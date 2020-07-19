Dimanche 19 juillet 2020
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 19 juillet 2020
La programmation musicale :
- 0h11Claude Debussycompositeur
Petite suite L 65 : En bateau - arrangement pour alto et pianoAlbum A tribute to Rudolf Barshai / CD1 Label Ica Année 2015
- 0h16Georges Auriccompositeur
Attendez le prochain bateau : Pour mezzo-soprano et pianoAlbum Georges Auric : Musique de chambre et mélodies Label Ades Année 1980
- 0h19Johann Kaspar Mertzcompositeur
Wasserfahrt am Traunsee (Voyage en bateau sur le Traunsee) - pour 2 guitaresAlbum Johann Kaspar Mertz : Duos de guitares Label Naxos Année 2014
- 0h24Richard Strausscompositeur
Don Quichote op 35 TrV 184 : Variation VIII : Le voyage dans le bateau magiqueKurt Masur : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Gewandhaus De LeipzigAlbum Heinrich Schiff interprète des oeuvres de Dvorak Schumann Strauss et Prokofiev Label Philips (470251-2) Année 2001
- 0h26Ethel Smythcompositeur
Overture to the Boatswain's Mate - version réorchestrée pour grand orchestre de 1930Rumon Gamba : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De La Bbc Du Pays De GallesAlbum Overtures from the british isles / Vol 2 Label Chandos Année 2016
- 0h32Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur
A sea symphony op 1 pour soprano baryton choeur et orchestre : I A song for all seas all ships : Andante maestoso : Token of all brave captainsLeonard Slatkin : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Choeur PhilharmoniaAlbum Williams / A sea symphony op 1 / Slatki Label Rca Année 1993
- 0h36Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur
A sea symphony op 1 pour soprano baryton choeur et orchestre : I A song for all seas all ships : Andante maestoso : A pennant universalLeonard Slatkin : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Choeur PhilharmoniaAlbum Williams / A sea symphony op 1 / Slatki Label Rca Année 1993
- 0h40Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur
Wassermusik c-dur-hamburger ebb´ und flut´-Ouverture-suite en Ut Maj TWV 55:C3 Hamburger Ebb' und Flut : Sarabande / Die schlafende ThetisReinhard Goebel : chef d'orchestreAlbum Georg Philipp Telemann : Wassermusik Label Archiv Produktion (413 788-2) Année 1984
- 0h42Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur
Ouverture-suite en Ut Maj TWV 55:C3 Hamburger Ebb' und Flut : Bourrée / Die erwachende ThetisReinhard Goebel : chef d'orchestreAlbum Georg Philipp Telemann : Wassermusik Label Archiv Produktion (413 788-2) Année 1984
- 0h44Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur
Ouverture-suite en Ut Maj TWV 55:C3 Hamburger Ebb' und Flut : Loure / Der verliebte NeptunusReinhard Goebel : chef d'orchestreAlbum Georg Philipp Telemann : Wassermusik Label Archiv Produktion (413 788-2) Année 1984
- 0h45Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Choral bwv 653b : An wasserflussen babylonAlbum Bach/Oeuvre pour orgue vol 3 Label Erato
I saw three shipsAlbum Alfred Deller complet Vanguard ed volume 3 / Christmas Carols of old England Label Vanguard (MC 192) Année 2008
- 0h53Heinrich Bachcompositeur
Ach dass ich wassers gnug hatte - pour haute-contre cordes et basse continueAlbum Ich will friede fahren Label Christophorus Année 2009
- 0h59Niels Wilhelm Gadecompositeur
5 chants op 13 : Die WasserroseChoeur De La Radio Danoise, Stefan ParkmanAlbum Niels Wilhelm Gade : Oeuvres orchestrales Label Chandos (CHAN 9075) Année 1992
- 1h03Hermann Goetzcompositeur
Psaume 137 op 14 : An den Wassern zu Babel (Choeur)Werner Andreas Albert : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie De La Radio Ndr De Hanovre, Choeur Du Ndr De HambourgAlbum Hermann Goetz : Nenie Psaume 137 et ouvertures Label Cpo
- 1h09Ottorino Respighicompositeur
Fontane di Roma P 106 : La fontana del Tritone al matino - poème symphoniqueEdo De Waart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De San FranciscoAlbum Ottorino Respighi : Pins de Rome Les oiseaux et Les fontaines de Rome Label Philips (6 514 202)
- 1h11Franz Schubertcompositeur
Gesang der Geister über den Wassern op posth 167 D 714 - pour choeur d'hommes à 8 voix 2 altos 2 violoncelles et contrebasseChoeur Des Solistes NorvegiensAlbum Brahms et Schubert : Oeuvres pour choeur / Im Herbst Label Bis Année 2011
- 1h22Franz Lisztcompositeur
Les jeux d'eaux à la villa d'esteAlbum Musique classique pour les enfants (volume 5) Label Decca
