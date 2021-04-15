Jeudi 15 avril 2021
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 15 avril 2021
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00Robert Schumanncompositeur
Konzertstück pour 4 cors en Fa Maj op 86 : 1. LebhaftSakari Oramo : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De Stockholm, Markus Maskuniitty : Cor, Kristofer Oberg : Cor, Martin Schopfer : Cor, Monica Berenguer Caro : CorAlbum Schumann Saint Saëns Glière : Oeuvres pour cor Label Ondine (ODE13392) Année 2019
- 0h07Franz Schubertcompositeur
Impromptu en fa min op posth 142 n°4 D 935 n°4Julien Gernay : PianoAlbum Vinophony Label Klarthe (KLA086D) Année 2019
- 0h14Quatuor Hagen
Quatuor a cordes n°14 en La bémol Maj op 105 b 193 : Molto vivaceAnton Dvorak : auteurAlbum Dvorak Label Deutsche Grammophon Année 2001
- 0h20Clara Schumanncompositeur
3 romances pour piano et violon op 22 : 1. Romance en Ré bémol MajIsata Kanneh-Mason : Piano, Elena Urioste : ViolonAlbum Romance Label Decca (4850020) Année 2019
- 0h23Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovskicompositeur
Symphonie n°4 en fa min op 36 : 2. Andantino in modo di canzonaVladimir Jurowski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de LondresAlbum Tchaikovsky : Intégrale des symphonies Label London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO-0101) Année 2009
- 0h32Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°17 en ré min op 31 n°2 (La tempête) : 3. AllegrettoHüseyin Sermet : PianoAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven : Sonates Label Erato (2292-45515-2) Année 1990
- 0h38Francisco Tarregacompositeur
24 Préludes pour guitare : EndechaMilos Karadaglic : GuitareAlbum Sound Of Silence Label Decca (7779637) Année 2019
- 0h40Gioacchino Rossinicompositeur
Sinfonia al conventello en Ré MajDonato Renzetti : chef d'orchestre, Filarmonica Gioacchino RossiniAlbum Gioacchino Rossini : Intégrale des ouvertures Label Decca (4817046) Année 2018
- 0h43Mikhail Glinkacompositeur
La couventineValery Kamishov : PianoAlbum Glinka : Musique pour piano Label Melodiya (MCD 124) Année 1988
- 0h46Alexandre Borodinecompositeur
Le prince Igor : Danses polovtsiennes (Acte II) - III. Allegro vivo / Pour orchestreGuennadi Rojdestvenski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De StockholmAlbum Symphonie nº2 Label Chandos Année 1995
- 0h48Alexandre Borodinecompositeur
Le prince Igor : Danses polovtsiennes (Acte II) - IV. Allegro / Pour orchestreGuennadi Rojdestvenski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De StockholmAlbum Symphonie nº2 Label Chandos Année 1995
- 0h50Antonin Dvorakcompositeur
Humoresque en Sol bémol Maj op 101 n°7 B 187 n°7 - arrangement pour violon et pianoLea Birringer : Violon, Esther Birringer : Piano, Franz Waxman : auteurAlbum Di tanti palpiti Label Rubicon Classics (DRC1034) Année 2019
- 0h53Julius Rontgencompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°3 en ré min : 2. Allegretto con graziaHermann Baumer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Kristiansand, Oliver Triendl : PianoAlbum Julius Röntgen : Concertos pour piano n°3, 6 et 7 Label Cpo (CPO 555 055-2) Année 2019
