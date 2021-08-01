Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Dimanche 1 août 2021
6h 28mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 01 août 2021

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h47
    Alluki - Aida Garifullina
    Aida Garifullina

    Alluki

    Cornelius Meister : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Vienne, Anonyme : auteur
    Album Aida Garifullina Label Decca Année 2017
  • 0h51
    Ständchen D 889 -arrangement pour violoncelle et piano - Tanguy De Williencourt
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    STANDCHEN D 889 ARRANGEMENT POUR VIOLONCELLE ET PIANO

    FRANZ SCHUBERT : auteur
    Album Beethoven et Schubert : Oeuvres pour violoncelle et piano Label Harmonia Mundi (916109DI) Année 2017
  • 0h54
    Concerto pour flûte à bec en sol min op 10 n°2 RV 439 La nuit : 6. Allegro - Les Musiciens De Saint Julien
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    Concerto pour flûte à bec en sol min op 10 n°2 RV 439 La nuit : 6. Allegro

    Francois Lazarevitch : chef d'orchestre
    Album Vivaldi : Les 4 saisons et concertos pour flûte Label Alpha Année 2017
  • 0h56
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : 32. Aria da capo - arrangement pour ensemble instrumental - Antonio De Secondi
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : 32. Aria da capo - arrangement pour ensemble instrumental

    Rinaldo Alessandrini : chef d'orchestre, Concerto Italiano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations on Variations Label Naive Classique (OP30575) Année 2017
  • 0h59
    Sonate pour violon et piano n°1 en Ré Maj op 12 n°1 : Rondeau - Chloe Hanslip
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Sonate pour violon et piano n°1 en Ré Maj op 12 n°1 : Rondeau

    Album Beethoven : Sonates pour violon et piano / Vol 1 Label Rubicon Année 2017
  • 1h03
    Symphonie n°6 en si min op 74 : Allegro con grazia
    Peter Illich Tchaikovskycompositeur

    Symphonie n°6 en si min op 74 : Allegro con grazia

    Evgueni Mravinski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Leningrad
    Album Evgueni Mravinsky Edition / Vol 1 Label Profil (PH15000) Année 2015
  • 1h11
    Danse hongroise n°1 en sol min pour piano a 4 mains - Michel Beroff
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Danse hongroise n°1 en sol min pour piano a 4 mains

    Album Brahms Label Emi (5693112) Année 1996
  • 1h14
    Concert champêtre FP 49 : Andante - pour clavecin et orchestre - Katerina Chrobokova
    Francis Poulenccompositeur

    Concert champêtre FP 49 : Andante - pour clavecin et orchestre

    Jos Van Immerseel : chef d'orchestre, Anima Eterna, Katerina Chrobokova : Clavecin
    Album Francis Poulenc : Concerto pour 2 pianos et autres oeuvres Label Zig Zag Territoires (ZZT110403) Année 2008
