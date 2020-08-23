Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Dimanche 23 août 2020
7h 33mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 23 août 2020

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h08
    Trio avec piano n°1 en ré min op 32 : 2. Scherzo. Allegro molto - ADRIAN LAZAR
    Anton Arenskicompositeur

    Trio avec piano n°1 en ré min op 32 : 2. Scherzo. Allegro molto

    Munchner Klaviertrio, Adrian Lazar : Violon, Gerhard Zank : Violoncelle, Hermann Lechler : Piano
    Album Anton Arensky : Trios avec piano Label Profil (PH19072) Année 2019
  • 0h13
    Venezia: 1. Sopra l'acqua indormenzada- pour baryton et piano - TASSIS CHRISTOYANNIS
    Reynaldo Hahncompositeur

    Venezia: 1. Sopra l'acqua indormenzada- pour baryton et piano

    Tassis Christoyannis : Baryton (voix), Jeff Cohen : Piano
    Album Reynaldo Hahn: Intégrale des mélodies Label Bru Zane (362362) Année 2019
  • 0h17
    Venezia: 2. La barcheta- pour baryton et piano - TASSIS CHRISTOYANNIS
    Reynaldo Hahncompositeur

    Venezia: 2. La barcheta- pour baryton et piano

    Tassis Christoyannis : Baryton (voix), Jeff Cohen : Piano
    Album Reynaldo Hahn: Intégrale des mélodies Label Bru Zane (362362) Année 2019
  • 0h19
    Venezia: 3. L'avertimento- pour baryton et piano - TASSIS CHRISTOYANNIS
    Reynaldo Hahncompositeur

    Venezia: 3. L'avertimento- pour baryton et piano

    Tassis Christoyannis : Baryton (voix), Jeff Cohen : Piano
    Album Reynaldo Hahn: Intégrale des mélodies Label Bru Zane (362362) Année 2019
  • 0h21
    Concerto pour pianoforte en Ré Maj op 1 n°6 : 2. Andante - TOBIAS KOCH
    Johann Christian Bachcompositeur

    Concerto pour pianoforte en Ré Maj op 1 n°6 : 2. Andante

    Gianluca Capuano : chef d'orchestre, Concerto Köln, Tobias Koch : Pianoforte
    Album Anthems / Hymny Europy Label Narodowy Instytut Fryderyka Chopina (NIFCCD068) Année 2018
  • 0h24
    Concerto pour pianoforte en Ré Maj op 1 n°6 : 3. Allegro moderato - TOBIAS KOCH
    Johann Christian Bachcompositeur

    Concerto pour pianoforte en Ré Maj op 1 n°6 : 3. Allegro moderato

    Gianluca Capuano : chef d'orchestre, Concerto Köln, Tobias Koch : Pianoforte
    Album Anthems / Hymny Europy Label Narodowy Instytut Fryderyka Chopina (NIFCCD068) Année 2018
  • 0h28
    Le roi Arthur : Rondeau (Acte II)
    Henry Purcellcompositeur

    Le roi Arthur : Rondeau (Acte II)

    Paul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Consort & Players
    Album Le roi Arthur Z 628 (intégrale) Label Signum (SIGCD589) Année 2019
  • 0h29
    Le roi Arthur : Prélude / What ho thou genius of this isle (Acte III) Air de Cupidon - ROWAN PIERCE
    Henry Purcellcompositeur

    Le roi Arthur : Prélude / What ho thou genius of this isle (Acte III) Air de Cupidon

    Paul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Consort & Players, Rowan Pierce : Soprano, Cupidon
    Album Le roi Arthur Z 628 (intégrale) Label Signum (SIGCD589) Année 2019
  • 0h30
    Le roi Arthur : What power art thou (Acte III) Air du génie du froid (Scène du froid) - ASHLEY RICHES
    Henry Purcellcompositeur

    Le roi Arthur : What power art thou (Acte III) Air du génie du froid (Scène du froid)

    Paul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Consort & Players, Ashley Riches : Baryton-basse (voix), Génie du froid
    Album Le roi Arthur Z 628 (intégrale) Label Signum (SIGCD589) Année 2019
  • 0h32
    Le roi Arthur : Thou doting fool (Acte III) Air de Cupidon - ROWAN PIERCE
    Henry Purcellcompositeur

    Le roi Arthur : Thou doting fool (Acte III) Air de Cupidon

    Paul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Consort & Players, Rowan Pierce : Soprano, Cupidon
    Album Le roi Arthur Z 628 (intégrale) Label Signum (SIGCD589) Année 2019
  • 0h33
    Le roi Arthur : Great Love I know thee now (Acte III) Air du génie du froid - ASHLEY RICHES
    Henry Purcellcompositeur

