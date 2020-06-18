Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Jeudi 18 juin 2020
7h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 18 juin 2020

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h06
    Trio pour violon violoncelle et pianoforte en sol min P IX : 45 : 2. Adagio espressivo - ANNETTE WEHNERT
    Leoplod Anton Kozeluchcompositeur

    Trio 1790
    Album Leoplod Anton Kozeluch : 3 Trios écossais Label Cpo (5550352) Année 2018
  • 0h10
    Concerto pour alto n°2 en Mi bémol Maj : 3. Allegro - JEAN ERIC SOUCY
    Friedrich Wilhelm Heinrich Bendacompositeur

    Bernard Labadie : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Baden-Baden
    Album Friedrich Wilhelm Heinrich Benda : Concertos pour alto Label Cpo (5551672) Année 2018
  • 0h16
    Etude pour piano dans le genre Fugué op 97 n°13 : Allegro assai en La Maj - IVAN ILIC
    Antoine Reichacompositeur

    Ivan Ilic : Piano
    Album Reicha rediscovered / Vol 2 Label Chandos (CHAN20033) Année 2018
  • 0h18
    Fugue pour piano op 36 n°12 - IVAN ILIC
    Antoine Reichacompositeur

    Ivan Ilic : Piano
    Album Reicha rediscovered / Vol 2 Label Chandos (CHAN20033) Année 2018
  • 0h19
    Etude pour piano dans le genre Fugué op 97 n°11 : Poco Allegretto en la min - IVAN ILIC
    Antoine Reichacompositeur

    Album Reicha rediscovered / Vol 2 Label Chandos (CHAN20033) Année 2018
  • 0h21
    4 Duos moraves op 38 B 69 : 1. Moznost - pour soprano mezzo-soprano et piano - SIMONA SATUROVA
    Anton Dvorakcompositeur

    Tradit Moravie : auteur
    Album Anton Dvorak : Duos moraves Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42382) Année 2018
  • 0h22
    4 Duos moraves op 38 B 69 : 2. Jablko - pour soprano mezzo-soprano et piano - SIMONA SATUROVA
    Anton Dvorakcompositeur

    Tradit Moravie : auteur
    Album Anton Dvorak : Duos moraves Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42382) Année 2018
  • 0h24
    4 Duos moraves op 38 B 69 : 3. Venecek - pour soprano mezzo-soprano et piano - SIMONA SATUROVA
    Anton Dvorakcompositeur

    Tradit Moravie : auteur
    Album Anton Dvorak : Duos moraves Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42382) Année 2018
  • 0h26
    4 Duos moraves op 38 B 69 : 4. Hore - pour soprano mezzo-soprano et piano - SIMONA SATUROVA
    Anton Dvorakcompositeur

    Tradit Moravie : auteur
    Album Anton Dvorak : Duos moraves Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42382) Année 2018
  • 0h29
    Vêpres op 37 : 14. Tropar : Voskres iz groba - AGNIESZKA REHLIS
    Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur

    Violetta Bielecka : chef d'orchestre, Choeur De L'Opera De Podlachie
    Album Serge Rachmaninov : All-night vigil Label Dux Recording Producers (DUX1404) Année 2018
  • 0h32
    Vêpres op 37 : 15. Vzbrannoy voevode - AGNIESZKA REHLIS
    Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur

    Violetta Bielecka : chef d'orchestre, Choeur De L'Opera De Podlachie
    Album Serge Rachmaninov : All-night vigil Label Dux Recording Producers (DUX1404) Année 2018
  • 0h33
    Concerto pour piano en Ré bémol Maj op 38 : 3. Allegro brillante - STEPAN SIMONIAN
    Aram Khatchaturiancompositeur

    Daniel Raiskin : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre D'Etat De La Philharmonie Rhenane
    Album Aram Khatchaturian : Concerto pour piano Label Cpo (7779182) Année 2018
