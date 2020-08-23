Dimanche 23 août 2020
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 23 août 2020
La programmation musicale :
- 0h08Anton Arenskicompositeur
Trio avec piano n°1 en ré min op 32 : 2. Scherzo. Allegro moltoMunchner Klaviertrio, Adrian Lazar : Violon, Gerhard Zank : Violoncelle, Hermann Lechler : PianoAlbum Anton Arensky : Trios avec piano Label Profil (PH19072) Année 2019
- 0h13Reynaldo Hahncompositeur
Venezia: 1. Sopra l'acqua indormenzada- pour baryton et pianoTassis Christoyannis : Baryton (voix), Jeff Cohen : PianoAlbum Reynaldo Hahn: Intégrale des mélodies Label Bru Zane (362362) Année 2019
- 0h17Reynaldo Hahncompositeur
Venezia: 2. La barcheta- pour baryton et pianoTassis Christoyannis : Baryton (voix), Jeff Cohen : PianoAlbum Reynaldo Hahn: Intégrale des mélodies Label Bru Zane (362362) Année 2019
- 0h19Reynaldo Hahncompositeur
Venezia: 3. L'avertimento- pour baryton et pianoTassis Christoyannis : Baryton (voix), Jeff Cohen : PianoAlbum Reynaldo Hahn: Intégrale des mélodies Label Bru Zane (362362) Année 2019
- 0h21Johann Christian Bachcompositeur
Concerto pour pianoforte en Ré Maj op 1 n°6 : 2. AndanteGianluca Capuano : chef d'orchestre, Concerto Köln, Tobias Koch : PianoforteAlbum Anthems / Hymny Europy Label Narodowy Instytut Fryderyka Chopina (NIFCCD068) Année 2018
- 0h24Johann Christian Bachcompositeur
Concerto pour pianoforte en Ré Maj op 1 n°6 : 3. Allegro moderatoGianluca Capuano : chef d'orchestre, Concerto Köln, Tobias Koch : PianoforteAlbum Anthems / Hymny Europy Label Narodowy Instytut Fryderyka Chopina (NIFCCD068) Année 2018
- 0h28Henry Purcellcompositeur
Le roi Arthur : Rondeau (Acte II)Paul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Consort & PlayersAlbum Le roi Arthur Z 628 (intégrale) Label Signum (SIGCD589) Année 2019
- 0h29Henry Purcellcompositeur
Le roi Arthur : Prélude / What ho thou genius of this isle (Acte III) Air de CupidonPaul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Consort & Players, Rowan Pierce : Soprano, CupidonAlbum Le roi Arthur Z 628 (intégrale) Label Signum (SIGCD589) Année 2019
- 0h30Henry Purcellcompositeur
Le roi Arthur : What power art thou (Acte III) Air du génie du froid (Scène du froid)Paul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Consort & Players, Ashley Riches : Baryton-basse (voix), Génie du froidAlbum Le roi Arthur Z 628 (intégrale) Label Signum (SIGCD589) Année 2019
- 0h32Henry Purcellcompositeur
Le roi Arthur : Thou doting fool (Acte III) Air de CupidonPaul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Consort & Players, Rowan Pierce : Soprano, CupidonAlbum Le roi Arthur Z 628 (intégrale) Label Signum (SIGCD589) Année 2019
- 0h33Henry Purcellcompositeur
Le roi Arthur : Great Love I know thee now (Acte III) Air du génie du froidPaul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Consort & Players, Ashley Riches : Baryton-basse (voix), Génie du froidAlbum Le roi Arthur Z 628 (intégrale) Label Signum (SIGCD589) Année 2019
- 0h34Henry Purcellcompositeur
Le roi Arthur : No part of my dominion shall be waste (Acte III) Air de CupidonPaul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Consort & Players, Rowan Pierce : Soprano, CupidonAlbum Le roi Arthur Z 628 (intégrale) Label Signum (SIGCD589) Année 2019
- 0h35Henry Purcellcompositeur
Le roi Arthur : Prélude (Acte III) - See see we assemble (Acte III) ChoeurPaul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Consort & PlayersAlbum Le roi Arthur Z 628 (intégrale) Label Signum (SIGCD589) Année 2019
- 0h38Jean Baptiste Lullycompositeur
Isis : Laissez-moi, cruelle Furie (Acte IV Sc 2) Io, la Furie, choeur des peuples des climats glacésChristophe Rousset : chef d'orchestre, Les Talens Lyriques, Choeur De Chambre De Namur, Eve-Maud Hubeaux : Mezzo-soprano, Io, Cyril Auvity : Ténor, La FurieAlbum Isis LWV 54 (Intégrale) Label Aparte (AP216D) Année 2019
- 0h40Jean Baptiste Lullycompositeur
Isis : Tôt, tôt, tôt... (Acte IV Sc 3) Les deux conducteurs, choeur des ChabylesChristophe Rousset : chef d'orchestre, Les Talens Lyriques, Choeur De Chambre De Namur, Fabien Hyon : Ténor, 1er conducteur de Chabyles, Aimery Lefevre : Baryton (voix), 2ème conducteur de ChabylesAlbum Isis LWV 54 (Intégrale) Label Aparte (AP216D) Année 2019
- 0h41Jean Baptiste Lullycompositeur
Isis : Entrée des forgerons (Acte IV Sc 3)Christophe Rousset : chef d'orchestre, Les Talens LyriquesAlbum Isis LWV 54 (Intégrale) Label Aparte (AP216D)
- 0h41Carl Philipp Emanuel Bachcompositeur
Sonate pour clavecin en sol min Wq 65 n°27 H 68 : 3. AllegroBart Naessens : ClavecinAlbum Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach : Sonates pour flûte et basse continue Label Etcetera (KTC1667) Année 2019
- 0h43Joseph Haydncompositeur
Concerto en Mi bémol Maj HOB VIIe : I : AllegroEmmanuel Leducq-Barome : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Balte De Saint Petersbourg, Romain Leleu : TrompetteAlbum Romain Leleu interprète des concertos pour trompette Label Aparte (AP025)
- 0h50Anton Brucknercompositeur
Symphonie n°1 en ut min WAB 101 : 3. Scherzo. Lebhaft - Trio. LangsamSeiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de BerlinAlbum Anton Bruckner : Symphonies n°1 à n°9 Label Berliner Philharmoniker (BPHR190281-1) Année 2019
- 0h58Francis Poulenccompositeur
Concerto pour 2 pianos en ré min FP 61 : 3. Finale. Allegro moltoSergey Simakov : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre GiraudAlbum Gulda Prokofiev et Poulenc : Oeuvres orchestrales Label Solo Musica (SM325) Année 2019
émission précédentesamedi 22 août 2020
émission suivantelundi 24 août 2020