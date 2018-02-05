Musique matin
Musique matin
Par Saskia de Ville
Du lundi au vendredi de 7h à 9h
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 28 février 2018
1h 53mn

La musique en héritage : "Legacy" de Sergio Tiempo

Avec ce nouveau disque, Sergio Tiempo dresse un portrait de famille musical en choisissant des pièces caractérisant chacun de ses proches. L'Appassionata pour sa mère, un Intermezzo de Brahms pour sa soeur pianiste, Karin Lechner, ou encore Villa-Lobos pour sa fille, Mila...

La musique en héritage : "Legacy" de Sergio Tiempo
Sergio Tiempo

►07h40 - La chronique ciné, par Xavier Leherpeur : "La fête est finie", "Les garçons sauvages" et "L’amour des hommes"
►07h56 - Les Dépêches Notes de Sofia Anastasio : Les Dépêches Notes du mercredi 28 février 2018
►08h05 - L'invité du jour : Sergio Tempio
►08h53 - La chronique de Julie Depardieu : Chaleur !

"Legacy" Sorti le 26 janvier 2018 chez Avanticlassic
"Legacy" Sorti le 26 janvier 2018 chez Avanticlassic, © Avanticlassic

Programmation musicale

Jean-Philippe RAMEAU
Les Boréades : Entrée de Polymnie
Pygmalion, Raphaël Pichon (direction)
HARMONIA MUNDI 

Franz SCHUBERT
Trio à cordes en si bémol majeur D. 581 : I. Allegro moderato
Trio Beethoven
PRAGA

♫ Ludwig VAN BEETHOVEN
Concerto pour piano n°1 en ut majeur op.15 : III. Rondo. Allegro scherzando
Martha Argerich (piano), Mito Chamber Orchestra, Seiji Ozawa (direction)
DECCA 

♫ Gyorgy LIGETI
Musica ricercata n°7
Khatia Buniatishvili (piano)
SONY CLASSICAL

Carl Philipp Emanuel BACH
Concerto n°3 en La Maj Wq 172 H 439 : I. Allegro
Truls Mork (violoncelle), Les Violons du Roy, Bernard Labadie (direction)
VIRGIN CLASSICS

Vasilije MOKRANJAC
Sonate en sol min : Scherzo presto - Meno mosso - Tempo I
Lorenzo Gatto (violon), Milos Popovic (piano)
FUGA LIBERA

Robert SCHUMANN
Symphonie n°3 en Mi bémol Maj op 97 Rhénane : 5. Lebhaft
Orchestre de Chambre d'Europe, Yannick Nezet-Seguin (direction)
DG 

Frédéric CHOPIN
Nocturne en fa dièse majeur op.15 n°2
François Dumont (piano)
AEVA 

Programmation musicale de l'invité

Astor PIAZZOLLA
Fuga y misterio
Sergio Tiempo (piano)
AVANTI CLASSIC

Francis POULENC
Sonate FP 156 pour 2 pianos : II. Allegro molto   
Sergio Tiempo, Karin Lechner (piano)
WARNER CLASSIC 2015

Serge RACHMANINOV
Sonate n°2 en si bémol min op 36 : I. Allegro agitato
Polina Leschenko (piano)
AVANTI CLASSIC

Piotr I. TCHAIKOVSKY
Concerto n°1 en si bémol mineur op.23 : I. Allegro non troppo e molto maestoso
Nelson Freire (piano), Orchestre philharmonique de Munich, Rudolf Kempe (direction)
CBS

Claude DEBUSSY
Images : Reflets dans l'Eau
Sergio Tiempo (piano)
AVANTI CLASSIC

Johannes BRAHMS
Symphonie nº4 en mi min op 98 : I. Allegro non troppo Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Wilhelm Furtwängler (direction)
EMI

Ludwig VAN BEETHOVEN
Sonate pour piano en fa mineur n°23 op.57 “Appasionata” : III. Allegro ma non troppo - Presto
Sergio Tiempo (piano)
AVANTI CLASSIC

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 27 février 2018
1h 53mn
Collégiens, lycéens et musiciens de l'Orchestre Philharmonique s'associent pour un concert comme un tour du monde...
émission suivante
jeudi 1 mars 2018
1h 53mn
"Avant tout, envers toi-même sois loyal" Evgeny Kissin présente son autobiographie désormais disponible en français