Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Jeudi 15 avril 2021
5h 33mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 15 avril 2021

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    Konzertstück pour 4 cors en Fa Maj op 86 : 1. Lebhaft - MARKUS MASKUNIITTY
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Konzertstück pour 4 cors en Fa Maj op 86 : 1. Lebhaft

    Sakari Oramo : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De Stockholm, Markus Maskuniitty : Cor, Kristofer Oberg : Cor, Martin Schopfer : Cor, Monica Berenguer Caro : Cor
    Album Schumann Saint Saëns Glière : Oeuvres pour cor Label Ondine (ODE13392) Année 2019
  • 0h07
    Impromptu en fa min op posth 142 n°4 D 935 n°4 - JULIEN GERNAY
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Impromptu en fa min op posth 142 n°4 D 935 n°4

    Julien Gernay : Piano
    Album Vinophony Label Klarthe (KLA086D) Année 2019
  • 0h14
    Quatuor a cordes n°14 en La bémol Maj op 105 b 193 : Molto vivace - LUKAS HAGEN
    Quatuor Hagen

    Quatuor a cordes n°14 en La bémol Maj op 105 b 193 : Molto vivace

    Anton Dvorak : auteur
    Album Dvorak Label Deutsche Grammophon Année 2001
  • 0h20
    3 romances pour piano et violon op 22 : 1. Romance en Ré bémol Maj - ISATA KANNEH-MASON
    Clara Schumanncompositeur

    3 romances pour piano et violon op 22 : 1. Romance en Ré bémol Maj

    Isata Kanneh-Mason : Piano, Elena Urioste : Violon
    Album Romance Label Decca (4850020) Année 2019
  • 0h23
    Symphonie n°4 en fa min op 36 : 2. Andantino in modo di canzona
    Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovskicompositeur

    Symphonie n°4 en fa min op 36 : 2. Andantino in modo di canzona

    Vladimir Jurowski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres
    Album Tchaikovsky : Intégrale des symphonies Label London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO-0101) Année 2009
  • 0h32
    Sonate pour piano n°17 en ré min op 31 n°2 (La tempête) : 3. Allegretto - HUSEYIN SERMET
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°17 en ré min op 31 n°2 (La tempête) : 3. Allegretto

    Hüseyin Sermet : Piano
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven : Sonates Label Erato (2292-45515-2) Année 1990
  • 0h38
    24 Préludes pour guitare : Endecha - MILOS KARADAGLIC
    Francisco Tarregacompositeur

    24 Préludes pour guitare : Endecha

    Milos Karadaglic : Guitare
    Album Sound Of Silence Label Decca (7779637) Année 2019
  • 0h40
    Sinfonia al conventello en Ré Maj
    Gioacchino Rossinicompositeur

    Sinfonia al conventello en Ré Maj

    Donato Renzetti : chef d'orchestre, Filarmonica Gioacchino Rossini
    Album Gioacchino Rossini : Intégrale des ouvertures Label Decca (4817046) Année 2018
  • 0h43
    La couventine - VALERY KAMISHOV
    Mikhail Glinkacompositeur

    La couventine

    Valery Kamishov : Piano
    Album Glinka : Musique pour piano Label Melodiya (MCD 124) Année 1988
  • 0h46
    Le prince Igor : Danses polovtsiennes (Acte II) - III. Allegro vivo / Pour orchestre
    Alexandre Borodinecompositeur

    Le prince Igor : Danses polovtsiennes (Acte II) - III. Allegro vivo / Pour orchestre

    Guennadi Rojdestvenski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De Stockholm
    Album Symphonie nº2 Label Chandos Année 1995
  • 0h48
    Le prince Igor : Danses polovtsiennes (Acte II) - IV. Allegro / Pour orchestre
    Alexandre Borodinecompositeur

    Le prince Igor : Danses polovtsiennes (Acte II) - IV. Allegro / Pour orchestre

    Guennadi Rojdestvenski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De Stockholm
    Album Symphonie nº2 Label Chandos Année 1995
  • 0h50
    Humoresque en Sol bémol Maj op 101 n°7 B 187 n°7 - arrangement pour violon et piano - LEA BIRRINGER
    Antonin Dvorakcompositeur

    Humoresque en Sol bémol Maj op 101 n°7 B 187 n°7 - arrangement pour violon et piano

    Lea Birringer : Violon, Esther Birringer : Piano, Franz Waxman : auteur
    Album Di tanti palpiti Label Rubicon Classics (DRC1034) Année 2019
  • 0h53
    Concerto pour piano n°3 en ré min : 2. Allegretto con grazia - OLIVER TRIENDL
    Julius Rontgencompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°3 en ré min : 2. Allegretto con grazia

    Hermann Baumer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Kristiansand, Oliver Triendl : Piano
    Album Julius Röntgen : Concertos pour piano n°3, 6 et 7 Label Cpo (CPO 555 055-2) Année 2019
émission précédente
mercredi 14 avril 2021
5h 33mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 14 avril 2021
émission suivante
vendredi 16 avril 2021
5h 33mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du vendredi 16 avril 2021