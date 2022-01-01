Nuit spéciale France Musique
Par Producteurs en alternance
Musique classique
Samedi 1 janvier 2022
1h 56mn

Nuit spéciale Retour de plage (3/4) - Sélection 2 : Sweet Soul Music 2/2 (R)

A partir d’une heure et jusqu’à la fin de la nuit, place à la rediffusion de Retour de Plage soigneusement choisis par les deux producteurs parmi le meilleur des saisons précédentes…

Nuit spéciale Retour de plage (3/4) - Sélection 2 : Sweet Soul Music 2/2 (R)
Thierry Jousse, © Radio France / Christophe Abramowitz

(Première diffusion le 23 juillet 2021)

The Staple Singers, Everyday people
Album Come go with me (The stax collection) / CD 2 : We'll get over 
Craft Recordings CR003642 (2019)

The Staples Singers
The Staples Singers, © Craft Recordings

Ike & Tina Turner, Funkier than a mosquito's tweeter
Bullock Aillene : compositeur, Tina Turner, Bullock Aillene : auteur
Album Spirit of... Funk - from the roots to the fruits 
Wagram (2006)

Ike & Tina turner
Ike & Tina turner, © Wagram

Alice Clark, Don't you care
Album Alice Clark 
We Want Sounds (1972)

Alice Clark
Alice Clark, © We Want Sound

Rufus Featuring Chaka Khan, Once you get started
Album Rufusized 
Pathé Marconi 2C 066 96 217 (1974)

Rufus feat Chaka Khan
Rufus feat Chaka Khan, © Pathé Marconi

Thelma Jones, I can dream
Album Second chance
Label Ace Records CDKEND 277 (2007)

Thelma Jones
Thelma Jones, © Ace Records

Margie Alexander, Gotta get a hold on me
Album Gotta get a hold on me 
United Artists CHDW 1 038 (1977)

Margie Alexander
Margie Alexander, © United Artists

Jon Lucien, Motherland
Album Groovy / Vol. 6 
Irma Records IRMA 510182-2 (2003)

Groovy Vol.6
Groovy Vol.6, © Irma Records

José James, Blackmagic
Taali : Piano, J. Hoard : Voix, Big Yuki : Piano, Synthétiseur, Marcus Machado : Guitare, Ben Williams : Basse, Jharis Yokely : Percussions
Album New York 2020, (Live) 
Rainbow Blonde BLONDE045C (2021)

José James
José James, © Rainbow Blonde

The Soul Motivators, Black rhino
Album Do the damn thing 
Do Right Music (2020)

Soul Motivators
Soul Motivators, © Do Right Music

Jimi Tenor, Sugar and spice
Jimi Tenor : chant, Saxophone ténor, Flûte, Piano, Synthétiseur**,** Johannes Schleiermacher : Saxophone baryton, Flûte, Ekow Alabi Savage : Batterie, Kofi Emma : Batterie, Percussions, Max Weissenfeldt : Percussions
Album Aulos 
Philophon (2020)

Jimi Tenor
Jimi Tenor, © Philophon

Prince, Welcome 2 America
Album Welcome 2 America
Legacy Recordings (2021)

Prince
Prince, © Legacy Recordings

Guru S Jazzmatazz, Plenty feat. Erykah Badu
K.Elam : auteur
Album Jazzmatazz vol. 3 - streetsoul 
Virgin (2000)

Guru S Jazzmatazz
Guru S Jazzmatazz, © Virgin

De La Soul, Talkin' bout hey love
Album De la soul is dead
Tommy Boy (1991)

De La Soul
De La Soul, © Tommy Boy

Beastie Boys, Lighten up
Album Check your head
Capitol CDP 7 98938 2 (1992)

Beastie Boys
Beastie Boys, © Capitol

Fonce MizellCasse dans la ville : Runnin'
Freddie Perren : compositeur, Edwin Starr
Album BOF / Casse dans la ville (Hell up in Harlem)
Pathé Marconi 2C06495166 (1974)

Fonce Mizell
Fonce Mizell, © Pathé Marconi

Bobbi Humphrey, Harlem river drive
Fred Perren, Fonce Mizell, Harvey Masson, Charles Davis
Album Notes worth holding vol 1
Blue Note Label / United Artists (1974)

Bobbi Humphrey
Bobbi Humphrey, © United Artists

Donald Byrd, Where Are We Going ?
Edward Larry Gordon. : compositeur, Larry Mizell. : compositeur,
Donald Byrd (trompette), Roger Glenn (flûte, saxophone), Freddie Perren (piano électrique), Joe Sample (piano), Fonce Mizell (trompettte, voix), Larry Mizell (choeur), David T. Walker (guitare), Chuck Rainey (basse), Stephanie Spruill (percussions)
Album Black Byrd
Blue Note BNLA 047 (1973)

Donald Byrd
Donald Byrd, © Blue Note

The Crusaders, Give It Up
Stix Hooper : Batterie, Larry Carlton : Guitare, Joe Sample : Claviers, Piano électrique, Wilton Felder : Saxophone, Wayne Henderson : Trombone
Album Chain reaction
ABC Records ABCL 5 144 (1975)

The Crusaders
The Crusaders, © ABC Records

Dizzy Gillespie, Unicorn
Album Shake-A-Leg / Vol. 2
Perfect Toy Records (2013)

Shake A Leg Vol.2
Shake A Leg Vol.2, © Perfect Toy Records

Lew Hanson & The Islanders, Soul safari
Album Movements vol. 1
Perfect Toy Records (2005)

Lew Hanson & The Islanders
Lew Hanson & The Islanders, © Perfect Toy Records

Ikebe Shakedown, Hard steppin'
Album Shake-A-Leg / Vol. 1
Perfect Toy Records (2010)

Shake A Leg vol.1
Shake A Leg vol.1, © Perfect Toys Records

Hatsumi Shibata, Singer lady
Album Wamono A to Z vol. II : Japanese jazz funk 1970-1977 
Label 180G (2020)

Japanese jazz Funk 1970-1977
Japanese jazz Funk 1970-1977, © 180G

Cesar'S Salad, Yenyeré
Album Shake-A-Leg / Vol. 1
Perfect Toy Records (2010)

Shake A Leg Vol.1
Shake A Leg Vol.1, © Perfect Toy Records

San Rodrigues, Fofa
Album Paz e futebol 3 (A selection of brazilian boogie and disco goodies from 1979 to 1992) 
Sonar Kollektiv SK390LP (2020)

San Rodrigues
San Rodrigues, © Sonar Kollektiv

Velho 4, Vibe samba
Album Groovy / Vol. 6
Irma Records IRMA 510182-2 (2003)

Groovy Vol.6
Groovy Vol.6, © Irma Records

Radio Utopia, Get Up, Stand Up (feat. Bajka)
Album Shake-A-Leg / Vol. 2
Perfect Toy Records (2013)

Shake A Leg Vol.2
Shake A Leg Vol.2, © Perfect Toy Records

