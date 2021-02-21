Dimanche 21 février 2021
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 21 février 2021
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Rondo en Si bémol Maj WoO 6 - pour piano et orchestreMoshe Atzmon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De L'Opera D'Etat De Vienne, Menahem Pressler : PianoAlbum Beethoven : Concerto pour piano n°1 et Rondo pour piano Label Doron Music (DRC4029) Année 2019
- 0h10Anton Arenskicompositeur
Trio avec piano n°1 en ré min op 32 : 2. Scherzo. Allegro moltoMunchner Klaviertrio, Adrian Lazar : Violon, Gerhard Zank : Violoncelle, Hermann Lechler : PianoAlbum Anton Arensky : Trios avec piano Label Profil (PH19072) Année 2019
- 0h15Reynaldo Hahncompositeur
Venezia: 1. Sopra l'acqua indormenzada- pour baryton et pianoTassis Christoyannis : Baryton (voix), Jeff Cohen : PianoAlbum Reynaldo Hahn: Intégrale des mélodies Label Bru Zane (362362) Année 2019
- 0h18Reynaldo Hahncompositeur
Venezia: 2. La barcheta- pour baryton et pianoTassis Christoyannis : Baryton (voix), Jeff Cohen : PianoAlbum Reynaldo Hahn: Intégrale des mélodies Label Bru Zane (362362) Année 2019
- 0h21Reynaldo Hahncompositeur
Venezia: 3. L'avertimento- pour baryton et pianoTassis Christoyannis : Baryton (voix), Jeff Cohen : PianoAlbum Reynaldo Hahn: Intégrale des mélodies Label Bru Zane (362362) Année 2019
- 0h23Johann Christian Bachcompositeur
Concerto pour pianoforte en Ré Maj op 1 n°6 : 2. AndanteGianluca Capuano : chef d'orchestre, Concerto Köln, Tobias Koch : PianoforteAlbum Anthems / Hymny Europy Label Narodowy Instytut Fryderyka Chopina (NIFCCD068) Année 2018
- 0h26Johann Christian Bachcompositeur
Concerto pour pianoforte en Ré Maj op 1 n°6 : 3. Allegro moderatoGianluca Capuano : chef d'orchestre, Concerto Köln, Tobias Koch : PianoforteAlbum Anthems / Hymny Europy Label Narodowy Instytut Fryderyka Chopina (NIFCCD068) Année 2018
- 0h30Henry Purcellcompositeur
Le roi Arthur : Rondeau (Acte II)Paul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Consort & PlayersAlbum Le roi Arthur Z 628 (intégrale) Label Signum (SIGCD589) Année 2019
- 0h30Henry Purcellcompositeur
Le roi Arthur : Prélude / What ho thou genius of this isle (Acte III) Air de CupidonPaul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Consort & Players, Rowan Pierce : Soprano, CupidonAlbum Le roi Arthur Z 628 (intégrale) Label Signum (SIGCD589) Année 2019
- 0h32Henry Purcellcompositeur
Le roi Arthur : What power art thou (Acte III) Air du génie du froid (Scène du froid)Paul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Consort & Players, Ashley Riches : Baryton-basse (voix), Génie du froidAlbum Le roi Arthur Z 628 (intégrale) Label Signum (SIGCD589) Année 2019
- 0h34Henry Purcellcompositeur
Le roi Arthur : Thou doting fool (Acte III) Air de CupidonPaul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Consort & Players, Rowan Pierce : Soprano, CupidonAlbum Le roi Arthur Z 628 (intégrale) Label Signum (SIGCD589) Année 2019
- 0h35Henry Purcellcompositeur
Le roi Arthur : Great Love I know thee now (Acte III) Air du génie du froidPaul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Consort & Players, Ashley Riches : Baryton-basse (voix), Génie du froidAlbum Le roi Arthur Z 628 (intégrale) Label Signum (SIGCD589) Année 2019
- 0h36Henry Purcellcompositeur
Le roi Arthur : No part of my dominion shall be waste (Acte III) Air de CupidonPaul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Consort & Players, Rowan Pierce : Soprano, CupidonAlbum Le roi Arthur Z 628 (intégrale) Label Signum (SIGCD589) Année 2019
- 0h37Henry Purcellcompositeur
Le roi Arthur : Prélude (Acte III) - See see we assemble (Acte III) ChoeurPaul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Consort & PlayersAlbum Le roi Arthur Z 628 (intégrale) Label Signum (SIGCD589) Année 2019
- 0h39Jean Baptiste Lullycompositeur
Isis : Laissez-moi, cruelle Furie (Acte IV Sc 2) Io, la Furie, choeur des peuples des climats glacésChristophe Rousset : chef d'orchestre, Les Talens Lyriques, Choeur De Chambre De Namur, Eve-Maud Hubeaux : Mezzo-soprano, Io, Cyril Auvity : Ténor, La FurieAlbum Isis LWV 54 (Intégrale) Label Aparte (AP216D) Année 2019
- 0h42Jean Baptiste Lullycompositeur
Isis : Tôt, tôt, tôt... (Acte IV Sc 3) Les deux conducteurs, choeur des ChabylesChristophe Rousset : chef d'orchestre, Les Talens Lyriques, Choeur De Chambre De Namur, Fabien Hyon : Ténor, 1er conducteur de Chabyles, Aimery Lefevre : Baryton (voix), 2ème conducteur de ChabylesAlbum Isis LWV 54 (Intégrale) Label Aparte (AP216D) Année 2019
