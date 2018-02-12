Musique matin
Musique matin
Par Saskia de Ville
Du lundi au vendredi de 7h à 9h
Vendredi 9 mars 2018
1h 53mn

Calamity / Billy de Gavin Bryars en création mondiale à Lyon

Calamity/Billy est un projet de théâtre musical conçu autour de deux figures mythiques de l’Ouest américain : Calamity Jane et Billy the Kid. Le compositeur anglais Gavin Bryars dresse un portrait du hors-la-loi le plus célèbre du Far West. Son œuvre est donnée en création mondiale à Lyon.

Calamity / Billy de Gavin Bryars en création mondiale à Lyon
Affiche : Calamity / Billy / Création mondiale : 06 > 10 mars 2018 - Théâtre de La Croix Rousse, Lyon

►07h40 - La chronique de Christian Merlin : Focus sur la percussion
►07h56 - Les Dépêches Notes de Sofia Anastasio : Dépêches notes du vendredi 09 mars 2018
►08h05 - L'invité du jour : Gavin Bryars
►08h53 - La chronique de Roselyne Bachelot : Francesca Caccini

Programmation musicale

Tomaso ALBINONI
Sonate a 5 en Ut Maj op 2 n°2 pour ensemble instrumental : IV. Allegro
Ensemble 415, Chiara Banchini (direction)
ZIG ZAG TERRITOIRES

Ludwig VAN BEETHOVEN
Sonate pour piano n°14 en ut dièse mineur “Clair de lune” : III. Presto agitato
Murray Perahia (piano)
DG 2018

Joseph HAYDN
The Seasons Hob. XXI : 3 : introduction to winter
London Symphony Orchestra, Simon Rattle (direction)
LSO

Gabriel FAURE
Barcarolle n°6 en mi bémol majeur op.70
Menahem Pressler (piano)
DG

Antoine FORQUERAY
La girouette
Atsushi Sakaï (basse de viole), Marion Martineau (basse de viole), Christophe Rousset (clavecin)
APARTE

Keith JARRETT
One for Majid
Keith Jarrett (piano), Gary Peacock (contrebasse), Jack DeJohnette (batterie)
ECM

Felix MENDELSSOHN
Ruy Blas ouverture op 95 pour orchestre
Orchestre du Gewandhauss de Leipzig, Herbert Blomstedt (direction)
QUERSTAND

Edvard GRIEG
Pièces lyriques : Notturno op.54 n°4
Mara Dobresco (piano)
PARATY 

Programmation musicale des invités

Richard STRAUSS
Wiegenlied op. 41 n°1
Jessye Norman (soprano), Orchestre du Gewandhaus de Leipzig, Kurt Masur (direction)
PHILIPS

Gavin BRYARS
Billy the Kid : Œuvres complètes : Parcourir le monde à cheval
Bertrand Belin (chant), Percussions claviers de Lyon, Gérard Lecointe (direction)
SON INVITE

Gavin BRYARS
Billy the kid : Pieds nus dans un grand silence (duo)
Claron McFadden et Bertrand Belin (chant), Percussions claviers de Lyon, Gérard Lecointe (direction)
SON INVITE

Gavin BRYARS
Jesus' blood never failed me yet : Tramp with orchestra II (low strings)
Tom Waits, Quatuor Hampton, Michael Riesman
POINT MUSIC

Gavin BRYARS
The Fifth Century : 6. His omnipresence is our field of joys - pour choeur et quatuor de saxophones
The Crossing, Prism Quartet, Donald Nally (direction)
ECM

Valentin SILVESTROV
Diptychon : Notre père - pour choeur mixte a cappella
Latvian Radio Choir, Sigvards Klava (direction)
GB RECORDS

