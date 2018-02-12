Calamity / Billy de Gavin Bryars en création mondiale à Lyon

►07h40 - La chronique de Christian Merlin : Focus sur la percussion

►07h56 - Les Dépêches Notes de Sofia Anastasio : Dépêches notes du vendredi 09 mars 2018

►08h05 - L'invité du jour : Gavin Bryars

►08h53 - La chronique de Roselyne Bachelot : Francesca Caccini

Programmation musicale

♫ Tomaso ALBINONI

Sonate a 5 en Ut Maj op 2 n°2 pour ensemble instrumental : IV. Allegro

Ensemble 415, Chiara Banchini (direction)

ZIG ZAG TERRITOIRES

♫ Ludwig VAN BEETHOVEN

Sonate pour piano n°14 en ut dièse mineur “Clair de lune” : III. Presto agitato

Murray Perahia (piano)

DG 2018

♫ Joseph HAYDN

The Seasons Hob. XXI : 3 : introduction to winter

London Symphony Orchestra, Simon Rattle (direction)

LSO

♫ Gabriel FAURE

Barcarolle n°6 en mi bémol majeur op.70

Menahem Pressler (piano)

DG

♫ Antoine FORQUERAY

La girouette

Atsushi Sakaï (basse de viole), Marion Martineau (basse de viole), Christophe Rousset (clavecin)

APARTE

♫ Keith JARRETT

One for Majid

Keith Jarrett (piano), Gary Peacock (contrebasse), Jack DeJohnette (batterie)

ECM

♫ Felix MENDELSSOHN

Ruy Blas ouverture op 95 pour orchestre

Orchestre du Gewandhauss de Leipzig, Herbert Blomstedt (direction)

QUERSTAND

♫ Edvard GRIEG

Pièces lyriques : Notturno op.54 n°4

Mara Dobresco (piano)

PARATY

Programmation musicale des invités

♫ Richard STRAUSS

Wiegenlied op. 41 n°1

Jessye Norman (soprano), Orchestre du Gewandhaus de Leipzig, Kurt Masur (direction)

PHILIPS

♫ Gavin BRYARS

Billy the Kid : Œuvres complètes : Parcourir le monde à cheval

Bertrand Belin (chant), Percussions claviers de Lyon, Gérard Lecointe (direction)

SON INVITE

♫ Gavin BRYARS

Billy the kid : Pieds nus dans un grand silence (duo)

Claron McFadden et Bertrand Belin (chant), Percussions claviers de Lyon, Gérard Lecointe (direction)

SON INVITE

♫ Gavin BRYARS

Jesus' blood never failed me yet : Tramp with orchestra II (low strings)

Tom Waits, Quatuor Hampton, Michael Riesman

POINT MUSIC

♫ Gavin BRYARS

The Fifth Century : 6. His omnipresence is our field of joys - pour choeur et quatuor de saxophones

The Crossing, Prism Quartet, Donald Nally (direction)

ECM

♫ Valentin SILVESTROV

Diptychon : Notre père - pour choeur mixte a cappella

Latvian Radio Choir, Sigvards Klava (direction)

GB RECORDS