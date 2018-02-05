Collégiens, lycéens et musiciens de l'Orchestre Philharmonique s'associent pour un concert comme un tour du monde...

►07h40 - Musique et web, par Suzanne Gervais : Ce que les hologrammes font au concert classique

►07h56 - Les Dépêches Notes de Sofia Anastasio : Dépêches Notes du mardi 27 février 2018

►08h05 - Le sujet du jour : l'Orchestre des lycées français du monde

►08h53 - La chronique de Guillaume Tion : La cour du roi Francix

Programmation musicale

♫ Franz SCHUBERT

Sonate pour piano n°14 D.784 - III. Allegro vivace

Lucas Debargue (piano)

Sony 2017

♫ Georg Friedrich Händel

Le Messie : Amen

Les Arts Florissants, William Christie (direction)

Harmonia Mundi 1994

♫ Piotr Illitch Tchaïkowsky

Variations en la majeur sur un thème rococo (Variations VI,VII et coda)

Jan Vogler (violoncelle), Orchestre symphonique de la radio de Francfort, Andres Orozco-Estrada (direction)

Sony 2016

♫ Antonio Jimenez Manjon

Aire vasco op 19

Thibaut Garcia (guitare)

Parlophone 2016

♫ George Gershwin

George Gershwin's song-book : "Liza", "The Man I love", "My one and only"

Maurizio Zaccaria (piano)

Aenea 2017

♫ Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Concerto pour violon et orchestre n°3 en Sol Maj K 216 : 1. Allegro

Orchestre de chambre de Zürich, Daniel Hope (direction)

DGG 2018

♫ Gabriel Fauré

Au bord de l'eau

Thibaut Lenaerts (ténor), Philippe Riga (piano)

MUSO 2017

Programmation musicale des invités

♫ Isabelle Aboulker

Chanter ensemble

Orchestre des lycées français du monde

♫ Jean Sibelius

La fille de Pohjola

London Symphony Orchestra, Sir Colin Davis (direction) RCA 2001

♫ Reinhold Glière

Concerto pour harpe et orchestre op 74 : Allegro giocoso

London Symphony Orchestra, Osian Ellis (harpe), Richard Bonynge (direction)

DECCA 1994

♫ Charles Gounod

Marche funèbre pour une marionnette

Orchestre Symphonique de Détroit, Paul Paray (direction)

Philips 2001

♫ Serge Gainsbourg

La Javanaise

Jane Birkin, Orchestre de la radio Polonaise, Michal Klauza (direction)

PARLOPHONE 2017