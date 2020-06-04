Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Jeudi 4 juin 2020
7h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 04 juin 2020

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h11
    Fantaisie pour pianoforte en La Maj Wq 58 n°7 H 278 - MATHIEU DUPOUY
    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bachcompositeur

    Fantaisie pour pianoforte en La Maj Wq 58 n°7 H 278

    Album Voyage sentimental Label Herissons Prod (LH17) Année 2018
  • 0h16
    Cantate BWV 57 Selig ist der Mann : 5. Ja ja ich kann die Feinde schlagen (Air de basse) - MICHAEL VOLLE
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Cantate BWV 57 Selig ist der Mann : 5. Ja ja ich kann die Feinde schlagen (Air de basse)

    Raphael Alpermann : chef d'orchestre, Akademie Fur Alte Musik Berlin
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Dialogkantaten BWV 32 49 et 57 Label Harmonia Mundi (HMM902368) Année 2018
  • 0h21
    Sonate pour clavecin en ré min K 32 L 423 - JUSTIN TAYLOR
    Domenico Scarlatticompositeur

    Sonate pour clavecin en ré min K 32 L 423

    Album Scarlatti et Ligeti : Continuum Label Alpha (ALPHA399) Année 2017
  • 0h23
    Sonate pour clavecin en ré min K 141 L 422 - JUSTIN TAYLOR
    Domenico Scarlatticompositeur

    Sonate pour clavecin en ré min K 141 L 422

    Album Scarlatti et Ligeti : Continuum Label Alpha (ALPHA399) Année 2017
  • 0h27
    Menuet en Sol Maj D 89 n°3 - arrangement pour octuor - ISABELLE FAUST
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Menuet en Sol Maj D 89 n°3 - arrangement pour octuor

    Isabelle Faust : Violon, Anne Katharina Schreiber : Violon, Danusha Waskiewicz : Alto (instrument), Kristin Von Der Goltz : Violoncelle, James Munro : Contrebasse, Lorenzo Coppola : Clarinette, Teunis Van Der Zwart : Cor, Javier Zafra : Basson, Oscar Strasnoy : auteur
    Album Franz Schubert : Musique de chambre Label Harmonia Mundi (902263DI) Année 2018
  • 0h32
    Menuet en Ré Maj D 89 n°5 - arrangement pour octuor - ISABELLE FAUST
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Menuet en Ré Maj D 89 n°5 - arrangement pour octuor

    Isabelle Faust : Violon, Anne Katharina Schreiber : Violon, Danusha Waskiewicz : Alto (instrument), Kristin Von Der Goltz : Violoncelle, James Munro : Contrebasse, Lorenzo Coppola : Clarinette, Teunis Van Der Zwart : Cor, Javier Zafra : Basson, Oscar Strasnoy : auteur
    Album Franz Schubert : Musique de chambre Label Harmonia Mundi (902263DI) Année 2018
  • 0h36
    Symphonie n°8 en ut min WAB 108 : 2. Scherzo : allegro moderato - Trio : langsam
    Anton Brucknercompositeur

    Symphonie n°8 en ut min WAB 108 : 2. Scherzo : allegro moderato - Trio : langsam

    Mariss Jansons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Baviere
    Album Anton Bruckner : Symphonie n°8 Label Br Klassik (900165) Année 2018
  • 0h51
    Concerto pour piano n°5 en Fa Maj op 103 (L'Egyptien) : 3. Molto allegro - ROMAIN DESCHARMES
    Camille Saint Saenscompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°5 en Fa Maj op 103 (L'Egyptien) : 3. Molto allegro

    Marc Soustrot : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Malmo
    Album Camille Saint-Saëns : Concertos pour piano n'°4 et n°5 Label Naxos (8573478) Année 2018
  • 0h57
    Quatuor à cordes en sol min op 10 L 91 (85) : 2. Assez vif et bien rythmé - ALEXANDER PAVLOVSKY
    Claude Debussycompositeur

    Quatuor à cordes en sol min op 10 L 91 (85) : 2. Assez vif et bien rythmé

    Quatuor Jerusalem
    Album Debussy et Ravel : Quatuors à cordes Label Harmonia Mundi (902304DI) Année 2018
  • 1h01
    Barcarolle pour piano n°11 en sol min op 105 - JEAN CLAUDE PENNETIER
    Gabriel Faurecompositeur

