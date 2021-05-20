Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Jeudi 20 mai 2021
5h 33mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 20 mai 2021

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h03
    Introduction thème et variations sur un air suédois op 12 : Introduction - pour clarinette et orchestre à vent - Orchestre Symphonique A Vent D'Ostgota
    Bernhard Henrik Crusellcompositeur

    Introduction thème et variations sur un air suédois op 12 : Introduction - pour clarinette et orchestre à vent

    Arie Van Beek : chef d'orchestre
    Album Nordic concertos Label Bis (BIS2123) Année 2014
  • 0h04
    Introduction thème et variations sur un air suédois op 12 : Thème - pour clarinette et orchestre à vent - Orchestre Symphonique A Vent D'Ostgota
    Bernhard Henrik Crusellcompositeur

    Introduction thème et variations sur un air suédois op 12 : Thème - pour clarinette et orchestre à vent

    Arie Van Beek : chef d'orchestre
    Album Nordic concertos Label Bis (BIS2123) Année 2014
  • 0h05
    Introduction thème et variations sur un air suédois op 12 : Variation III - pour clarinette et orchestre à vent - Orchestre Symphonique A Vent D'Ostgota
    Bernhard Henrik Crusellcompositeur

    Introduction thème et variations sur un air suédois op 12 : Variation III - pour clarinette et orchestre à vent

    Arie Van Beek : chef d'orchestre
    Album Nordic concertos Label Bis (BIS2123) Année 2014
  • 0h06
    Quintette en si min op 115 : Andantino - Presto non assai ma con sentimento - version pour clarinette et quatuor à cordes - Martin Frost
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Quintette en si min op 115 : Andantino - Presto non assai ma con sentimento - version pour clarinette et quatuor à cordes

    Album Johannes Brahms : Oeuvres avec clarinette Label Bis Année 2014
  • 0h11
    Concerto n°1 en fa min op 73 : Rondo : Allegretto / Pour clarinette et orchestre - Martin Frost

    CONCERTO N°1 EN FA MIN OP 73 : RONDO

    JEAN JACQUES KANTOROW : chef d'orchestre, CARL MARIA VON WEBER : auteur
    Album CARL MARIA VON WEBER : OEUVRES SYMPHONIQUES Label Bis Année 2006
  • 0h16
    Larking with Haydn/Quatuor à cordes n°53 en Ré Maj op 64 n°5 HOB III : 63 : Vivace - réduction pour piano - Yevgeny Sudbin
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Larking with Haydn/Quatuor à cordes n°53 en Ré Maj op 64 n°5 HOB III : 63 : Vivace - réduction pour piano

    Album Joseph Haydn : Oeuvres pour piano Label Bis Année 2010
  • 0h19
    Sonate en Ré Maj K 119 L 415 - Yevgeny Sudbin
    Domenico Scarlatticompositeur

    Sonate en Ré Maj K 119 L 415

    Album Domenico Scarlatti : 18 sonates pour clavier Label Bis Année 2015
  • 0h25
    Sonate en ré min K 9 L 413 - Yevgeny Sudbin
    Domenico Scarlatticompositeur

    Sonate en ré min K 9 L 413

    Album Domenico Scarlatti : 18 sonates pour clavier Label Bis Année 2015
  • 0h27
    Sonate en ré min K 141 L 422 - Yevgeny Sudbin
    Domenico Scarlatticompositeur

    Sonate en ré min K 141 L 422

    Album Domenico Scarlatti : 18 sonates pour clavier Label Bis Année 2015
  • 0h30
    Die schöne Müllerin op 25 D 795 : 1. Das Wandern - CHRISTIAN GERHAHER
    FRANZ SCHUBERTcompositeur

    Die schöne Müllerin op 25 D 795 : 1. Das Wandern

    Album Franz Schubert : Die schöne Mullerin Label Sony Année 2017
  • 0h33
    Souvenir d'un lieu cher op 42 : Mélodie en Mi bémol Maj op 42 n°3 - arrangement pour violon et orchestre - Vadim Gluzman
    Peter Illich Tchaikovskycompositeur

    Souvenir d'un lieu cher op 42 : Mélodie en Mi bémol Maj op 42 n°3 - arrangement pour violon et orchestre

