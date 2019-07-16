Avec Christian Merlin pour les 30 ans de la disparition d'Herbert von Karajan

Au programme aujourd'hui

Le « blind test » de l’été

Pour gagner des places de concert, répondez correctement à la question posée par Clément Rochefort. Cliquez sur "contactez-nous"et laissez vos nom, prénom et adresse postale COMPLÈTE. Bonne chance !

Le « best of » de GFMLL

Giacomo Carissimi

Jephté (extrait)

Ensemble Marguerite Louise

(Extrait du concert "Générations France Musique, le Live", enregistré le 16 février 2019).

La programmation musicale

Johannes Brahms

Symphonie n°4 en mi mineur op.98 (Allegro energico e appasionato)

Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin

Direction : Herbert von Karajan

Label : Deutsche Grammphon

Franz Schubert / Franz Liszt

Erlkönig op. D.328 S. 558 n°4

Evgueni Kissin, piano.

Label : Sony

Jean-Sébastien Bach

Concerto pour violon n°1 en la mineur BWV.1041 (3. Allegro assai)

Daniel Lozakovich, violon

Orchestre de Chambre de la Radio Bavaroise

Direction : Radoslaw Szulc

Label : Deutsche Grammophon

Jean Sibelius

Symphonie n°4 en la mineur op.63 (Allegro molto vivace),

Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin

Direciton : Herbert von Karajan

Label : Deutsche Grammophon

Giacomo Carissimi

Jephté (extrait) : Plorate.

Virginie Thomas, soprano,

Ensemble Marguerite Louise

Direction : Gaétan Jarry

Joseph Haydn

Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 101 “L'horloge” (Finale : Vivace)

Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin

Direction : Herbert von Karajan

Label : Deutsche Grammophon

Arcangelo Corelli

Sonate en mi mineur op.5 n°8 (Prélude)

Enrico Gatti, violon

Gaetano Nasillo, violoncelle

Guido Morini, clavecin

Label : Arcana

John Dowland

Come again, sweet love

Alfred Deller, haute-contre

Robert Spencer, luth

Label : Harmonia Mundi

Reynaldo Hahn

Quintette en fa mineur (Allegretto grazioso), pour quatuor à cordes et piano

Quatuor Parisii

Alexandre Tharaud, piano

Label : Valois

Johann Hermann Schein

Amor heuttriumphieret

Voces Suaves

Label : Deutsche Harmonia Mundi

Domenico Caudioso

Concerto pour mandoline en sol Majeur Gimo 58 (1. Allegro)

Julien Martineau, mandoline

Concerto Italiano

Direction : Rinaldo Alessandrini

Label : Naive Classics

Ludwig van Beethoven

Symphonie n°9 en ré mineur op. 125 (extrait)

Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin

Direction : Herbert von Karajan

Label : DGG

Richard Strauss

Une symphonie alpestre op. 64 (extrait)

Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin

Direction : Herbert von Karajan.

Label : Deutsche Grammophon

Richard Wagner

Extrait de la Tétralogie

Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin

Direction : Herbert von Karajan

Label : Deutsche Grammophon

Cab Calloway, Frank Froeba et Jack Palmer

(hep-hep !) The jumpinjive Cab Calloway and his orchestra

Label : Compacts Radio France