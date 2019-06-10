Musique matin
Musique matin
Du lundi au vendredi de 7h à 9h
Lundi 10 juin 2019
1h 53mn

Théo Ceccaldi : Django déchaîné

A l'occasion du week-end "Jazz en VF" à la Philharmonie de Paris, le violoniste Théo Ceccaldi se saisit de la musique de Django Reinhardt en compagnie de son trio à cordes frottées et pincées formé de son frère Valentin Ceccaldi (violoncelle) et de Guillaume Aknine (guitare).

Théo Ceccaldi : Django déchaîné
Le violoniste Théo Ceccaldi en concert le 15 juin 2019 à la Philharmonie de Paris. , © Sylvain Gripoix

Au programme aujourd'hui

Programmation musicale

Antonio VIVALDI  
Concerto pour mandoline en ré majeur RV 93 : 1. Allegro giusto
Julien Martineau, Concerto italiano, Rinaldo Alessandrini
NAIVE 

Joseph HAYDN
Quatuor à cordes op.20 n°2 en do majeur Hob. III: 32 : 3. Menuet : Allegretto
Quatuor Akilone
MIRARE 

Georges APERGHIS
Récitation n°1 pour soprano a cappella
Donatienne Michel Dansac
COL LEGNO

Johannes BRAHMS
Concerto n°2 en si bémol majeur pour piano et orchestre op.83 : 2. Allegro appassionato
Emanuel Ax, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Bernard Haitink
SONY 

Franz SCHUBERT
Nachthelle D 892
Werner Güra (ténor), Philip Mayers (pianoforte), Rias-Kammerchor
HARMONIA MUNDI

Hector BERLIOZ  
Roméo et Juliette : Combat et tumulte - Intervention du prince
Orchestre symphonique de Chicago, Carlo Maria Giulini
DG

Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART
Symphonie n°40 en sol mineur K 550 : 1. Molto Allegro
Orchestre symphonique de Londres, Colin Davis
PHILIPS

Francis POULENC
Novelette n°1 en ut majeur
Eric Le Sage
RCA

RAY CHARLES
Georgia on my mind
LIVE à Antibes 1961 

Gabriel FAURE
Quatuor n°1 en ut mineur op.15 : 2. Scherzo. Allegro vivo
Trio Wanderer, Antoine Tamestit
HARMONIA MUNDI 

ANONYME  
Ma belle si ton âme
René Jacobs, Konrad Junghänel, Wieland Kuijken, Mihoko Kimura, Dirk Verelst
HARMONIA MUNDI 

Giovanni Battista DRAGHI  
Trio Sonata en sol mineur : + 3. Adagio + 4. Allegro
La Rêveuse
MIRARE 

Mary Lou WILLIAMS
Easy Blues
Mary Lou Williams, Wendell Marshall, Osie Johnson
JAZZ STONE

