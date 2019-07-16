Musique matin
Musique matin
Tous les jours de 7h à 9h
Mardi 16 juillet 2019
1h 55mn

Avec Christian Merlin pour les 30 ans de la disparition d'Herbert von Karajan

Il y a 30 ans disparaissait Herbert von Karajan. Christian Merlin revient sur la carrière du grand chef d'orchestre.

(GERMANY OUT) Der österreichische Dirigent und Regisseur Herbert von Karajan dirigiert sein Orchester. , © Getty / Lauterwasser

Au programme aujourd'hui

Prokofiev : Concerto pour piano et orchestre n°3 par Beatrice Rana
Prokofiev : Concerto pour piano et orchestre n°3 par Beatrice Rana, © Radio France

Le « best of » de GFMLL

Giacomo Carissimi
Jephté (extrait)
Ensemble Marguerite Louise
(Extrait du concert "Générations France Musique, le Live", enregistré le 16 février 2019).

La programmation musicale

Johannes Brahms
Symphonie n°4 en mi mineur op.98 (Allegro energico e appasionato)  
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
Direction : Herbert von Karajan
Label : Deutsche Grammphon   

Franz Schubert / Franz Liszt
Erlkönig op. D.328 S. 558 n°4
Evgueni Kissin, piano.
Label : Sony   

Jean-Sébastien Bach
Concerto pour violon n°1 en la mineur BWV.1041 (3. Allegro assai)
Daniel Lozakovich, violon  
Orchestre de Chambre de la Radio Bavaroise  
Direction : Radoslaw Szulc
Label : Deutsche Grammophon   

Jean Sibelius
Symphonie n°4 en la mineur op.63 (Allegro molto vivace),
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
Direciton : Herbert von Karajan
Label : Deutsche Grammophon   

Giacomo Carissimi
Jephté (extrait) : Plorate.
Virginie Thomas, soprano,  
Ensemble Marguerite Louise  
Direction : Gaétan Jarry 

Joseph Haydn
Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 101 “L'horloge” (Finale : Vivace)
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin  
Direction : Herbert von Karajan
Label : Deutsche Grammophon    

Arcangelo Corelli
Sonate en mi mineur op.5 n°8 (Prélude)
Enrico Gatti, violon
Gaetano Nasillo, violoncelle
Guido Morini, clavecin
Label : Arcana   

John Dowland
Come again, sweet love
Alfred Deller, haute-contre
Robert Spencer, luth
Label : Harmonia Mundi   

Reynaldo Hahn
Quintette en fa mineur (Allegretto grazioso), pour quatuor à cordes et piano
Quatuor Parisii
Alexandre Tharaud, piano
Label : Valois   

Johann Hermann Schein
Amor heuttriumphieret
Voces Suaves
Label : Deutsche Harmonia Mundi    

Domenico Caudioso
Concerto pour mandoline en sol Majeur Gimo 58 (1. Allegro)
Julien Martineau, mandoline  
Concerto Italiano
Direction : Rinaldo Alessandrini
Label : Naive Classics 

Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n°9 en ré mineur op. 125 (extrait)
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
Direction : Herbert von Karajan  
Label : DGG   

Richard Strauss
Une symphonie alpestre op. 64 (extrait)
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin  
Direction : Herbert von Karajan.  
Label : Deutsche Grammophon   

Richard Wagner
Extrait de la Tétralogie
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin  
Direction : Herbert von Karajan  
Label : Deutsche Grammophon   

Cab Calloway, Frank Froeba et Jack Palmer
(hep-hep !) The jumpinjive Cab Calloway and his orchestra
Label : Compacts Radio France 

L'équipe de l'émission :
