Nuit spéciale Retour de plage (3/4) - Sélection 2 : Sweet Soul Music 2/2 (R)
A partir d’une heure et jusqu’à la fin de la nuit, place à la rediffusion de Retour de Plage soigneusement choisis par les deux producteurs parmi le meilleur des saisons précédentes…
(Première diffusion le 23 juillet 2021)
The Staple Singers, Everyday people
Album Come go with me (The stax collection) / CD 2 : We'll get over
Craft Recordings CR003642 (2019)
Ike & Tina Turner, Funkier than a mosquito's tweeter
Bullock Aillene : compositeur, Tina Turner, Bullock Aillene : auteur
Album Spirit of... Funk - from the roots to the fruits
Wagram (2006)
Alice Clark, Don't you care
Album Alice Clark
We Want Sounds (1972)
Rufus Featuring Chaka Khan, Once you get started
Album Rufusized
Pathé Marconi 2C 066 96 217 (1974)
Thelma Jones, I can dream
Album Second chance
Label Ace Records CDKEND 277 (2007)
Margie Alexander, Gotta get a hold on me
Album Gotta get a hold on me
United Artists CHDW 1 038 (1977)
Jon Lucien, Motherland
Album Groovy / Vol. 6
Irma Records IRMA 510182-2 (2003)
José James, Blackmagic
Taali : Piano, J. Hoard : Voix, Big Yuki : Piano, Synthétiseur, Marcus Machado : Guitare, Ben Williams : Basse, Jharis Yokely : Percussions
Album New York 2020, (Live)
Rainbow Blonde BLONDE045C (2021)
The Soul Motivators, Black rhino
Album Do the damn thing
Do Right Music (2020)
Jimi Tenor, Sugar and spice
Jimi Tenor : chant, Saxophone ténor, Flûte, Piano, Synthétiseur**,** Johannes Schleiermacher : Saxophone baryton, Flûte, Ekow Alabi Savage : Batterie, Kofi Emma : Batterie, Percussions, Max Weissenfeldt : Percussions
Album Aulos
Philophon (2020)
Prince, Welcome 2 America
Album Welcome 2 America
Legacy Recordings (2021)
Guru S Jazzmatazz, Plenty feat. Erykah Badu
K.Elam : auteur
Album Jazzmatazz vol. 3 - streetsoul
Virgin (2000)
De La Soul, Talkin' bout hey love
Album De la soul is dead
Tommy Boy (1991)
Beastie Boys, Lighten up
Album Check your head
Capitol CDP 7 98938 2 (1992)
Fonce Mizell, Casse dans la ville : Runnin'
Freddie Perren : compositeur, Edwin Starr
Album BOF / Casse dans la ville (Hell up in Harlem)
Pathé Marconi 2C06495166 (1974)
Bobbi Humphrey, Harlem river drive
Fred Perren, Fonce Mizell, Harvey Masson, Charles Davis
Album Notes worth holding vol 1
Blue Note Label / United Artists (1974)
Donald Byrd, Where Are We Going ?
Edward Larry Gordon. : compositeur, Larry Mizell. : compositeur,
Donald Byrd (trompette), Roger Glenn (flûte, saxophone), Freddie Perren (piano électrique), Joe Sample (piano), Fonce Mizell (trompettte, voix), Larry Mizell (choeur), David T. Walker (guitare), Chuck Rainey (basse), Stephanie Spruill (percussions)
Album Black Byrd
Blue Note BNLA 047 (1973)
The Crusaders, Give It Up
Stix Hooper : Batterie, Larry Carlton : Guitare, Joe Sample : Claviers, Piano électrique, Wilton Felder : Saxophone, Wayne Henderson : Trombone
Album Chain reaction
ABC Records ABCL 5 144 (1975)
Dizzy Gillespie, Unicorn
Album Shake-A-Leg / Vol. 2
Perfect Toy Records (2013)
Lew Hanson & The Islanders, Soul safari
Album Movements vol. 1
Perfect Toy Records (2005)
Ikebe Shakedown, Hard steppin'
Album Shake-A-Leg / Vol. 1
Perfect Toy Records (2010)
Hatsumi Shibata, Singer lady
Album Wamono A to Z vol. II : Japanese jazz funk 1970-1977
Label 180G (2020)
Cesar'S Salad, Yenyeré
Album Shake-A-Leg / Vol. 1
Perfect Toy Records (2010)
San Rodrigues, Fofa
Album Paz e futebol 3 (A selection of brazilian boogie and disco goodies from 1979 to 1992)
Sonar Kollektiv SK390LP (2020)
Velho 4, Vibe samba
Album Groovy / Vol. 6
Irma Records IRMA 510182-2 (2003)
Radio Utopia, Get Up, Stand Up (feat. Bajka)
Album Shake-A-Leg / Vol. 2
Perfect Toy Records (2013)
