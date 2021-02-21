Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Dimanche 21 février 2021
6h 48mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 21 février 2021

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    Rondo en Si bémol Maj WoO 6 - pour piano et orchestre - MENAHEM PRESSLER
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Rondo en Si bémol Maj WoO 6 - pour piano et orchestre

    Moshe Atzmon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De L'Opera D'Etat De Vienne, Menahem Pressler : Piano
    Album Beethoven : Concerto pour piano n°1 et Rondo pour piano Label Doron Music (DRC4029) Année 2019
  • 0h10
    Trio avec piano n°1 en ré min op 32 : 2. Scherzo. Allegro molto - ADRIAN LAZAR
    Anton Arenskicompositeur

    Trio avec piano n°1 en ré min op 32 : 2. Scherzo. Allegro molto

    Munchner Klaviertrio, Adrian Lazar : Violon, Gerhard Zank : Violoncelle, Hermann Lechler : Piano
    Album Anton Arensky : Trios avec piano Label Profil (PH19072) Année 2019
  • 0h15
    Venezia: 1. Sopra l'acqua indormenzada- pour baryton et piano - TASSIS CHRISTOYANNIS
    Reynaldo Hahncompositeur

    Venezia: 1. Sopra l'acqua indormenzada- pour baryton et piano

    Tassis Christoyannis : Baryton (voix), Jeff Cohen : Piano
    Album Reynaldo Hahn: Intégrale des mélodies Label Bru Zane (362362) Année 2019
  • 0h18
    Venezia: 2. La barcheta- pour baryton et piano - TASSIS CHRISTOYANNIS
    Reynaldo Hahncompositeur

    Venezia: 2. La barcheta- pour baryton et piano

    Tassis Christoyannis : Baryton (voix), Jeff Cohen : Piano
    Album Reynaldo Hahn: Intégrale des mélodies Label Bru Zane (362362) Année 2019
  • 0h21
    Venezia: 3. L'avertimento- pour baryton et piano - TASSIS CHRISTOYANNIS
    Reynaldo Hahncompositeur

    Venezia: 3. L'avertimento- pour baryton et piano

    Tassis Christoyannis : Baryton (voix), Jeff Cohen : Piano
    Album Reynaldo Hahn: Intégrale des mélodies Label Bru Zane (362362) Année 2019
  • 0h23
    Concerto pour pianoforte en Ré Maj op 1 n°6 : 2. Andante - TOBIAS KOCH
    Johann Christian Bachcompositeur

    Concerto pour pianoforte en Ré Maj op 1 n°6 : 2. Andante

    Gianluca Capuano : chef d'orchestre, Concerto Köln, Tobias Koch : Pianoforte
    Album Anthems / Hymny Europy Label Narodowy Instytut Fryderyka Chopina (NIFCCD068) Année 2018
  • 0h26
    Concerto pour pianoforte en Ré Maj op 1 n°6 : 3. Allegro moderato - TOBIAS KOCH
    Johann Christian Bachcompositeur

    Concerto pour pianoforte en Ré Maj op 1 n°6 : 3. Allegro moderato

    Gianluca Capuano : chef d'orchestre, Concerto Köln, Tobias Koch : Pianoforte
    Album Anthems / Hymny Europy Label Narodowy Instytut Fryderyka Chopina (NIFCCD068) Année 2018
  • 0h30
    Le roi Arthur : Rondeau (Acte II)
    Henry Purcellcompositeur

    Le roi Arthur : Rondeau (Acte II)

    Paul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Consort & Players
    Album Le roi Arthur Z 628 (intégrale) Label Signum (SIGCD589) Année 2019
  • 0h30
    Le roi Arthur : Prélude / What ho thou genius of this isle (Acte III) Air de Cupidon - ROWAN PIERCE
    Henry Purcellcompositeur

    Le roi Arthur : Prélude / What ho thou genius of this isle (Acte III) Air de Cupidon

    Paul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Consort & Players, Rowan Pierce : Soprano, Cupidon
    Album Le roi Arthur Z 628 (intégrale) Label Signum (SIGCD589) Année 2019
  • 0h32
    Le roi Arthur : What power art thou (Acte III) Air du génie du froid (Scène du froid) - ASHLEY RICHES
    Henry Purcellcompositeur

    Le roi Arthur : What power art thou (Acte III) Air du génie du froid (Scène du froid)

    Paul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Consort & Players, Ashley Riches : Baryton-basse (voix), Génie du froid
    Album Le roi Arthur Z 628 (intégrale) Label Signum (SIGCD589) Année 2019
  • 0h34
    Le roi Arthur : Thou doting fool (Acte III) Air de Cupidon - ROWAN PIERCE
    Henry Purcellcompositeur

    Le roi Arthur : Thou doting fool (Acte III) Air de Cupidon

    Paul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Consort & Players, Rowan Pierce : Soprano, Cupidon
    Album Le roi Arthur Z 628 (intégrale) Label Signum (SIGCD589) Année 2019
  • 0h35
    Le roi Arthur : Great Love I know thee now (Acte III) Air du génie du froid - ASHLEY RICHES
    Henry Purcellcompositeur

    Le roi Arthur : Great Love I know thee now (Acte III) Air du génie du froid

    Paul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Consort & Players, Ashley Riches : Baryton-basse (voix), Génie du froid
    Album Le roi Arthur Z 628 (intégrale) Label Signum (SIGCD589) Année 2019
  • 0h36
    Le roi Arthur : No part of my dominion shall be waste (Acte III) Air de Cupidon - ROWAN PIERCE
    Henry Purcellcompositeur

    Le roi Arthur : No part of my dominion shall be waste (Acte III) Air de Cupidon

    Paul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Consort & Players, Rowan Pierce : Soprano, Cupidon
    Album Le roi Arthur Z 628 (intégrale) Label Signum (SIGCD589) Année 2019
  • 0h37
    Le roi Arthur : Prélude (Acte III) - See see we assemble (Acte III) Choeur
    Henry Purcellcompositeur

    Le roi Arthur : Prélude (Acte III) - See see we assemble (Acte III) Choeur

    Paul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Consort & Players
    Album Le roi Arthur Z 628 (intégrale) Label Signum (SIGCD589) Année 2019
  • 0h39
    Isis : Laissez-moi, cruelle Furie (Acte IV Sc 2) Io, la Furie, choeur des peuples des climats glacés - EVE-MAUD HUBEAUX
    Jean Baptiste Lullycompositeur

    Isis : Laissez-moi, cruelle Furie (Acte IV Sc 2) Io, la Furie, choeur des peuples des climats glacés

    Christophe Rousset : chef d'orchestre, Les Talens Lyriques, Choeur De Chambre De Namur, Eve-Maud Hubeaux : Mezzo-soprano, Io, Cyril Auvity : Ténor, La Furie
    Album Isis LWV 54 (Intégrale) Label Aparte (AP216D) Année 2019
  • 0h42
    Isis : Tôt, tôt, tôt... (Acte IV Sc 3) Les deux conducteurs, choeur des Chabyles - FABIEN HYON
    Jean Baptiste Lullycompositeur

    Isis : Tôt, tôt, tôt... (Acte IV Sc 3) Les deux conducteurs, choeur des Chabyles

    Christophe Rousset : chef d'orchestre, Les Talens Lyriques, Choeur De Chambre De Namur, Fabien Hyon : Ténor, 1er conducteur de Chabyles, Aimery Lefevre : Baryton (voix), 2ème conducteur de Chabyles
    Album Isis LWV 54 (Intégrale) Label Aparte (AP216D) Année 2019
