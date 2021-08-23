Musique matin
Musique matin
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 7h30 à 9hMusique classique
Lundi 23 août 2021
1h 27mn

La Matinale avec Shani Diluka

L'édition anniversaire des Solistes à Bagatelle qui devait se tenir initialement en 2020, a finalement lieu ! Du 28 août au 12 septembre, 12 pianistes qui ont fait leurs armes au parc de Bagatelle, reviennent pour fêter les 20 ans du festival. Parmi eux, Shani Diluka est avec nous ce matin.

La Matinale avec Shani Diluka
Shani Diluka, © Liliroze

Au programme dans Réveil classique

Le jeu concours musical

Tentez de gagner le disque "Firenze 1350 : Un Jardin Médiéval florentin" par le Sollazzo ensemble, en répondant correctement à la question de Gabrielle Oliveira-Guyon. Pour cela, cliquez sur "contactez-nous" et laissez-nous vos coordonnées : nom, prénom et adresse postale complète. Bonne chance !

La programmation musicale

Jean-Sébastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois pour 3 violons, 3 altos et 3 violoncelles n°3 en Sol Maj BWV 1048 : 1. Allegro - Adagio
Ensemble Zefiro
Alfredo Bernardini, direction
ARCANA

Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch
Louella
Vanessa Wagner, piano
INFINE

Josephine Baker
C’est lui
BDMUSIC

Francesco Landini
Conviensi a fede Sollazzo ensemble
Anna Danilevskaia, direction
AMBRONAY EDITIONS

Alexandre Desplat
The grand Budapest hôtel - version pour flûte traversière et orchestre
Orchestre national de France
Alexandre Desplat, direction
Emmanuel Pahud, flûte traversière
WARNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphonie n°40 en sol min K 550 : 3. Menuetto. Allegretto Ensemble Appassionnato
Mathieu Herzog, direction
NAIVE RECORDS

Airelle Besson
Wild Animals (compo de la trompettiste)
Benjamin Moussay, claviers et basse
Isabel Sörling, chant
Fabrice Moreau, batterie
Airelle Besson, trompette
PAPILLON JAUNE

Franz Schubert
Symphonie n°6 en Ut Majeur D 589 "Petite" - 3e mouvement
Orchestre du Festival de Lucerne
Riccardo Chailly, direction
LIVE FESTIVAL DE LUCERNE

Emmanuel Sejourné
Katamiya

Edouard Grieg
Pièces lyriques pour piano: Souvenirs op 71 n°7 Shani Diluka, piano
MIRARE

Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate n°23 en fa min op 57 (Appassionata) : Allegro assai - pour piano sitar et talba
Shani Diluka
WARNER CLASSICS

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Concerto en ré min Wq 23 H 427 : 1. Allegro - Version pour piano et orchestre
Shani Diluka, piano
Orchestre de chambre de Paris
Ben Glassberg, direction
MIRARE

