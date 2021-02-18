Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Jeudi 18 février 2021
5h 33mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 18 février 2021

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    Concerto pour flûte à bec en Fa Maj op 10 n°1 RV 433 La tempête : 1. Allegro - LES MUSICIENS DE SAINT JULIEN
    ANTONIO VIVALDIcompositeur

    Concerto pour flûte à bec en Fa Maj op 10 n°1 RV 433 La tempête : 1. Allegro

    FRANCOIS LAZAREVITCH : chef d'orchestre
    Album Vivaldi : Les 4 saisons et concertos pour flûte Label Alpha (168747) Année 2017
  • 0h03
    1 - danse slave en si maj op 72 n°1 b 145 n°1 : odzemek / pour piano a 4 mains / integrale - CLAIRE DESERT
    ANTON DVORAKcompositeur

    1 - danse slave en si maj op 72 n°1 b 145 n°1 : odzemek / pour piano a 4 mains / integrale

    Album Danses slaves Label Mirare (MIR 042)
  • 0h07
    Sonate en trio n°6 en Sol Maj BWV 530 : 2. lento - arrangement pour violoncelle mandoline et contrebasse - YO YO MA
    JEAN SEBASTIEN BACHcompositeur

    Sonate en trio n°6 en Sol Maj BWV 530 : 2. lento - arrangement pour violoncelle mandoline et contrebasse

    Album Bach Trios Label Nonesuch Année 2017
  • 0h13
    Morceau de concert op 154 : Andante sostenuto - pour harpe et orchestre - NICANOR ZABALETA
    CAMILLE SAINT SAENScompositeur

    Morceau de concert op 154 : Andante sostenuto - pour harpe et orchestre

    JEAN MARTINON : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE L'ORTF
    Album Boieldieu Saint Saens Tailleferre : Concertos pour harpe Label Dgg (463084) Année 1999
  • 0h17
    Giselle : Variations de Giselle (Acte I)
    Adolphe Adamcompositeur

    Giselle : Variations de Giselle (Acte I)

    Herbert Von Karajan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
    Album Adolphe Adam : Giselle Label Decca (417738-2) Année 1962
  • 0h19
    Sylvia : Cortège de Bacchus (Acte III Sc 14)
    LEO DELIBEScompositeur

    Sylvia : Cortège de Bacchus (Acte III Sc 14)

    ANATOLE FISTOULARI : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRES
    Album Léo Delibes : Sylvia et Coppélia Label Mercury (434314-2)
  • 0h23
    Valse poétique n°1 : Melodico - ALICIA DE LARROCHA
    ENRIQUE GRANADOScompositeur

    Valse poétique n°1 : Melodico

    Album Intégrale des enregistrements EMI d'Alicia de Larrocha / cd 5 Label Emi Année 2010
  • 0h26
    Capricho Arabe - EMMANUEL ROSSFELDER
    FRANCISCO TARREGAcompositeur

    Capricho Arabe

    Album Sueno Label Editions Loreley (LY 025) Année 2006
  • 0h31
    L'Arlésienne suite pour orchestre op 23 n°2 : Farandole
    GEORGES BIZETcompositeur

    L'Arlésienne suite pour orchestre op 23 n°2 : Farandole

    PABLO GONZALEZ : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE BARCELONE ET NATIONAL DE CATALOGNE
    Album Georges Bizet : Carmen suites L'arlésienne suites Label Naxos (8573546) Année 2017
  • 0h34
    Symphonie n°6 en si min op 74 (Pathétique) : 2. Allegro con grazia
    Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovskicompositeur

    Symphonie n°6 en si min op 74 (Pathétique) : 2. Allegro con grazia

    Teodor Currentzis : chef d'orchestre, MusicAeterna
    Album Symphonie n°6 en si min op 74 Label Sony (88985404352) Année 2017
  • 0h42
    Symphonie n°5 en Ré Maj op 107 MWV N 15 : Recitative
    FELIX MENDELSSOHNcompositeur

    Symphonie n°5 en Ré Maj op 107 MWV N 15 : Recitative

    YANNICK NEZET-SEGUIN : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE D'EUROPE
    Album Felix Mendelssohn : Symphonies 1 à 5 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (02894797337) Année 2017
  • 0h44
    Ode for the birthday of Queen Anne : Eternal source of light divine - pour contre-ténor trompette et orchestre - LUCIENNE RENAUDIN VARY
    GEORG FRIEDRICH HAENDELcompositeur

    Ode for the birthday of Queen Anne : Eternal source of light divine - pour contre-ténor trompette et orchestre

    ROBERTO RIZZI BRIGNOLI : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE LILLE
    Album Lucienne Renaudin Vary : The Voice of the Trumpet Label Warner Classics Année 2017
  • 0h47
    Symphonie en sol min HOB I : 83 (La poule) : 1. Allegro spiritoso
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Symphonie en sol min HOB I : 83 (La poule) : 1. Allegro spiritoso

    Julien Chauvin : chef d'orchestre, Le Concert De La Loge
    Album Joseph Haydn : La poule Label Aparte (AP157D) Année 2017
  • 0h54
    La gazza ladra : Ouverture
    GIOACCHINO ROSSINIcompositeur

    La gazza ladra : Ouverture

    HRISTIAN BENDA : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE PRAGUE
    Album Gioacchino Rossini : Intégrale des ouvertures Label Naxos Année 2012
  • 1h04
    Sonate pour violon et piano n°1 en Ré Maj op 12 n°1 : Thème et variations - CHLOE HANSLIP
    LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVENcompositeur

    Sonate pour violon et piano n°1 en Ré Maj op 12 n°1 : Thème et variations

    Album Beethoven : Sonates pour violon et piano / Vol 1 Label Rubicon Année 2017