    Barcarolle pour piano n°11 en sol min op 105

    Album Fauré : Intégrale de l'œuvre pour piano / Vol 4 Label Mirare (MIR356D) Année 2018
  • 1h06
    5 Chants de Noël op 1 : 1. Nu star jul vid snöig port - pour baryton et piano - JACQUES IMBRAILO
    Jean Sibeliuscompositeur

    5 Chants de Noël op 1 : 1. Nu star jul vid snöig port - pour baryton et piano

    Album Sibelius et Rachmaninov : Mélodies Label Linn Records (CKD482) Année 2018
  • 1h08
    5 Chants de Noël op 1 : 3. Det mörknar ute - pour baryton et piano - JACQUES IMBRAILO
    Jean Sibeliuscompositeur

    5 Chants de Noël op 1 : 3. Det mörknar ute - pour baryton et piano

    Album Sibelius et Rachmaninov : Mélodies Label Linn Records (CKD482) Année 2018
  • 1h10
    Etude d'exécution transcendante pour piano en ut dièse min op 11 n°6 : Tempête - ETSUKO HIROSE
    Serge Liapounovcompositeur

    Etude d'exécution transcendante pour piano en ut dièse min op 11 n°6 : Tempête

    Album Serge Liapounov : 12 études d'exécution transcendante op 11 Label Mirare (MIR390D) Année 2018
  • 1h14
    Sonate n°1 en Sol Maj BWV 1027 : 1. Adagio - pour violoncelle et piano - LEONARD ROSE
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Sonate n°1 en Sol Maj BWV 1027 : 1. Adagio - pour violoncelle et piano

    Album Leonard Rose : The complete concerto and sonata recordings / CD 14 Label Sony Classical (88985490172-14) Année 1974
  • 1h18
    Sonate pour flûte à bec et clavecin nº5 en mi min BWV 1034 : 2. Allegro - MICHALA PETRI
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Sonate pour flûte à bec et clavecin nº5 en mi min BWV 1034 : 2. Allegro

    Album Jean-Sébastien Bach : Les sonates pour flûte et clavecin Label Rca (09026612742) Année 1992
  • 1h21
    Brandenburg concerto no. 5 in d major bwv 1050 - 2. affettuoso - DUILIO GALFETTI
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Brandenburg concerto no. 5 in d major bwv 1050 - 2. affettuoso

    Diego Fasolis : chef d'orchestre, 1 Barocchisti
    Album Concertos Brandebourgeois n°5 a n°6 et le triple concerto bwv 1044 Label Arts Music (47716-8) Année 2006
  • 1h26
    Trumpet pavan - pour virginal - SKIP SEMPE
    John Bullcompositeur

    Trumpet pavan - pour virginal

    Album Skip Sempe : The virgin harpsichord Label Interarts (PA0016) Année 2001
  • 1h28
    Ballo della Granduca - pour virginal et clavecin - SKIP SEMPE
    Emilio De Cavaliericompositeur

    Ballo della Granduca - pour virginal et clavecin

    Jan Pieterzoon Sweelinck : compositeur
    Album Skip Sempe : The virgin harpsichord Label Interarts (PA0016) Année 2001
  • 1h29
    L'anguille - CLEMENT LEFEBVRE
    Francois Couperincompositeur

    L'anguille

    Album Clément Lefebvre joue Rameau et Couperin Label Evidence (EVCD052) Année 2017
  • 1h33
    La conversione di Maddalena : Cor imbelle a due nemici (Air de Marie-Madeleine) - BLANDINE STASKIEWICZ
    Giovanni Bononcinicompositeur

    La conversione di Maddalena : Cor imbelle a due nemici (Air de Marie-Madeleine)

    Thibault Noally : chef d'orchestre, Les Accents
    Album Oratorio Label Aparte (AP178D) Année 2018
émission précédente
mercredi 3 juin 2020
7h 58mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 03 juin 2020
émission suivante
vendredi 5 juin 2020
7h 58mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du vendredi 05 juin 2020