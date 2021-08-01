Dimanche 1 août 2021
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 01 août 2021
La programmation musicale :
- 0h47Aida Garifullina
AllukiCornelius Meister : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Vienne, Anonyme : auteurAlbum Aida Garifullina Label Decca Année 2017
- 0h51Franz Schubertcompositeur
STANDCHEN D 889 ARRANGEMENT POUR VIOLONCELLE ET PIANOFRANZ SCHUBERT : auteurAlbum Beethoven et Schubert : Oeuvres pour violoncelle et piano Label Harmonia Mundi (916109DI) Année 2017
- 0h54Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
Concerto pour flûte à bec en sol min op 10 n°2 RV 439 La nuit : 6. AllegroFrancois Lazarevitch : chef d'orchestreAlbum Vivaldi : Les 4 saisons et concertos pour flûte Label Alpha Année 2017
- 0h56Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : 32. Aria da capo - arrangement pour ensemble instrumentalRinaldo Alessandrini : chef d'orchestre, Concerto ItalianoAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations on Variations Label Naive Classique (OP30575) Année 2017
- 0h59Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Sonate pour violon et piano n°1 en Ré Maj op 12 n°1 : RondeauAlbum Beethoven : Sonates pour violon et piano / Vol 1 Label Rubicon Année 2017
- 1h03Peter Illich Tchaikovskycompositeur
Symphonie n°6 en si min op 74 : Allegro con graziaEvgueni Mravinski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De LeningradAlbum Evgueni Mravinsky Edition / Vol 1 Label Profil (PH15000) Année 2015
- 1h11Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Danse hongroise n°1 en sol min pour piano a 4 mainsAlbum Brahms Label Emi (5693112) Année 1996
- 1h14Francis Poulenccompositeur
Concert champêtre FP 49 : Andante - pour clavecin et orchestreJos Van Immerseel : chef d'orchestre, Anima Eterna, Katerina Chrobokova : ClavecinAlbum Francis Poulenc : Concerto pour 2 pianos et autres oeuvres Label Zig Zag Territoires (ZZT110403) Année 2008
