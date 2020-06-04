Jeudi 4 juin 2020
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 04 juin 2020
La programmation musicale :
- 0h11Carl Philipp Emanuel Bachcompositeur
Fantaisie pour pianoforte en La Maj Wq 58 n°7 H 278Album Voyage sentimental Label Herissons Prod (LH17) Année 2018
- 0h16Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Cantate BWV 57 Selig ist der Mann : 5. Ja ja ich kann die Feinde schlagen (Air de basse)Raphael Alpermann : chef d'orchestre, Akademie Fur Alte Musik BerlinAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Dialogkantaten BWV 32 49 et 57 Label Harmonia Mundi (HMM902368) Année 2018
- 0h21Domenico Scarlatticompositeur
Sonate pour clavecin en ré min K 32 L 423Album Scarlatti et Ligeti : Continuum Label Alpha (ALPHA399) Année 2017
- 0h23Domenico Scarlatticompositeur
Sonate pour clavecin en ré min K 141 L 422Album Scarlatti et Ligeti : Continuum Label Alpha (ALPHA399) Année 2017
- 0h27Franz Schubertcompositeur
Menuet en Sol Maj D 89 n°3 - arrangement pour octuorIsabelle Faust : Violon, Anne Katharina Schreiber : Violon, Danusha Waskiewicz : Alto (instrument), Kristin Von Der Goltz : Violoncelle, James Munro : Contrebasse, Lorenzo Coppola : Clarinette, Teunis Van Der Zwart : Cor, Javier Zafra : Basson, Oscar Strasnoy : auteurAlbum Franz Schubert : Musique de chambre Label Harmonia Mundi (902263DI) Année 2018
- 0h32Franz Schubertcompositeur
Menuet en Ré Maj D 89 n°5 - arrangement pour octuorIsabelle Faust : Violon, Anne Katharina Schreiber : Violon, Danusha Waskiewicz : Alto (instrument), Kristin Von Der Goltz : Violoncelle, James Munro : Contrebasse, Lorenzo Coppola : Clarinette, Teunis Van Der Zwart : Cor, Javier Zafra : Basson, Oscar Strasnoy : auteurAlbum Franz Schubert : Musique de chambre Label Harmonia Mundi (902263DI) Année 2018
- 0h36Anton Brucknercompositeur
Symphonie n°8 en ut min WAB 108 : 2. Scherzo : allegro moderato - Trio : langsamMariss Jansons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De BaviereAlbum Anton Bruckner : Symphonie n°8 Label Br Klassik (900165) Année 2018
- 0h51Camille Saint Saenscompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°5 en Fa Maj op 103 (L'Egyptien) : 3. Molto allegroMarc Soustrot : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De MalmoAlbum Camille Saint-Saëns : Concertos pour piano n'°4 et n°5 Label Naxos (8573478) Année 2018
- 0h57Claude Debussycompositeur
Quatuor à cordes en sol min op 10 L 91 (85) : 2. Assez vif et bien rythméQuatuor JerusalemAlbum Debussy et Ravel : Quatuors à cordes Label Harmonia Mundi (902304DI) Année 2018
- 1h01Gabriel Faurecompositeur
Barcarolle pour piano n°11 en sol min op 105Album Fauré : Intégrale de l'œuvre pour piano / Vol 4 Label Mirare (MIR356D) Année 2018
- 1h06Jean Sibeliuscompositeur
5 Chants de Noël op 1 : 1. Nu star jul vid snöig port - pour baryton et pianoAlbum Sibelius et Rachmaninov : Mélodies Label Linn Records (CKD482) Année 2018
- 1h08Jean Sibeliuscompositeur
5 Chants de Noël op 1 : 3. Det mörknar ute - pour baryton et pianoAlbum Sibelius et Rachmaninov : Mélodies Label Linn Records (CKD482) Année 2018
- 1h10Serge Liapounovcompositeur
Etude d'exécution transcendante pour piano en ut dièse min op 11 n°6 : TempêteAlbum Serge Liapounov : 12 études d'exécution transcendante op 11 Label Mirare (MIR390D) Année 2018
- 1h14Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Sonate n°1 en Sol Maj BWV 1027 : 1. Adagio - pour violoncelle et pianoAlbum Leonard Rose : The complete concerto and sonata recordings / CD 14 Label Sony Classical (88985490172-14) Année 1974
- 1h18Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Sonate pour flûte à bec et clavecin nº5 en mi min BWV 1034 : 2. AllegroAlbum Jean-Sébastien Bach : Les sonates pour flûte et clavecin Label Rca (09026612742) Année 1992
- 1h21Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Brandenburg concerto no. 5 in d major bwv 1050 - 2. affettuosoDiego Fasolis : chef d'orchestre, 1 BarocchistiAlbum Concertos Brandebourgeois n°5 a n°6 et le triple concerto bwv 1044 Label Arts Music (47716-8) Année 2006
- 1h26John Bullcompositeur
Trumpet pavan - pour virginalAlbum Skip Sempe : The virgin harpsichord Label Interarts (PA0016) Année 2001
- 1h28Emilio De Cavaliericompositeur
Ballo della Granduca - pour virginal et clavecinJan Pieterzoon Sweelinck : compositeurAlbum Skip Sempe : The virgin harpsichord Label Interarts (PA0016) Année 2001
- 1h29Francois Couperincompositeur
L'anguilleAlbum Clément Lefebvre joue Rameau et Couperin Label Evidence (EVCD052) Année 2017
- 1h33Giovanni Bononcinicompositeur
La conversione di Maddalena : Cor imbelle a due nemici (Air de Marie-Madeleine)Thibault Noally : chef d'orchestre, Les AccentsAlbum Oratorio Label Aparte (AP178D) Année 2018
