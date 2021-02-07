Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Dimanche 7 février 2021
6h 48mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 07 février 2021

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    Also sprach Zarathustra op 30 TrV 176 : 1. Einleitug
    Richard Strausscompositeur

    Riccardo Chailly : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De Lucerne
    Album Richard Strauss : Oeuvres orchestrales Label Decca (4833080) Année 2019
  • 0h02
    Symphonie n°2 en Ut Maj op 61 : 3. Adagio espressivo
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
    Album Schumann : Symphonies n°2 et 4 Label Lso Live (LSO0818D) Année 2019
  • 0h11
    Sonate pour piano n°5 en ut min op 10 n°1 : 3. Finale. Prestissimo - IGOR LEVIT
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Igor Levit : Piano
    Album Igor Levit : Beethoven Complete Piano Sonatas / CD 2 Label Sony Classical (190758431826) Année 2019
  • 0h15
    Trio pour piano violon et violoncelle n°7 en Sol Maj K 564 : 1. Allegro - DANIEL BARENBOIM
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Daniel Barenboim : Piano, Michael Barenboim : Violon, Kian Soltani : Violoncelle
    Album Mozart : Trios avec piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (4837506)
  • 0h22
    Concerto pour violon en fa min op 8 n°4 RV 297 P 442 (L'hiver) : 1. Allegro non molto - LEILA SCHAYEGH
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    Daniela Dolci : chef d'orchestre, Fiorita Musica, Leila Schayegh : Violon
    Album Antonio Vivaldi : Les quatre saisons Label Glossa (GCD924203) Année 2019
  • 0h26
    Concerto pour violon en fa min op 8 n°4 RV 297 P 442 (L'hiver) : 2. Largo - LEILA SCHAYEGH
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    Daniela Dolci : chef d'orchestre, Fiorita Musica, Leila Schayegh : Violon
    Album Antonio Vivaldi : Les quatre saisons Label Glossa (GCD924203) Année 2019
  • 0h28
    L'Ipermestra : Signor, se mai ti punse (Acte II Sc 6) Elisa Arbante et Danao - GAELE LE ROI
    Francesco Cavallicompositeur

    Mike Fentross : chef d'orchestre, La Sfera Armoniosa, Gaele Le Roi : Soprano, Elisa, Mark Tucker : Ténor, Arbante, Sergio Foresti : Basse (voix), Danao
    Album L'Ipermestra Label Challenge Classics (CC72774) Année 2019
  • 0h30
    L'Ipermestra : Gia dell'Egizie schiere (Acte II Sc 7) Danao et Arbante - SERGIO FORESTI
    Francesco Cavallicompositeur

    Mike Fentross : chef d'orchestre, La Sfera Armoniosa, Sergio Foresti : Basse (voix), Danao, Mark Tucker : Ténor, Arbante
    Album L'Ipermestra Label Challenge Classics (CC72774) Année 2019
5h 57mn
