Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Dimanche 5 avril 2020
6h 48mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 05 avril 2020

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    Cantate domino - Richard Marlow
    Claudio Monteverdicompositeur

    Cantate domino

    Choeur Du Trinity College De Cambridge, Richard Marlow, Divers
    Album Dixit dominus et autres motets Label Conifer (74321 18991 2) Année 1992
  • 0h02
    Canzon vigesimaquarta a 8 - Guillemette Laurens
    Gioseffo Guamicompositeur

    Canzon vigesimaquarta a 8

    Skip Sempé : chef d'orchestre, Guillemette Laurens : Mezzo-soprano, Capriccio Stravagante, Divers
    Album Venezia stravagantissima Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA 049) Année 2002
  • 0h05
    Sonate n°6 en Si bémol Maj RV 46 : Largo - Accademia Ottoboni
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    Sonate n°6 en Si bémol Maj RV 46 : Largo

    Accademia Ottoboni, Marco Ceccato : Violoncelle
    Album Antonio Vivaldi : Sonates pour violoncelle Label Zig Zag Territoires (ZZT338) Année 2013
  • 0h08
    Concerto di camera en sol min TWV 43 : G3 : Allegro - pour flûte à bec 2 violons et basse continue - Giovanni Antonini
    Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur

    Concerto di camera en sol min TWV 43 : G3 : Allegro - pour flûte à bec 2 violons et basse continue

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico, Giovanni Antonini : Flûte à bec
    Album Giovanni Antonini et Il Giardino Armonico interprètent Telemann Label Alpha (ALPHA245) Année 2016
  • 0h13
    Duo n°1 en mi min BWV 802 - Maude Gratton
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Duo n°1 en mi min BWV 802

    Maude Gratton : Orgue
    Album Jean-Sébastien Bach : Oeuvres pour orgue de Leipzig Label Alpha (LPH021) Année 2016
  • 0h15
    Concerto en Fa Maj n°1 op 9 : Rondo - pour harpe et orchestre - Les Arts Florissants
    Johann David Hermanncompositeur

    Concerto en Fa Maj n°1 op 9 : Rondo - pour harpe et orchestre

    William Christie : chef d'orchestre, Les Arts Florissants : ORCHESTRE, Xavier De Maistre : Harpe
    Album La harpe reine Label Harmonia Mundi (8902276) Année 2016
  • 0h20
    Orphée et Eurydice : Amour viens rendre à mon âme (Acte I) Air d'Orphée - Marianne Crebassa
    Christoph Willibald Von Gluckcompositeur

    Orphée et Eurydice : Amour viens rendre à mon âme (Acte I) Air d'Orphée

    Marc Minkowski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Mozarteum De Salzbourg, Marianne Crebassa : Mezzo-soprano, Orphée
    Album Marianne Crebassa : Oh boy Label Erato (0190295927622) Année 2016
  • 0h26
    Sonate n°3 en La Maj op 69 : Scherzo - Gautier Capucon
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Sonate n°3 en La Maj op 69 : Scherzo

    Gautier Capuçon : Violoncelle, Frank Braley : Piano
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des sonates et variations pour violoncelle et piano Label Erato (0190295951139) Année 2016
  • 0h31
    Concerto n°1 en Mi bémol Maj op 107 : Allegretto - Alisa Weilerstein
    Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur

    Concerto n°1 en Mi bémol Maj op 107 : Allegretto

    Pablo Heras-Casado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Alisa Weilerstein : Violoncelle
    Album Dimitri Chostakovitch : Concertos pour violoncelle n°1 et 2 Label Deca (4830835) Année 2016
  • 0h37
    5 morceaux de fantaisie op 3 : Prélude en ut dièse min op 3 n°2 - pour piano - Alexandre Tharaud
    Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur

    5 morceaux de fantaisie op 3 : Prélude en ut dièse min op 3 n°2 - pour piano

    Alexandre Tharaud : Piano
    Album Alexandre Tharaud joue Rachmaninov Label Erato (019029595469) Année 2016
6h 58mn
émission précédente
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 04 avril 2020
samedi 4 avril 2020 Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 04 avril 2020