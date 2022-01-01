Nuit spéciale Retour de plage (3/4) - Sélection 2 : Sweet Soul Music 2/2 (R)

A partir d’une heure et jusqu’à la fin de la nuit, place à la rediffusion de Retour de Plage soigneusement choisis par les deux producteurs parmi le meilleur des saisons précédentes…

(Première diffusion le 23 juillet 2021)

The Staple Singers, Everyday people

Album Come go with me (The stax collection) / CD 2 : We'll get over

Craft Recordings CR003642 (2019)

, © Craft Recordings

Ike & Tina Turner, Funkier than a mosquito's tweeter

Bullock Aillene : compositeur, Tina Turner, Bullock Aillene : auteur

Album Spirit of... Funk - from the roots to the fruits

Wagram (2006)

, © Wagram

Alice Clark, Don't you care

Album Alice Clark

We Want Sounds (1972)

, © We Want Sound

Rufus Featuring Chaka Khan, Once you get started

Album Rufusized

Pathé Marconi 2C 066 96 217 (1974)

, © Pathé Marconi

Thelma Jones, I can dream

Album Second chance

Label Ace Records CDKEND 277 (2007)

, © Ace Records

Margie Alexander, Gotta get a hold on me

Album Gotta get a hold on me

United Artists CHDW 1 038 (1977)

, © United Artists

Jon Lucien, Motherland

Album Groovy / Vol. 6

Irma Records IRMA 510182-2 (2003)

, © Irma Records

José James, Blackmagic

Taali : Piano, J. Hoard : Voix, Big Yuki : Piano, Synthétiseur, Marcus Machado : Guitare, Ben Williams : Basse, Jharis Yokely : Percussions

Album New York 2020, (Live)

Rainbow Blonde BLONDE045C (2021)

, © Rainbow Blonde

The Soul Motivators, Black rhino

Album Do the damn thing

Do Right Music (2020)

, © Do Right Music

Jimi Tenor, Sugar and spice

Jimi Tenor : chant, Saxophone ténor, Flûte, Piano, Synthétiseur**,** Johannes Schleiermacher : Saxophone baryton, Flûte, Ekow Alabi Savage : Batterie, Kofi Emma : Batterie, Percussions, Max Weissenfeldt : Percussions

Album Aulos

Philophon (2020)

, © Philophon

Prince, Welcome 2 America

Album Welcome 2 America

Legacy Recordings (2021)

, © Legacy Recordings

Guru S Jazzmatazz, Plenty feat. Erykah Badu

K.Elam : auteur

Album Jazzmatazz vol. 3 - streetsoul

Virgin (2000)

, © Virgin

De La Soul, Talkin' bout hey love

Album De la soul is dead

Tommy Boy (1991)

, © Tommy Boy

Beastie Boys, Lighten up

Album Check your head

Capitol CDP 7 98938 2 (1992)

, © Capitol

Fonce Mizell, Casse dans la ville : Runnin'

Freddie Perren : compositeur, Edwin Starr

Album BOF / Casse dans la ville (Hell up in Harlem)

Pathé Marconi 2C06495166 (1974)

, © Pathé Marconi

Bobbi Humphrey, Harlem river drive

Fred Perren, Fonce Mizell, Harvey Masson, Charles Davis

Album Notes worth holding vol 1

Blue Note Label / United Artists (1974)

, © United Artists

Donald Byrd, Where Are We Going ?

Edward Larry Gordon. : compositeur, Larry Mizell. : compositeur,

Donald Byrd (trompette), Roger Glenn (flûte, saxophone), Freddie Perren (piano électrique), Joe Sample (piano), Fonce Mizell (trompettte, voix), Larry Mizell (choeur), David T. Walker (guitare), Chuck Rainey (basse), Stephanie Spruill (percussions)

Album Black Byrd

Blue Note BNLA 047 (1973)

, © Blue Note

The Crusaders, Give It Up

Stix Hooper : Batterie, Larry Carlton : Guitare, Joe Sample : Claviers, Piano électrique, Wilton Felder : Saxophone, Wayne Henderson : Trombone

Album Chain reaction

ABC Records ABCL 5 144 (1975)

, © ABC Records

Dizzy Gillespie, Unicorn

Album Shake-A-Leg / Vol. 2

Perfect Toy Records (2013)

, © Perfect Toy Records

Lew Hanson & The Islanders, Soul safari

Album Movements vol. 1

Perfect Toy Records (2005)

, © Perfect Toy Records

Ikebe Shakedown, Hard steppin'

Album Shake-A-Leg / Vol. 1

Perfect Toy Records (2010)

, © Perfect Toys Records

Hatsumi Shibata, Singer lady

Album Wamono A to Z vol. II : Japanese jazz funk 1970-1977

Label 180G (2020)

, © 180G

Cesar'S Salad, Yenyeré

Album Shake-A-Leg / Vol. 1

Perfect Toy Records (2010)

, © Perfect Toy Records

San Rodrigues, Fofa

Album Paz e futebol 3 (A selection of brazilian boogie and disco goodies from 1979 to 1992)

Sonar Kollektiv SK390LP (2020)

, © Sonar Kollektiv

Velho 4, Vibe samba

Album Groovy / Vol. 6

Irma Records IRMA 510182-2 (2003)

, © Irma Records

Radio Utopia, Get Up, Stand Up (feat. Bajka)

Album Shake-A-Leg / Vol. 2

Perfect Toy Records (2013)

, © Perfect Toy Records

