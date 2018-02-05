La musique en héritage : "Legacy" de Sergio Tiempo
Avec ce nouveau disque, Sergio Tiempo dresse un portrait de famille musical en choisissant des pièces caractérisant chacun de ses proches. L'Appassionata pour sa mère, un Intermezzo de Brahms pour sa soeur pianiste, Karin Lechner, ou encore Villa-Lobos pour sa fille, Mila...
►07h40 - La chronique ciné, par Xavier Leherpeur : "La fête est finie", "Les garçons sauvages" et "L’amour des hommes"
►07h56 - Les Dépêches Notes de Sofia Anastasio : Les Dépêches Notes du mercredi 28 février 2018
►08h05 - L'invité du jour : Sergio Tempio
►08h53 - La chronique de Julie Depardieu : Chaleur !
Programmation musicale
♫ Jean-Philippe RAMEAU
Les Boréades : Entrée de Polymnie
Pygmalion, Raphaël Pichon (direction)
HARMONIA MUNDI
♫ Franz SCHUBERT
Trio à cordes en si bémol majeur D. 581 : I. Allegro moderato
Trio Beethoven
PRAGA
♫ Ludwig VAN BEETHOVEN
Concerto pour piano n°1 en ut majeur op.15 : III. Rondo. Allegro scherzando
Martha Argerich (piano), Mito Chamber Orchestra, Seiji Ozawa (direction)
DECCA
♫ Gyorgy LIGETI
Musica ricercata n°7
Khatia Buniatishvili (piano)
SONY CLASSICAL
♫ Carl Philipp Emanuel BACH
Concerto n°3 en La Maj Wq 172 H 439 : I. Allegro
Truls Mork (violoncelle), Les Violons du Roy, Bernard Labadie (direction)
VIRGIN CLASSICS
♫ Vasilije MOKRANJAC
Sonate en sol min : Scherzo presto - Meno mosso - Tempo I
Lorenzo Gatto (violon), Milos Popovic (piano)
FUGA LIBERA
♫ Robert SCHUMANN
Symphonie n°3 en Mi bémol Maj op 97 Rhénane : 5. Lebhaft
Orchestre de Chambre d'Europe, Yannick Nezet-Seguin (direction)
DG
♫ Frédéric CHOPIN
Nocturne en fa dièse majeur op.15 n°2
François Dumont (piano)
AEVA
Programmation musicale de l'invité
♫ Astor PIAZZOLLA
Fuga y misterio
Sergio Tiempo (piano)
AVANTI CLASSIC
♫ Francis POULENC
Sonate FP 156 pour 2 pianos : II. Allegro molto
Sergio Tiempo, Karin Lechner (piano)
WARNER CLASSIC 2015
♫ Serge RACHMANINOV
Sonate n°2 en si bémol min op 36 : I. Allegro agitato
Polina Leschenko (piano)
AVANTI CLASSIC
♫ Piotr I. TCHAIKOVSKY
Concerto n°1 en si bémol mineur op.23 : I. Allegro non troppo e molto maestoso
Nelson Freire (piano), Orchestre philharmonique de Munich, Rudolf Kempe (direction)
CBS
♫ Claude DEBUSSY
Images : Reflets dans l'Eau
Sergio Tiempo (piano)
AVANTI CLASSIC
♫ Johannes BRAHMS
Symphonie nº4 en mi min op 98 : I. Allegro non troppo Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Wilhelm Furtwängler (direction)
EMI
♫ Ludwig VAN BEETHOVEN
Sonate pour piano en fa mineur n°23 op.57 “Appasionata” : III. Allegro ma non troppo - Presto
Sergio Tiempo (piano)
AVANTI CLASSIC
- Saskia de VilleProduction
- Pauline BoisaubertProduction Déléguée
- Claire LagardeRéalisation
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachCollaboration
- Sandrine DalmarCollaboration
- Max DozolmeCollaboration