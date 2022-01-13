La Matinale avec Johan Farjot

Musique matin

Par Gabrielle Oliveira Guyon
du lundi au vendredi de 7h05 à 9hMusique classique
Jeudi 13 janvier 2022
1h 53mn



En s'inspirant de poèmes de David Tepfer, le pianiste Johan Farjot publie son deuxième disque entièrement consacré à ses propres compositions avec pour fil conducteur l'amour. Et c'est un prestigieux casting qui le rejoint sur ce projet : avec Stanislas de Barbeyrac ou encore Sandrine Piau.


Le pianiste et compositeur Johan Farjot nous présente son nouveau disque "Lovescapes", © Philippe Beheydt

Au programme

La voix mystère

Tentez de gagner le disque "Beethoven: Triple Concerto" avec Isabelle Faust, Alexander Melnikov, Jean-Guihen Queyras, paru en février 2021 sous le label Harmonia Mundi.
Pour cela, envoyez nous la réponse de notre jeu concours "La voix mystère" à 7h55 en cliquant sur "Contactez nous" et laissez-nous vos coordonnées : nom, prénom et adresse postale complète. Bonne chance !

La programmation musicale :
  • 7h07
    Suite anglaise n°2 en la min BWV 807 : Bourrées I et II - arrangement pour 3 marimbas - TRIO SR9
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Suite anglaise n°2 en la min BWV 807 : Bourrées I et II - arrangement pour 3 marimbas

    Trio Sr9 : Percussions, Paul Changarnier : Marimba (xylophone), Nicolas Cousin : Marimba (xylophone), Alexandre Esperet : Marimba (xylophone)
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach au marimba Label Naive Records (V5426)
  • 7h26
    8 variations sur un thème original en La bémol Maj op 35 D 813 : Variation n°5 - ANNE QUEFFELEC
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    8 variations sur un thème original en La bémol Maj op 35 D 813 : Variation n°5

    Anne Queffélec : Piano, Imogen Cooper : Piano
    Album Anne Queffélec : The complete Erato recordings / CD 11 et 12 Label Erato (ERATOSTU71044)
  • 7h34
    Rigoletto : Bella figlia dell'amore (Acte III) Quatuor Gilda Maddalena le Duc Rigoletto - ANNA NETREBKO
    Giuseppe Verdicompositeur

    Rigoletto : Bella figlia dell'amore (Acte III) Quatuor Gilda Maddalena le Duc Rigoletto

    Marco Armiliato : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique du SWR de Baden-Baden et Fribourg-En-Brisgau, Anna Netrebko : Soprano, Elina Garanca : Mezzo-soprano, Ramon Vargas : Ténor, Ludovic Tézier : Baryton (voix)
    Album The Opera gala Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (477 7177) Année 2007
  • 7h42
    Be my baby - The Ronettes
    The Ronettes

    Be my baby

    Album Bof/Dirty dancing Label Rca (BD86408) Année 1987
  • 7h43
    Prélude - ROBERTO ALAGNA
    Jules Massenetcompositeur

    Prélude

    Antonio Pappano : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Du Théâtre De La Monnaie
    Album Manon Label Emi (5570052) Année 2000
  • 7h56
    Sonate pour piano, violon et violoncelle en mi min Wq 89 n°5 : 3. Allegro - KONRAD ELIAS-TROSTMANN
    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bachcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano, violon et violoncelle en mi min Wq 89 n°5 : 3. Allegro

    Trio Linos, Konrad Elias-Trostmann : Violon, Vladimir Waltham : Violoncelle, Prach Boondiskulchok : Piano
    Album Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach : Intégrale des trios avec piano Label Cavi Music (8553974D) Année 2020
  • 8h07
    Symphonie en fa dièse min HOB I : 45 Les adieux : Finale : Presto
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Symphonie en fa dièse min HOB I : 45 Les adieux : Finale : Presto

    Jos Van Immerseel : chef d'orchestre, Anima
    Album Haydn : Symphonies n°44 et 45 Label Zig Zag Territoires (ZZT 040203) Année 2003
  • 8h14
    Symphonie n°5 op 50 FS 97 : Allegro - MARK NUCCIO
    Carl Nielsencompositeur

    Symphonie n°5 op 50 FS 97 : Allegro

    Alan Gilbert : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Mark Nuccio : Clarinette, Christopher Lamb : Caisse claire
    Album Carl Nielsen : Intégrale des symphonies et des concertos Label Dacapo (6200003) Année 2015
  • 8h17
    What is this thing called love - BILLIE HOLIDAY
    Billie Holiday

    What is this thing called love

    Porter Cole : compositeur
    Album Cole Porter : The essential Label Sony Music (FDM 46050 36968 2) Année 2010
  • 8h25
    Suite orchestrale n°2 en si min BWV 1067 : Polonaise - Double
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Suite orchestrale n°2 en si min BWV 1067 : Polonaise - Double

    Solistes Baroques De Munich
    Album Jean Sebastien Bach : Concertos Label Hänssler Classic (HC16606) Année 2016
  • 8h32
    Kaguya - pour mezzo-soprano et piano - DELPHINE HAIDAN
    Johan Farjotcompositeur, Johan FarjotPiano

    Kaguya - pour mezzo-soprano et piano

    Delphine Haidan : Mezzo-soprano
    Album Lovescapes Label Alpha Classics (ALPHA787) Année 2021
Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
