Dimanche 5 avril 2020
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 05 avril 2020
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00Claudio Monteverdicompositeur
Cantate dominoChoeur Du Trinity College De Cambridge, Richard Marlow, DiversAlbum Dixit dominus et autres motets Label Conifer (74321 18991 2) Année 1992
- 0h02Gioseffo Guamicompositeur
Canzon vigesimaquarta a 8Skip Sempé : chef d'orchestre, Guillemette Laurens : Mezzo-soprano, Capriccio Stravagante, DiversAlbum Venezia stravagantissima Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA 049) Année 2002
- 0h05Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
Sonate n°6 en Si bémol Maj RV 46 : LargoAccademia Ottoboni, Marco Ceccato : VioloncelleAlbum Antonio Vivaldi : Sonates pour violoncelle Label Zig Zag Territoires (ZZT338) Année 2013
- 0h08Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur
Concerto di camera en sol min TWV 43 : G3 : Allegro - pour flûte à bec 2 violons et basse continueGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico, Giovanni Antonini : Flûte à becAlbum Giovanni Antonini et Il Giardino Armonico interprètent Telemann Label Alpha (ALPHA245) Année 2016
- 0h13Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Duo n°1 en mi min BWV 802Maude Gratton : OrgueAlbum Jean-Sébastien Bach : Oeuvres pour orgue de Leipzig Label Alpha (LPH021) Année 2016
- 0h15Johann David Hermanncompositeur
Concerto en Fa Maj n°1 op 9 : Rondo - pour harpe et orchestreWilliam Christie : chef d'orchestre, Les Arts Florissants : ORCHESTRE, Xavier De Maistre : HarpeAlbum La harpe reine Label Harmonia Mundi (8902276) Année 2016
- 0h20Christoph Willibald Von Gluckcompositeur
Orphée et Eurydice : Amour viens rendre à mon âme (Acte I) Air d'OrphéeMarc Minkowski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Mozarteum De Salzbourg, Marianne Crebassa : Mezzo-soprano, OrphéeAlbum Marianne Crebassa : Oh boy Label Erato (0190295927622) Année 2016
- 0h26Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Sonate n°3 en La Maj op 69 : ScherzoGautier Capuçon : Violoncelle, Frank Braley : PianoAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des sonates et variations pour violoncelle et piano Label Erato (0190295951139) Année 2016
- 0h31Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur
Concerto n°1 en Mi bémol Maj op 107 : AllegrettoPablo Heras-Casado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Alisa Weilerstein : VioloncelleAlbum Dimitri Chostakovitch : Concertos pour violoncelle n°1 et 2 Label Deca (4830835) Année 2016
- 0h37Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur
5 morceaux de fantaisie op 3 : Prélude en ut dièse min op 3 n°2 - pour pianoAlexandre Tharaud : PianoAlbum Alexandre Tharaud joue Rachmaninov Label Erato (019029595469) Année 2016
6h 58mn
