Collégiens, lycéens et musiciens de l'Orchestre Philharmonique s'associent pour un concert comme un tour du monde...
Deux musiciens de l'Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, un lycéen et la fondatrice de l'Orchestre des lycées français du monde nous disent tout du concert événement qui aura lieu samedi 17 mars à l'auditorium de Radio France.
►07h40 - Musique et web, par Suzanne Gervais : Ce que les hologrammes font au concert classique
►07h56 - Les Dépêches Notes de Sofia Anastasio : Dépêches Notes du mardi 27 février 2018
►08h05 - Le sujet du jour : l'Orchestre des lycées français du monde
►08h53 - La chronique de Guillaume Tion : La cour du roi Francix
Programmation musicale
♫ Franz SCHUBERT
Sonate pour piano n°14 D.784 - III. Allegro vivace
Lucas Debargue (piano)
Sony 2017
♫ Georg Friedrich Händel
Le Messie : Amen
Les Arts Florissants, William Christie (direction)
Harmonia Mundi 1994
♫ Piotr Illitch Tchaïkowsky
Variations en la majeur sur un thème rococo (Variations VI,VII et coda)
Jan Vogler (violoncelle), Orchestre symphonique de la radio de Francfort, Andres Orozco-Estrada (direction)
Sony 2016
♫ Antonio Jimenez Manjon
Aire vasco op 19
Thibaut Garcia (guitare)
Parlophone 2016
♫ George Gershwin
George Gershwin's song-book : "Liza", "The Man I love", "My one and only"
Maurizio Zaccaria (piano)
Aenea 2017
♫ Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto pour violon et orchestre n°3 en Sol Maj K 216 : 1. Allegro
Orchestre de chambre de Zürich, Daniel Hope (direction)
DGG 2018
♫ Gabriel Fauré
Au bord de l'eau
Thibaut Lenaerts (ténor), Philippe Riga (piano)
MUSO 2017
Programmation musicale des invités
♫ Isabelle Aboulker
Chanter ensemble
Orchestre des lycées français du monde
♫ Jean Sibelius
La fille de Pohjola
London Symphony Orchestra, Sir Colin Davis (direction) RCA 2001
♫ Reinhold Glière
Concerto pour harpe et orchestre op 74 : Allegro giocoso
London Symphony Orchestra, Osian Ellis (harpe), Richard Bonynge (direction)
DECCA 1994
♫ Charles Gounod
Marche funèbre pour une marionnette
Orchestre Symphonique de Détroit, Paul Paray (direction)
Philips 2001
♫ Serge Gainsbourg
La Javanaise
Jane Birkin, Orchestre de la radio Polonaise, Michal Klauza (direction)
PARLOPHONE 2017