    Le roi Arthur : Great Love I know thee now (Acte III) Air du génie du froid

    Paul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Consort & Players, Ashley Riches : Baryton-basse (voix), Génie du froid
    Album Le roi Arthur Z 628 (intégrale) Label Signum (SIGCD589) Année 2019
  • 0h34
    Le roi Arthur : No part of my dominion shall be waste (Acte III) Air de Cupidon - ROWAN PIERCE
    Henry Purcellcompositeur

    Le roi Arthur : No part of my dominion shall be waste (Acte III) Air de Cupidon

    Paul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Consort & Players, Rowan Pierce : Soprano, Cupidon
    Album Le roi Arthur Z 628 (intégrale) Label Signum (SIGCD589) Année 2019
  • 0h35
    Le roi Arthur : Prélude (Acte III) - See see we assemble (Acte III) Choeur
    Henry Purcellcompositeur

    Le roi Arthur : Prélude (Acte III) - See see we assemble (Acte III) Choeur

    Paul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Consort & Players
    Album Le roi Arthur Z 628 (intégrale) Label Signum (SIGCD589) Année 2019
  • 0h38
    Isis : Laissez-moi, cruelle Furie (Acte IV Sc 2) Io, la Furie, choeur des peuples des climats glacés - EVE-MAUD HUBEAUX
    Jean Baptiste Lullycompositeur

    Isis : Laissez-moi, cruelle Furie (Acte IV Sc 2) Io, la Furie, choeur des peuples des climats glacés

    Christophe Rousset : chef d'orchestre, Les Talens Lyriques, Choeur De Chambre De Namur, Eve-Maud Hubeaux : Mezzo-soprano, Io, Cyril Auvity : Ténor, La Furie
    Album Isis LWV 54 (Intégrale) Label Aparte (AP216D) Année 2019
  • 0h40
    Isis : Tôt, tôt, tôt... (Acte IV Sc 3) Les deux conducteurs, choeur des Chabyles - FABIEN HYON
    Jean Baptiste Lullycompositeur

    Isis : Tôt, tôt, tôt... (Acte IV Sc 3) Les deux conducteurs, choeur des Chabyles

    Christophe Rousset : chef d'orchestre, Les Talens Lyriques, Choeur De Chambre De Namur, Fabien Hyon : Ténor, 1er conducteur de Chabyles, Aimery Lefevre : Baryton (voix), 2ème conducteur de Chabyles
    Album Isis LWV 54 (Intégrale) Label Aparte (AP216D) Année 2019
  • 0h41
    Isis : Entrée des forgerons (Acte IV Sc 3)
    Jean Baptiste Lullycompositeur

    Isis : Entrée des forgerons (Acte IV Sc 3)

    Christophe Rousset : chef d'orchestre, Les Talens Lyriques
    Album Isis LWV 54 (Intégrale) Label Aparte (AP216D)
  • 0h41
    Sonate pour clavecin en sol min Wq 65 n°27 H 68 : 3. Allegro - BART NAESSENS
    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bachcompositeur

    Sonate pour clavecin en sol min Wq 65 n°27 H 68 : 3. Allegro

    Bart Naessens : Clavecin
    Album Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach : Sonates pour flûte et basse continue Label Etcetera (KTC1667) Année 2019
  • 0h43
    Concerto en Mi bémol Maj HOB VIIe : I : Allegro - ROMAIN LELEU
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Concerto en Mi bémol Maj HOB VIIe : I : Allegro

    Emmanuel Leducq-Barome : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Balte De Saint Petersbourg, Romain Leleu : Trompette
    Album Romain Leleu interprète des concertos pour trompette Label Aparte (AP025)
  • 0h50
    Symphonie n°1 en ut min WAB 101 : 3. Scherzo. Lebhaft - Trio. Langsam
    Anton Brucknercompositeur

    Symphonie n°1 en ut min WAB 101 : 3. Scherzo. Lebhaft - Trio. Langsam

    Seiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
    Album Anton Bruckner : Symphonies n°1 à n°9 Label Berliner Philharmoniker (BPHR190281-1) Année 2019
  • 0h58
    Concerto pour 2 pianos en ré min FP 61 : 3. Finale. Allegro molto
    Francis Poulenccompositeur

    Concerto pour 2 pianos en ré min FP 61 : 3. Finale. Allegro molto

    Sergey Simakov : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Giraud
    Album Gulda Prokofiev et Poulenc : Oeuvres orchestrales Label Solo Musica (SM325) Année 2019
