Dimanche 7 février 2021
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 07 février 2021
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00Richard Strausscompositeur
Also sprach Zarathustra op 30 TrV 176 : 1. EinleitugRiccardo Chailly : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De LucerneAlbum Richard Strauss : Oeuvres orchestrales Label Decca (4833080) Année 2019
- 0h02Robert Schumanncompositeur
Symphonie n°2 en Ut Maj op 61 : 3. Adagio espressivoJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum Schumann : Symphonies n°2 et 4 Label Lso Live (LSO0818D) Année 2019
- 0h11Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°5 en ut min op 10 n°1 : 3. Finale. PrestissimoIgor Levit : PianoAlbum Igor Levit : Beethoven Complete Piano Sonatas / CD 2 Label Sony Classical (190758431826) Année 2019
- 0h15Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Trio pour piano violon et violoncelle n°7 en Sol Maj K 564 : 1. AllegroDaniel Barenboim : Piano, Michael Barenboim : Violon, Kian Soltani : VioloncelleAlbum Mozart : Trios avec piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (4837506)
- 0h22Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
Concerto pour violon en fa min op 8 n°4 RV 297 P 442 (L'hiver) : 1. Allegro non moltoDaniela Dolci : chef d'orchestre, Fiorita Musica, Leila Schayegh : ViolonAlbum Antonio Vivaldi : Les quatre saisons Label Glossa (GCD924203) Année 2019
- 0h26Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
Concerto pour violon en fa min op 8 n°4 RV 297 P 442 (L'hiver) : 2. LargoDaniela Dolci : chef d'orchestre, Fiorita Musica, Leila Schayegh : ViolonAlbum Antonio Vivaldi : Les quatre saisons Label Glossa (GCD924203) Année 2019
- 0h28Francesco Cavallicompositeur
L'Ipermestra : Signor, se mai ti punse (Acte II Sc 6) Elisa Arbante et DanaoMike Fentross : chef d'orchestre, La Sfera Armoniosa, Gaele Le Roi : Soprano, Elisa, Mark Tucker : Ténor, Arbante, Sergio Foresti : Basse (voix), DanaoAlbum L'Ipermestra Label Challenge Classics (CC72774) Année 2019
- 0h30Francesco Cavallicompositeur
L'Ipermestra : Gia dell'Egizie schiere (Acte II Sc 7) Danao et ArbanteMike Fentross : chef d'orchestre, La Sfera Armoniosa, Sergio Foresti : Basse (voix), Danao, Mark Tucker : Ténor, ArbanteAlbum L'Ipermestra Label Challenge Classics (CC72774) Année 2019
5h 57mn
samedi 6 février 2021 Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 06 février 2021