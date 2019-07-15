Sébastien Llinares et Jean-Pierre Rousseau au Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier
Au programme aujourd'hui
- 7h30 – Le « best of » de GFMLL
- 7h45 – Classique Info de Florian Royer
- 7h50 - Le « blind test » de l’été : gagnez le CD Franz Schubert : Quartets Nos. 10 & 14 "Death and the Maiden" - Quatuor Van Kuijk
- 8h15 – Le Tour de France des Festivals : Christian Lauba pour le festival Les Nouvelles Saisons à Bordeaux du 16 au 25 juillet 2019.
- 8h30 – Les invités du jour : Sébastien Llinares et Jean-Pierre Rousseau pour le Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier.
Le « blind test » de l’été
Pour gagner le disque du jour, répondez correctement à la question posée par Clément Rochefort. Cliquez sur "contactez-nous"et laissez vos nom, prénom et adresse postale COMPLÈTE. Bonne chance !
Le « best of » de GFMLL
Franz Schubert
Le Pâtre sur le rocher D.965
Raquel Camarinha, soprano
Raphaël Sévère, clarinette
Yoan Héreau, piano.
(Extrait du concert "Générations France Musique, le Live", enregistré le 09 février 2019).
Programmation musicale
Jean Sibelius
Chevauchée nocturne et Lever de soleil op.55
Philharmonia Orchestra,
Direction : Simon Rattle.
Label : WARNER CLASSICS 0825646198788
GeorgsPelēcis
Meeting with a Friend
Kremerata Baltica,
Direction : Gidon Kremer.
Label : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 474 8012
Franz Schubert
Le Pâtre sur le rocher D. 965
Raquel Camarinha, soprano,
Raphaël Sévère, clarinette,
Yoan Héreau, piano.
Eugène Anthiome, (arr. Johan Farjot)
Chant d’avril
Ensemble Contraste :
Ambroisine Bré, mezzo-soprano,
Arnaud Thorette, violon,
Antoine Pierlot, violoncelle,
Johan Farjot, piano.
Label : CONTRASTE PRODUCTION BBCP003
Serge Prokofiev
Sonate n°2 en ré mineur op.14 (4. Vivace)
Lukas Geniušas, piano
Label : MIRARE MIR412D
Anton Bruckner
Symphonie n°9 en ré mineur (2ème mouvement)
Orchestre de la Suisse Romande
Direction : Marek Janowski.
Label : PENTA TONE CLASSICS PTC 5186 030
Franz Berwald
Grand Septuor en Si bémol majeur (3. Finale : allegro con spirito)
Anima Eterna Brugge :
Lisa Shklyaver, clarinette,
Lisa Goldberg, basson,
Ulrich Hübner, cor,
Jakob Lehmann, violon,
Bernadette Verhagen, alto,
Davit Melkonyan, violoncelle,
Beltane Ruiz Molina, contrebasse.
Label : Alpha 261643
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate n°15 en ré majeur op. 28 (2. Andante)
Amstel Quartet, saxophones
Label : AMSTEL RECORDS AR 001
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Suite Française n°5 BWV 816 (Gigue)
Trio SR9 :
Paul Changarnier, Nicolas Cousin, Alexandre Esperet, marimbas.
Label : NAIVE CLASSIQUE V5449
Bob Crosby/Gil Rodin/Bob Haggart/Nappy Lamare
Swingin’ At The Sugar Bowl.
Alix Combelle, saxophone ténor,
Hot ClubSwing Stars.
Label : INTER LOISIRS DISQUES 642239
- Clément RochefortProduction
- Claire LagardeRéalisation
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachCollaboration
- Marie-Christine FerdinandCollaboration