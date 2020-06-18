Jeudi 18 juin 2020
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 18 juin 2020
La programmation musicale :
- 0h06Leoplod Anton Kozeluchcompositeur
Trio pour violon violoncelle et pianoforte en sol min P IX : 45 : 2. Adagio espressivoTrio 1790Album Leoplod Anton Kozeluch : 3 Trios écossais Label Cpo (5550352) Année 2018
- 0h10Friedrich Wilhelm Heinrich Bendacompositeur
Concerto pour alto n°2 en Mi bémol Maj : 3. AllegroBernard Labadie : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Baden-BadenAlbum Friedrich Wilhelm Heinrich Benda : Concertos pour alto Label Cpo (5551672) Année 2018
- 0h16Antoine Reichacompositeur
Etude pour piano dans le genre Fugué op 97 n°13 : Allegro assai en La MajIvan Ilic : PianoAlbum Reicha rediscovered / Vol 2 Label Chandos (CHAN20033) Année 2018
- 0h18Antoine Reichacompositeur
Fugue pour piano op 36 n°12Ivan Ilic : PianoAlbum Reicha rediscovered / Vol 2 Label Chandos (CHAN20033) Année 2018
- 0h19Antoine Reichacompositeur
Etude pour piano dans le genre Fugué op 97 n°11 : Poco Allegretto en la minAlbum Reicha rediscovered / Vol 2 Label Chandos (CHAN20033) Année 2018
- 0h21Anton Dvorakcompositeur
4 Duos moraves op 38 B 69 : 1. Moznost - pour soprano mezzo-soprano et pianoTradit Moravie : auteurAlbum Anton Dvorak : Duos moraves Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42382) Année 2018
- 0h22Anton Dvorakcompositeur
4 Duos moraves op 38 B 69 : 2. Jablko - pour soprano mezzo-soprano et pianoTradit Moravie : auteurAlbum Anton Dvorak : Duos moraves Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42382) Année 2018
- 0h24Anton Dvorakcompositeur
4 Duos moraves op 38 B 69 : 3. Venecek - pour soprano mezzo-soprano et pianoTradit Moravie : auteurAlbum Anton Dvorak : Duos moraves Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42382) Année 2018
- 0h26Anton Dvorakcompositeur
4 Duos moraves op 38 B 69 : 4. Hore - pour soprano mezzo-soprano et pianoTradit Moravie : auteurAlbum Anton Dvorak : Duos moraves Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (SU42382) Année 2018
- 0h29Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur
Vêpres op 37 : 14. Tropar : Voskres iz grobaVioletta Bielecka : chef d'orchestre, Choeur De L'Opera De PodlachieAlbum Serge Rachmaninov : All-night vigil Label Dux Recording Producers (DUX1404) Année 2018
- 0h32Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur
Vêpres op 37 : 15. Vzbrannoy voevodeVioletta Bielecka : chef d'orchestre, Choeur De L'Opera De PodlachieAlbum Serge Rachmaninov : All-night vigil Label Dux Recording Producers (DUX1404) Année 2018
- 0h33Aram Khatchaturiancompositeur
Concerto pour piano en Ré bémol Maj op 38 : 3. Allegro brillanteDaniel Raiskin : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre D'Etat De La Philharmonie RhenaneAlbum Aram Khatchaturian : Concerto pour piano Label Cpo (7779182) Année 2018
