Dimanche 4 avril 2021
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 04 avril 2021
La programmation musicale :
- 0h05CLAUDIO MONTEVERDIcompositeur
Vêpres de la Bienheureuse Vierge Marie SV 206 : Deus in adjutorium - Domine ad adjuvandum (intonation)LEONARDO GARCIA-ALARCON : chef d'orchestre, CAPPELLA MEDITERRANEA, CHOEUR DE CHAMBRE DE NAMURAlbum Claudio Monteverdi : Vespro della Beata Vergine Label Ambronay (AMY041) Année 2014
- 0h07CLAUDIO MONTEVERDIcompositeur
Vêpres de la Bienheureuse Vierge Marie SV 206 : Nativitas gloriosae (antienne)LEONARDO GARCIA-ALARCON : chef d'orchestre, CAPPELLA MEDITERRANEA, CHOEUR DE CHAMBRE DE NAMURAlbum Claudio Monteverdi : Vespro della Beata Vergine Label Ambronay (AMY041) Année 2014
- 0h07CLAUDIO MONTEVERDIcompositeur
Vêpres de la Bienheureuse Vierge Marie SV 206 : Psaume 109 : Dixit DominusLEONARDO GARCIA-ALARCON : chef d'orchestre, CAPPELLA MEDITERRANEA, CHOEUR DE CHAMBRE DE NAMURAlbum Claudio Monteverdi : Vespro della Beata Vergine Label Ambronay (AMY041) Année 2014
- 0h14GABRIEL FAUREcompositeur
ELEGIE EN UT MIN OP 24Album Gabriel Faure : Musique de chambre volume 1 Label Emi (7325452) Année 1988
- 0h22Peter Illich Tchaikovskycompositeur
La Belle au bois dormant : Acte III : N°25 Pas de quatre : IntroductionAndre Previn : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum Tchaikovsky : Le Lac des cygnes op 20 - La Belle au bois dormant op 66 - Casse-Noisette op 71 Label Warner Classics (0190295974893) Année 2016
- 0h24Peter Illich Tchaikovskycompositeur
La Belle au bois dormant : Acte III : N°25 Pas de quatre : Variation I (Cendrillon et Fortuné)Andre Previn : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum Tchaikovsky : Le Lac des cygnes op 20 - La Belle au bois dormant op 66 - Casse-Noisette op 71 Label Warner Classics (0190295974893) Année 2016
- 0h25Peter Illich Tchaikovskycompositeur
La Belle au bois dormant : Acte III : N°25 Pas de quatre : Variation II (L'Oiseau Bleu et la princesse Florine)Andre Previn : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum Tchaikovsky : Le Lac des cygnes op 20 - La Belle au bois dormant op 66 - Casse-Noisette op 71 Label Warner Classics (0190295974893) Année 2016
- 0h25Peter Illich Tchaikovskycompositeur
La Belle au bois dormant : Acte III : N°25 Pas de quatre : CodaAndre Previn : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum Tchaikovsky : Le Lac des cygnes op 20 - La Belle au bois dormant op 66 - Casse-Noisette op 71 Label Warner Classics (0190295974893) Année 2016
- 0h27IGOR STRAVINSKYcompositeur
Ebony ConcertoPIERRE BOULEZ : chef d'orchestre, ENSEMBLE INTERCONTEMPORAINAlbum Pierre Boulez dirige Berg et Stravinsky Label Dgg
- 0h36George Gershwincompositeur
Concerto en Fa Maj : Allegro agitato - pour piano et orchestreSteven Richman : chef d'orchestreAlbum George Gershwin : Un Américain à Paris et Concerto en Fa Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2016
- 0h42ANTON DVORAKcompositeur
Quatuor à cordes n°12 en Fa Maj op 96 B 179 (Américain) : FinaleAlbum Dvorak et Smetana : Quatuors à cordes Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2012
- 0h48Craig Hella Johnsoncompositeur
Considering Matthew Shepard : Cattle horses sky and grass (Prologue)Craig Hella Johnson : chef d'orchestre, Conspirare, ConspirareAlbum Craig Hella Johnson : Considering Matthew Shepard Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2016
- 0h55Sébastien de Brossardcompositeur
Sonate en trio en la min SdB 223 - pour 2 violons et basse continueDavid Bates : chef d'orchestre, La Nuova MusicaAlbum François Couperin : Leçons de ténèbres Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2016
- 1h00François Couperincompositeur
Troisième leçon de ténèbres pour le Mercredi Saint : Jod Manum suamDavid Bates : chef d'orchestre, La Nuova MusicaAlbum François Couperin : Leçons de ténèbres Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2016
- 1h02François Couperincompositeur
Troisième leçon de ténèbres pour le Mercredi Saint : Caph Omnis populus ejusDavid Bates : chef d'orchestre, La Nuova MusicaAlbum François Couperin : Leçons de ténèbres Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2016
- 1h03François Couperincompositeur
Troisième leçon de ténèbres pour le Mercredi Saint : Lamed O vos omnesDavid Bates : chef d'orchestre, La Nuova MusicaAlbum François Couperin : Leçons de ténèbres Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2016
- 1h06JOHANNES BRAHMScompositeur
Trio en la min op 114 : Allegro - pour clarinette violoncelle et pianoAlbum Johannes Brahms : Oeuvres avec clarinette Label Mirare (MIR 250) Année 2014
émission précédentesamedi 3 avril 2021
émission suivantelundi 5 avril 2021