Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Dimanche 5 septembre 2021
6h 49mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 05 septembre 2021

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    Agrippina : Tu ben degno (Acte I Sc 12) Air Agrippine - DONATO JOYCE DI
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Maxim Emelyanychev : chef d'orchestre, Il Pomo D'Oro, Joyce Di Donato : Mezzo-soprano, Agrippine
    Album Agrippina HWV 6 (Intégrale) Label Erato (0190295336585) Année 2020
  • 0h04
    Agrippina : L'ultima del gioir meta gradita (Acte I Sc 13) Récitatif Othon - JAKUB JOZEF ORLINSKI
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Maxim Emelyanychev : chef d'orchestre, Il Pomo D'Oro, Jakub Jozef Orlinski : Contre-ténor, Othon
    Album Agrippina HWV 6 (Intégrale) Label Erato (0190295336585) Année 2020
  • 0h04
    Agrippina : Lusinghiera mia speranza (Acte I Sc 13) Air Othon - JAKUB JOZEF ORLINSKI
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Maxim Emelyanychev : chef d'orchestre, Il Pomo D'Oro, Jakub Jozef Orlinski : Contre-ténor, Othon
    Album Agrippina HWV 6 (Intégrale) Label Erato (0190295336585) Année 2020
  • 0h08
    Danse roumaine BB 76 Sz 68 : 5. Poarga româneasca - pour orchestre
    Béla Bartókcompositeur

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico
    Album La Roxolana Label Alpha (ALPHA682) Année 2019
  • 0h09
    Danse roumaine BB 76 Sz 68 : 6. Maruntel - pour orchestre
    Béla Bartókcompositeur

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico
    Album La Roxolana Label Alpha (ALPHA682) Année 2019
  • 0h09
    Danse roumaine BB 76 Sz 68 : 7. Maruntel - pour orchestre
    Béla Bartókcompositeur

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico
    Album La Roxolana Label Alpha (ALPHA682) Année 2019
  • 0h09
    Arianna a Naxos HOB XXVIb : 2 : Dove sei, mio bel tesoro (Air) - pour mezzo-soprano cordes et basse continue - KATE LINDSEY
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Jonathan Cohen : chef d'orchestre, Arcangelo, Kate Lindsey : Mezzo-soprano
    Album Arianna Label Alpha (ALPHA576) Année 2020
  • 0h14
    Herr wenn ich nur dir BuxWV 38 - MAILYS DE VILLOUTREYS
    Dietrich Buxtehudecompositeur

    La Rêveuse, Mailys De Villoutreys : Soprano, Stephan Dudermel : Violon, Fiona Emilie Poupard : Violon, Florence Bolton : Basse de viole, Sebastien Wonner : Orgue, Carsten Lohff : Clavecin, Benjamin Perrot : Théorbe
    Album Buxtehude : Cantates pour voix seule Label Mirare (MIR442D) Année 2020
  • 0h19
    Sonate pour violon et pianoforte n°32 en Fa Maj K 376 : 1. Allegro - ISABELLE FAUST
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Isabelle Faust : Violon, Alexander Melnikov : Pianoforte
    Album Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Sonates pour pianoforte et violon Label Harmonia Mundi (902361DI) Année 2020
  • 0h23
    Concerto pour 2 clavecins en ut min BWV 1060 : 3. Allegro - OLIVIER FORTIN
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Ensemble Masques
    Album Bach : Concertos pour 2 clavecins Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA572)
  • 0h27
    Winterreise op 89 D 911 : 3. Gefrorne Tränen - arrangement pour baryton et quatuor à cordes - ALAIN BUET
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Les Heures Du Jour, Alain Buet : Baryton (voix), Gilone Gaubert-Jacques : auteur
    Album Franz Schubert : Winterreise (intégrale) Label Muso (MU035) Année 2020
  • 0h29
    Lied pour trombone : 4ème mouvement - JORGEN VAN RIJEN
    Theo Verbeycompositeur

    Markus Stenz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Jorgen Van Rijen : Trombone
    Album Mac Millan Verbey et Berio : Concerto pour trombone Label Bis (BIS2333) Année 2019
  • 0h32
    Tango in blue
    Jose Serebriercompositeur, Jose Serebrierchef d'orchestre

    Orchestre Symphonique De Barcelone Et National De Catalogne
    Album José Serebrier : Oeuvres symphoniques Label Bis (BIS2423)
  • 0h35
    Schön Rosmarin - arrangement pour clarinette et piano - MICHAEL COLLINS
    Fritz Kreislercompositeur

    Michael Collins : Clarinette, Michael Mac Hale : Piano, Michael Mac Hale : auteur
    Album The lyrical clarinet / vol 3 Label Chandos (CHAN20147) Année 2020
  • 0h37
    Suite bergamasque L 82 (75) : 3. Clair de lune - arrangement pour clarinette et piano - MICHAEL COLLINS
    Claude Debussycompositeur

    Michael Collins : Clarinette, Michael Mac Hale : Piano, Michael Mac Hale : auteur
    Album The lyrical clarinet / vol 3 Label Chandos (CHAN20147) Année 2020
  • 0h41
    2 Mélodies op 1 : 1. Le papillon et la fleur- pour baryton et piano - MARC MAUILLON
    Gabriel Faurécompositeur

    Marc Mauillon : Baryton (voix), Anne Le Bozec : Piano
    Album Fauré et ses poètes Label Harmonia Mundi (902636DI) Année 2020
  • 0h43
    5 Mélodies de Venise op 58 : 1. Mandoline- pour baryton et piano - MARC MAUILLON
    Gabriel Faurécompositeur

    Marc Mauillon : Baryton (voix), Anne Le Bozec : Piano
    Album Fauré et ses poètes Label Harmonia Mundi (902636DI) Année 2020
