIQUES Label Bis Année 2006
- 0h16Joseph Haydncompositeur
Larking with Haydn/Quatuor à cordes n°53 en Ré Maj op 64 n°5 HOB III : 63 : Vivace - réduction pour pianoAlbum Joseph Haydn : Oeuvres pour piano Label Bis Année 2010
- 0h19Domenico Scarlatticompositeur
Sonate en Ré Maj K 119 L 415Album Domenico Scarlatti : 18 sonates pour clavier Label Bis Année 2015
- 0h25Domenico Scarlatticompositeur
Sonate en ré min K 9 L 413Album Domenico Scarlatti : 18 sonates pour clavier Label Bis Année 2015
- 0h27Domenico Scarlatticompositeur
Sonate en ré min K 141 L 422Album Domenico Scarlatti : 18 sonates pour clavier Label Bis Année 2015
- 0h30FRANZ SCHUBERTcompositeur
Die schöne Müllerin op 25 D 795 : 1. Das WandernAlbum Franz Schubert : Die schöne Mullerin Label Sony Année 2017
- 0h33Peter Illich Tchaikovskycompositeur
Souvenir d'un lieu cher op 42 : Mélodie en Mi bémol Maj op 42 n°3 - arrangement pour violon et orchestreAndrew Litton : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De BergenAlbum Tchaikovsky et Glazounov : Concertos pour violon Label Bis Année 2008
- 0h37Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Concerto n°2 en sol min op 63 : Allegro ben marcato - pour violon et orchestreNeeme Jarvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique D'Etat D'EstonieAlbum Serge Prokofiev : Oeuvres pour violon Label Bis Année 2016
- 0h43Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Roméo et Juliette op 64 : Masques (Acte I) - réduction pour violon et pianoAlbum Serge Prokofiev : Sonate et autres pièces pour violon et piano Label Bis Année 2013
- 0h45Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Le rossignol : My vse pred toboy (Acte III) Choeur L'empereur Le rossignolJukka-Pekka Saraste : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Du Wdr De Cologne, Choeur De La Radio Wdr De CologneAlbum Igor Stravinsky : Le rossignol Label Orfeo (CD919171A) Année 2017
- 0h48Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Le rossignol : Akh zdes ya zdes (Acte III) L'empereur Le rossignolJukka-Pekka Saraste : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Du Wdr De CologneAlbum Igor Stravinsky : Le rossignol Label Orfeo (CD919171A) Année 2017
- 0h51Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Symphonie de psaumes pour choeur mixte : 1. Psaume 39 : Exaudi orationem meam DomineMariss Jansons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseAlbum Mariss Jansons Portrait / CD 5 Label Br Klassik Année 2017
- 0h54Ottorino Respighicompositeur
Vetrate di chiesa P 150 : 3. Il mattutino di Santa Chiara - pour orchestreJohn Neschling : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De LiegeAlbum Respighi : Vetrate di chiesa Tramonto et Trittico Label Bis (BIS2250) Année 2017
- 0h59Ottorino Respighicompositeur
Adagio et variations P 133 - pour violoncelle et orchestreKarel Ancerl : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De PragueAlbum André Navarra Prague Recordings : The Complete Supraphon Recordings 1953-1966 / CD 2 Label Supraphon Année 2017
- 1h09Richard Wagnercompositeur
Tannhäuser WWV 70 : Als du in kühnem Sange uns bestrittest (Acte I) Air de WolframGeorg Fritzsch : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De BerlinAlbum Wagner : Michael Volle Label Orfeo Année 2017
- 1h12Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°2 en Fa Maj op 99 : 2. Adagio affettuosoAlbum Johannes Brahms : Intégrale des 9 sonates Label Calliope Année 2017
- 1h19Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Liebeslieder-Walzer : Wenn so lind dein Auge mir op 52 n°8Jaime Martin : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Gavle, Choeur De Chambre Eric EricsonAlbum SONG OF DESTINY Label Ondine Année 2017
