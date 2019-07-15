Musique matin
Musique matin
Tous les jours de 7h à 9h
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 15 juillet 2019
1h 55mn

Sébastien Llinares et Jean-Pierre Rousseau au Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier

Sébastien Llinares et Jean-Pierre Rousseau au Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier
Sébastien Llinares © Christophe Abramovitz-Radio France / Jean-Pierre Rousseau © Marc Ginot

Au programme aujourd'hui

Le « blind test » de l’été

Pour gagner le disque du jour, répondez correctement à la question posée par Clément Rochefort. Cliquez sur "contactez-nous"et laissez vos nom, prénom et adresse postale COMPLÈTE. Bonne chance !

Le « best of » de GFMLL

Franz Schubert
Le Pâtre sur le rocher D.965
Raquel Camarinha, soprano
Raphaël Sévère, clarinette
Yoan Héreau, piano.

(Extrait du concert "Générations France Musique, le Live", enregistré le 09 février 2019).

Programmation musicale

Jean Sibelius
Chevauchée nocturne et Lever de soleil op.55
Philharmonia Orchestra,  
Direction : Simon Rattle.  
Label : WARNER CLASSICS 0825646198788    

GeorgsPelēcis
Meeting with a Friend
Kremerata Baltica,  
Direction : Gidon Kremer.  
Label : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 474 8012    

Franz Schubert
Le Pâtre sur le rocher D. 965
Raquel Camarinha, soprano,  
Raphaël Sévère, clarinette,  
Yoan Héreau, piano.    

Eugène Anthiome, (arr. Johan Farjot)
Chant d’avril
Ensemble Contraste :  
Ambroisine Bré, mezzo-soprano,  
Arnaud Thorette, violon,  
Antoine Pierlot, violoncelle,  
Johan Farjot, piano.
Label : CONTRASTE PRODUCTION BBCP003    

Serge Prokofiev
Sonate n°2 en ré mineur op.14 (4. Vivace)
Lukas Geniušas, piano
Label : MIRARE MIR412D    

Anton Bruckner
Symphonie n°9 en ré mineur (2ème mouvement)
Orchestre de la Suisse Romande  
Direction : Marek Janowski.  
Label : PENTA TONE CLASSICS PTC 5186 030   

Franz Berwald
Grand Septuor en Si bémol majeur (3. Finale : allegro con spirito)
Anima Eterna Brugge :
Lisa Shklyaver, clarinette,  
Lisa Goldberg, basson,  
Ulrich Hübner, cor,  
Jakob Lehmann, violon,  
Bernadette Verhagen, alto,  
Davit Melkonyan, violoncelle,  
Beltane Ruiz Molina, contrebasse.  
Label : Alpha 261643    

Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate n°15 en ré majeur op. 28 (2. Andante)
Amstel Quartet, saxophones
Label : AMSTEL RECORDS AR 001    

Jean-Sébastien Bach
Suite Française n°5 BWV 816 (Gigue)
Trio SR9 :   
Paul Changarnier, Nicolas Cousin, Alexandre Esperet, marimbas.  
Label : NAIVE CLASSIQUE V5449    

Bob Crosby/Gil Rodin/Bob Haggart/Nappy Lamare
Swingin’ At The Sugar Bowl.
Alix Combelle, saxophone ténor,  
Hot ClubSwing Stars.  
Label : INTER LOISIRS DISQUES 642239
 

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
dimanche 14 juillet 2019
1h 58mn
Aux armes et cætera
émission suivante
jeudi 25 juillet 2019
1h 58mn
Musique Matin du 25 07 19