Théo Ceccaldi : Django déchaîné
A l'occasion du week-end "Jazz en VF" à la Philharmonie de Paris, le violoniste Théo Ceccaldi se saisit de la musique de Django Reinhardt en compagnie de son trio à cordes frottées et pincées formé de son frère Valentin Ceccaldi (violoncelle) et de Guillaume Aknine (guitare).
Au programme aujourd'hui
- 07h45 - Classique Info de Christophe Dilys
- 08h15 - Musique connectée de Suzanne Gervais : La playlist participative des Arts florissants
- 08h30 - L'invité du jour : Théo Ceccaldi
- 08h50 - La chronique de Aliette de Laleu : Mary Lou Williams, une des premières pianistes de jazz
Programmation musicale
Antonio VIVALDI
Concerto pour mandoline en ré majeur RV 93 : 1. Allegro giusto
Julien Martineau, Concerto italiano, Rinaldo Alessandrini
NAIVE
Joseph HAYDN
Quatuor à cordes op.20 n°2 en do majeur Hob. III: 32 : 3. Menuet : Allegretto
Quatuor Akilone
MIRARE
Georges APERGHIS
Récitation n°1 pour soprano a cappella
Donatienne Michel Dansac
COL LEGNO
Johannes BRAHMS
Concerto n°2 en si bémol majeur pour piano et orchestre op.83 : 2. Allegro appassionato
Emanuel Ax, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Bernard Haitink
SONY
Franz SCHUBERT
Nachthelle D 892
Werner Güra (ténor), Philip Mayers (pianoforte), Rias-Kammerchor
HARMONIA MUNDI
Hector BERLIOZ
Roméo et Juliette : Combat et tumulte - Intervention du prince
Orchestre symphonique de Chicago, Carlo Maria Giulini
DG
Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART
Symphonie n°40 en sol mineur K 550 : 1. Molto Allegro
Orchestre symphonique de Londres, Colin Davis
PHILIPS
Francis POULENC
Novelette n°1 en ut majeur
Eric Le Sage
RCA
RAY CHARLES
Georgia on my mind
LIVE à Antibes 1961
Gabriel FAURE
Quatuor n°1 en ut mineur op.15 : 2. Scherzo. Allegro vivo
Trio Wanderer, Antoine Tamestit
HARMONIA MUNDI
ANONYME
Ma belle si ton âme
René Jacobs, Konrad Junghänel, Wieland Kuijken, Mihoko Kimura, Dirk Verelst
HARMONIA MUNDI
Giovanni Battista DRAGHI
Trio Sonata en sol mineur : + 3. Adagio + 4. Allegro
La Rêveuse
MIRARE
Mary Lou WILLIAMS
Easy Blues
Mary Lou Williams, Wendell Marshall, Osie Johnson
JAZZ STONE
