Jeudi 18 février 2021
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 18 février 2021
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00ANTONIO VIVALDIcompositeur
Concerto pour flûte à bec en Fa Maj op 10 n°1 RV 433 La tempête : 1. AllegroFRANCOIS LAZAREVITCH : chef d'orchestreAlbum Vivaldi : Les 4 saisons et concertos pour flûte Label Alpha (168747) Année 2017
- 0h03ANTON DVORAKcompositeur
1 - danse slave en si maj op 72 n°1 b 145 n°1 : odzemek / pour piano a 4 mains / integraleAlbum Danses slaves Label Mirare (MIR 042)
- 0h07JEAN SEBASTIEN BACHcompositeur
Sonate en trio n°6 en Sol Maj BWV 530 : 2. lento - arrangement pour violoncelle mandoline et contrebasseAlbum Bach Trios Label Nonesuch Année 2017
- 0h13CAMILLE SAINT SAENScompositeur
Morceau de concert op 154 : Andante sostenuto - pour harpe et orchestreJEAN MARTINON : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE L'ORTFAlbum Boieldieu Saint Saens Tailleferre : Concertos pour harpe Label Dgg (463084) Année 1999
- 0h17Adolphe Adamcompositeur
Giselle : Variations de Giselle (Acte I)Herbert Von Karajan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de VienneAlbum Adolphe Adam : Giselle Label Decca (417738-2) Année 1962
- 0h19LEO DELIBEScompositeur
Sylvia : Cortège de Bacchus (Acte III Sc 14)ANATOLE FISTOULARI : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRESAlbum Léo Delibes : Sylvia et Coppélia Label Mercury (434314-2)
- 0h23ENRIQUE GRANADOScompositeur
Valse poétique n°1 : MelodicoAlbum Intégrale des enregistrements EMI d'Alicia de Larrocha / cd 5 Label Emi Année 2010
- 0h26FRANCISCO TARREGAcompositeur
Capricho ArabeAlbum Sueno Label Editions Loreley (LY 025) Année 2006
- 0h31GEORGES BIZETcompositeur
L'Arlésienne suite pour orchestre op 23 n°2 : FarandolePABLO GONZALEZ : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE BARCELONE ET NATIONAL DE CATALOGNEAlbum Georges Bizet : Carmen suites L'arlésienne suites Label Naxos (8573546) Année 2017
- 0h34Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovskicompositeur
Symphonie n°6 en si min op 74 (Pathétique) : 2. Allegro con graziaTeodor Currentzis : chef d'orchestre, MusicAeternaAlbum Symphonie n°6 en si min op 74 Label Sony (88985404352) Année 2017
- 0h42FELIX MENDELSSOHNcompositeur
Symphonie n°5 en Ré Maj op 107 MWV N 15 : RecitativeYANNICK NEZET-SEGUIN : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE D'EUROPEAlbum Felix Mendelssohn : Symphonies 1 à 5 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (02894797337) Année 2017
- 0h44GEORG FRIEDRICH HAENDELcompositeur
Ode for the birthday of Queen Anne : Eternal source of light divine - pour contre-ténor trompette et orchestreROBERTO RIZZI BRIGNOLI : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE LILLEAlbum Lucienne Renaudin Vary : The Voice of the Trumpet Label Warner Classics Année 2017
- 0h47Joseph Haydncompositeur
Symphonie en sol min HOB I : 83 (La poule) : 1. Allegro spiritosoJulien Chauvin : chef d'orchestre, Le Concert De La LogeAlbum Joseph Haydn : La poule Label Aparte (AP157D) Année 2017
- 0h54GIOACCHINO ROSSINIcompositeur
La gazza ladra : OuvertureHRISTIAN BENDA : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE PRAGUEAlbum Gioacchino Rossini : Intégrale des ouvertures Label Naxos Année 2012
- 1h04LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVENcompositeur
Sonate pour violon et piano n°1 en Ré Maj op 12 n°1 : Thème et variationsAlbum Beethoven : Sonates pour violon et piano / Vol 1 Label Rubicon Année 2017
émission précédentemercredi 17 février 2021
émission suivantevendredi 19 février 2021