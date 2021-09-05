Dimanche 5 septembre 2021
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 05 septembre 2021
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Agrippina : Tu ben degno (Acte I Sc 12) Air AgrippineMaxim Emelyanychev : chef d'orchestre, Il Pomo D'Oro, Joyce Di Donato : Mezzo-soprano, AgrippineAlbum Agrippina HWV 6 (Intégrale) Label Erato (0190295336585) Année 2020
- 0h04Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Agrippina : L'ultima del gioir meta gradita (Acte I Sc 13) Récitatif OthonMaxim Emelyanychev : chef d'orchestre, Il Pomo D'Oro, Jakub Jozef Orlinski : Contre-ténor, OthonAlbum Agrippina HWV 6 (Intégrale) Label Erato (0190295336585) Année 2020
- 0h04Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Agrippina : Lusinghiera mia speranza (Acte I Sc 13) Air OthonMaxim Emelyanychev : chef d'orchestre, Il Pomo D'Oro, Jakub Jozef Orlinski : Contre-ténor, OthonAlbum Agrippina HWV 6 (Intégrale) Label Erato (0190295336585) Année 2020
- 0h08Béla Bartókcompositeur
Danse roumaine BB 76 Sz 68 : 5. Poarga româneasca - pour orchestreGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino ArmonicoAlbum La Roxolana Label Alpha (ALPHA682) Année 2019
- 0h09Béla Bartókcompositeur
Danse roumaine BB 76 Sz 68 : 6. Maruntel - pour orchestreGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino ArmonicoAlbum La Roxolana Label Alpha (ALPHA682) Année 2019
- 0h09Béla Bartókcompositeur
Danse roumaine BB 76 Sz 68 : 7. Maruntel - pour orchestreGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino ArmonicoAlbum La Roxolana Label Alpha (ALPHA682) Année 2019
- 0h09Joseph Haydncompositeur
Arianna a Naxos HOB XXVIb : 2 : Dove sei, mio bel tesoro (Air) - pour mezzo-soprano cordes et basse continueJonathan Cohen : chef d'orchestre, Arcangelo, Kate Lindsey : Mezzo-sopranoAlbum Arianna Label Alpha (ALPHA576) Année 2020
- 0h14Dietrich Buxtehudecompositeur
Herr wenn ich nur dir BuxWV 38La Rêveuse, Mailys De Villoutreys : Soprano, Stephan Dudermel : Violon, Fiona Emilie Poupard : Violon, Florence Bolton : Basse de viole, Sebastien Wonner : Orgue, Carsten Lohff : Clavecin, Benjamin Perrot : ThéorbeAlbum Buxtehude : Cantates pour voix seule Label Mirare (MIR442D) Année 2020
- 0h19Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Sonate pour violon et pianoforte n°32 en Fa Maj K 376 : 1. AllegroIsabelle Faust : Violon, Alexander Melnikov : PianoforteAlbum Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Sonates pour pianoforte et violon Label Harmonia Mundi (902361DI) Année 2020
- 0h23Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Concerto pour 2 clavecins en ut min BWV 1060 : 3. AllegroEnsemble MasquesAlbum Bach : Concertos pour 2 clavecins Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA572)
- 0h27Franz Schubertcompositeur
Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 3. Gefrorne Tränen - arrangement pour baryton et quatuor à cordesLes Heures Du Jour, Alain Buet : Baryton (voix), Gilone Gaubert-Jacques : auteurAlbum Franz Schubert : Winterreise (intégrale) Label Muso (MU035) Année 2020
- 0h29Theo Verbeycompositeur
Lied pour trombone : 4ème mouvementMarkus Stenz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Jorgen Van Rijen : TromboneAlbum Mac Millan Verbey et Berio : Concerto pour trombone Label Bis (BIS2333) Année 2019
- 0h32Jose Serebriercompositeur, Jose Serebrierchef d'orchestre
Tango in blueOrchestre Symphonique De Barcelone Et National De CatalogneAlbum José Serebrier : Oeuvres symphoniques Label Bis (BIS2423)
- 0h35Fritz Kreislercompositeur
Schön Rosmarin - arrangement pour clarinette et pianoMichael Collins : Clarinette, Michael Mac Hale : Piano, Michael Mac Hale : auteurAlbum The lyrical clarinet / vol 3 Label Chandos (CHAN20147) Année 2020
- 0h37Claude Debussycompositeur
Suite bergamasque L 82 (75) : 3. Clair de lune - arrangement pour clarinette et pianoMichael Collins : Clarinette, Michael Mac Hale : Piano, Michael Mac Hale : auteurAlbum The lyrical clarinet / vol 3 Label Chandos (CHAN20147) Année 2020
- 0h41Gabriel Faurécompositeur
2 Mélodies op 1 : 1. Le papillon et la fleur- pour baryton et pianoMarc Mauillon : Baryton (voix), Anne Le Bozec : PianoAlbum Fauré et ses poètes Label Harmonia Mundi (902636DI) Année 2020
- 0h43Gabriel Faurécompositeur
5 Mélodies de Venise op 58 : 1. Mandoline- pour baryton et pianoMarc Mauillon : Baryton (voix), Anne Le Bozec : PianoAlbum Fauré et ses poètes Label Harmonia Mundi (902636DI) Année 2020
émission précédentesamedi 4 septembre 2021
émission suivantelundi 6 septembre 2021