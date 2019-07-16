Avec Christian Merlin pour les 30 ans de la disparition d'Herbert von Karajan
Il y a 30 ans disparaissait Herbert von Karajan. Christian Merlin revient sur la carrière du grand chef d'orchestre.
Au programme aujourd'hui
- 7h30 – Le « best of » de GFMLL
- 7h45 – Classique Infode Florian Royer
- 7h50 - Le « blind test » de l’été : gagnez des places pour le récital de la pianiste Béatrice Rana le 22 juilletdans le cadre du Festival International de piano de la Roque d'Anthéron .
- 8h15 – Le Tour de France des Festivals : Les Nuits Musicales d’Uzès avec Éric Desnoues, directeur artistique.
- 8h30 – L'invité du jour : Christian Merlin (Journée des 30 ans de la disparition d’Herbert von Karajan, chef d’orchestre)
Le « blind test » de l’été
Le « best of » de GFMLL
Giacomo Carissimi
Jephté (extrait)
Ensemble Marguerite Louise
(Extrait du concert "Générations France Musique, le Live", enregistré le 16 février 2019).
La programmation musicale
Johannes Brahms
Symphonie n°4 en mi mineur op.98 (Allegro energico e appasionato)
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
Direction : Herbert von Karajan
Label : Deutsche Grammphon
Franz Schubert / Franz Liszt
Erlkönig op. D.328 S. 558 n°4
Evgueni Kissin, piano.
Label : Sony
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Concerto pour violon n°1 en la mineur BWV.1041 (3. Allegro assai)
Daniel Lozakovich, violon
Orchestre de Chambre de la Radio Bavaroise
Direction : Radoslaw Szulc
Label : Deutsche Grammophon
Jean Sibelius
Symphonie n°4 en la mineur op.63 (Allegro molto vivace),
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
Direciton : Herbert von Karajan
Label : Deutsche Grammophon
Giacomo Carissimi
Jephté (extrait) : Plorate.
Virginie Thomas, soprano,
Ensemble Marguerite Louise
Direction : Gaétan Jarry
Joseph Haydn
Symphonie en Ré Maj HOB I : 101 “L'horloge” (Finale : Vivace)
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
Direction : Herbert von Karajan
Label : Deutsche Grammophon
Arcangelo Corelli
Sonate en mi mineur op.5 n°8 (Prélude)
Enrico Gatti, violon
Gaetano Nasillo, violoncelle
Guido Morini, clavecin
Label : Arcana
John Dowland
Come again, sweet love
Alfred Deller, haute-contre
Robert Spencer, luth
Label : Harmonia Mundi
Reynaldo Hahn
Quintette en fa mineur (Allegretto grazioso), pour quatuor à cordes et piano
Quatuor Parisii
Alexandre Tharaud, piano
Label : Valois
Johann Hermann Schein
Amor heuttriumphieret
Voces Suaves
Label : Deutsche Harmonia Mundi
Domenico Caudioso
Concerto pour mandoline en sol Majeur Gimo 58 (1. Allegro)
Julien Martineau, mandoline
Concerto Italiano
Direction : Rinaldo Alessandrini
Label : Naive Classics
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n°9 en ré mineur op. 125 (extrait)
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
Direction : Herbert von Karajan
Label : DGG
Richard Strauss
Une symphonie alpestre op. 64 (extrait)
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
Direction : Herbert von Karajan.
Label : Deutsche Grammophon
Richard Wagner
Extrait de la Tétralogie
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
Direction : Herbert von Karajan
Label : Deutsche Grammophon
Cab Calloway, Frank Froeba et Jack Palmer
(hep-hep !) The jumpinjive Cab Calloway and his orchestra
Label : Compacts Radio France