    Andrew Litton : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Bergen
    Album Tchaikovsky et Glazounov : Concertos pour violon Label Bis Année 2008
  • 0h37
    Concerto n°2 en sol min op 63 : Allegro ben marcato - pour violon et orchestre - Vadim Gluzman
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Concerto n°2 en sol min op 63 : Allegro ben marcato - pour violon et orchestre

    Neeme Jarvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique D'Etat D'Estonie
    Album Serge Prokofiev : Oeuvres pour violon Label Bis Année 2016
  • 0h43
    Roméo et Juliette op 64 : Masques (Acte I) - réduction pour violon et piano - Vadim Gluzman
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Roméo et Juliette op 64 : Masques (Acte I) - réduction pour violon et piano

    Album Serge Prokofiev : Sonate et autres pièces pour violon et piano Label Bis Année 2013
  • 0h45
    Le rossignol : My vse pred toboy (Acte III) Choeur L'empereur Le rossignol - Mojca Erdmann
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Le rossignol : My vse pred toboy (Acte III) Choeur L'empereur Le rossignol

    Jukka-Pekka Saraste : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Du Wdr De Cologne, Choeur De La Radio Wdr De Cologne
    Album Igor Stravinsky : Le rossignol Label Orfeo (CD919171A) Année 2017
  • 0h48
    Le rossignol : Akh zdes ya zdes (Acte III) L'empereur Le rossignol - Mojca Erdmann
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Le rossignol : Akh zdes ya zdes (Acte III) L'empereur Le rossignol

    Jukka-Pekka Saraste : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Du Wdr De Cologne
    Album Igor Stravinsky : Le rossignol Label Orfeo (CD919171A) Année 2017
  • 0h51
    Symphonie de psaumes pour choeur mixte : 1. Psaume 39 : Exaudi orationem meam Domine
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Symphonie de psaumes pour choeur mixte : 1. Psaume 39 : Exaudi orationem meam Domine

    Mariss Jansons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise
    Album Mariss Jansons Portrait / CD 5 Label Br Klassik Année 2017
  • 0h54
    Vetrate di chiesa P 150 : 3. Il mattutino di Santa Chiara - pour orchestre
    Ottorino Respighicompositeur

    Vetrate di chiesa P 150 : 3. Il mattutino di Santa Chiara - pour orchestre

    John Neschling : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De Liege
    Album Respighi : Vetrate di chiesa Tramonto et Trittico Label Bis (BIS2250) Année 2017
  • 0h59
    Adagio et variations P 133 - pour violoncelle et orchestre - Andre Navarra
    Ottorino Respighicompositeur

    Adagio et variations P 133 - pour violoncelle et orchestre

    Karel Ancerl : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De Prague
    Album André Navarra Prague Recordings : The Complete Supraphon Recordings 1953-1966 / CD 2 Label Supraphon Année 2017
  • 1h09
    Tannhäuser WWV 70 : Als du in kühnem Sange uns bestrittest (Acte I) Air de Wolfram - Michael Volle
    Richard Wagnercompositeur

    Tannhäuser WWV 70 : Als du in kühnem Sange uns bestrittest (Acte I) Air de Wolfram

    Georg Fritzsch : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Berlin
    Album Wagner : Michael Volle Label Orfeo Année 2017
  • 1h12
    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°2 en Fa Maj op 99 : 2. Adagio affettuoso - Xenia Jankovic
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°2 en Fa Maj op 99 : 2. Adagio affettuoso

    Album Johannes Brahms : Intégrale des 9 sonates Label Calliope Année 2017
  • 1h19
    Liebeslieder-Walzer : Wenn so lind dein Auge mir op 52 n°8
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Liebeslieder-Walzer : Wenn so lind dein Auge mir op 52 n°8

    Jaime Martin : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Gavle, Choeur De Chambre Eric Ericson
    Album SONG OF DESTINY Label Ondine Année 2017
émission précédente
mercredi 19 mai 2021
5h 33mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 19 mai 2021
émission suivante
vendredi 21 mai 2021
5h 33mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du vendredi 21 mai 2021