Musique matin
du lundi au vendredi de 7h05 à 9hMusique classique
Jeudi 13 janvier 2022
La Matinale avec Johan Farjot
En s'inspirant de poèmes de David Tepfer, le pianiste Johan Farjot publie son deuxième disque entièrement consacré à ses propres compositions avec pour fil conducteur l'amour. Et c'est un prestigieux casting qui le rejoint sur ce projet : avec Stanislas de Barbeyrac ou encore Sandrine Piau.
Au programme
- 7h20 : Au fil de l'actu avec René Martin
- 7h50 : La chronique de Marjolaine Portier Kaltenbach
- 7h55 : La voix mystère
- 8h10 : Le reportage de Sofia Anastasio
- 8h20 : Maxxi Classique de Max Dozolme
- 8h30 : L'invité du jour : Johan Farjot
La voix mystère
Tentez de gagner le disque "Beethoven: Triple Concerto" avec Isabelle Faust, Alexander Melnikov, Jean-Guihen Queyras, paru en février 2021 sous le label Harmonia Mundi.
Pour cela, envoyez nous la réponse de notre jeu concours "La voix mystère" à 7h55 en cliquant sur "Contactez nous" et laissez-nous vos coordonnées : nom, prénom et adresse postale complète. Bonne chance !
La programmation musicale :
- 7h07Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Suite anglaise n°2 en la min BWV 807 : Bourrées I et II - arrangement pour 3 marimbasTrio Sr9 : Percussions, Paul Changarnier : Marimba (xylophone), Nicolas Cousin : Marimba (xylophone), Alexandre Esperet : Marimba (xylophone)Album Jean Sébastien Bach au marimba Label Naive Records (V5426)
- 7h26Franz Schubertcompositeur
8 variations sur un thème original en La bémol Maj op 35 D 813 : Variation n°5Anne Queffélec : Piano, Imogen Cooper : PianoAlbum Anne Queffélec : The complete Erato recordings / CD 11 et 12 Label Erato (ERATOSTU71044)
- 7h34Giuseppe Verdicompositeur
Rigoletto : Bella figlia dell'amore (Acte III) Quatuor Gilda Maddalena le Duc RigolettoMarco Armiliato : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique du SWR de Baden-Baden et Fribourg-En-Brisgau, Anna Netrebko : Soprano, Elina Garanca : Mezzo-soprano, Ramon Vargas : Ténor, Ludovic Tézier : Baryton (voix)Album The Opera gala Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (477 7177) Année 2007
- 7h42The Ronettes
Be my babyAlbum Bof/Dirty dancing Label Rca (BD86408) Année 1987
- 7h43Jules Massenetcompositeur
PréludeAntonio Pappano : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Du Théâtre De La MonnaieAlbum Manon Label Emi (5570052) Année 2000
- 7h56Carl Philipp Emanuel Bachcompositeur
Sonate pour piano, violon et violoncelle en mi min Wq 89 n°5 : 3. AllegroTrio Linos, Konrad Elias-Trostmann : Violon, Vladimir Waltham : Violoncelle, Prach Boondiskulchok : PianoAlbum Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach : Intégrale des trios avec piano Label Cavi Music (8553974D) Année 2020
- 8h07Joseph Haydncompositeur
Symphonie en fa dièse min HOB I : 45 Les adieux : Finale : PrestoJos Van Immerseel : chef d'orchestre, AnimaAlbum Haydn : Symphonies n°44 et 45 Label Zig Zag Territoires (ZZT 040203) Année 2003
- 8h14Carl Nielsencompositeur
Symphonie n°5 op 50 FS 97 : AllegroAlan Gilbert : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Mark Nuccio : Clarinette, Christopher Lamb : Caisse claireAlbum Carl Nielsen : Intégrale des symphonies et des concertos Label Dacapo (6200003) Année 2015
- 8h17Billie Holiday
What is this thing called lovePorter Cole : compositeurAlbum Cole Porter : The essential Label Sony Music (FDM 46050 36968 2) Année 2010
- 8h25Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Suite orchestrale n°2 en si min BWV 1067 : Polonaise - DoubleSolistes Baroques De MunichAlbum Jean Sebastien Bach : Concertos Label Hänssler Classic (HC16606) Année 2016
- 8h32Johan Farjotcompositeur, Johan FarjotPiano
Kaguya - pour mezzo-soprano et pianoDelphine Haidan : Mezzo-sopranoAlbum Lovescapes Label Alpha Classics (ALPHA787) Année 2021
Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Gabrielle Oliveira GuyonProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
- Pierre MatignonCollaboration
- Flora SternadelCollaboration
- Marion GuillemetCollaboration
