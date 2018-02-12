Calamity / Billy de Gavin Bryars en création mondiale à Lyon
Calamity/Billy est un projet de théâtre musical conçu autour de deux figures mythiques de l’Ouest américain : Calamity Jane et Billy the Kid. Le compositeur anglais Gavin Bryars dresse un portrait du hors-la-loi le plus célèbre du Far West. Son œuvre est donnée en création mondiale à Lyon.
►07h40 - La chronique de Christian Merlin : Focus sur la percussion
►07h56 - Les Dépêches Notes de Sofia Anastasio : Dépêches notes du vendredi 09 mars 2018
►08h05 - L'invité du jour : Gavin Bryars
►08h53 - La chronique de Roselyne Bachelot : Francesca Caccini
Programmation musicale
♫ Tomaso ALBINONI
Sonate a 5 en Ut Maj op 2 n°2 pour ensemble instrumental : IV. Allegro
Ensemble 415, Chiara Banchini (direction)
ZIG ZAG TERRITOIRES
♫ Ludwig VAN BEETHOVEN
Sonate pour piano n°14 en ut dièse mineur “Clair de lune” : III. Presto agitato
Murray Perahia (piano)
DG 2018
♫ Joseph HAYDN
The Seasons Hob. XXI : 3 : introduction to winter
London Symphony Orchestra, Simon Rattle (direction)
LSO
♫ Gabriel FAURE
Barcarolle n°6 en mi bémol majeur op.70
Menahem Pressler (piano)
DG
♫ Antoine FORQUERAY
La girouette
Atsushi Sakaï (basse de viole), Marion Martineau (basse de viole), Christophe Rousset (clavecin)
APARTE
♫ Keith JARRETT
One for Majid
Keith Jarrett (piano), Gary Peacock (contrebasse), Jack DeJohnette (batterie)
ECM
♫ Felix MENDELSSOHN
Ruy Blas ouverture op 95 pour orchestre
Orchestre du Gewandhauss de Leipzig, Herbert Blomstedt (direction)
QUERSTAND
♫ Edvard GRIEG
Pièces lyriques : Notturno op.54 n°4
Mara Dobresco (piano)
PARATY
Programmation musicale des invités
♫ Richard STRAUSS
Wiegenlied op. 41 n°1
Jessye Norman (soprano), Orchestre du Gewandhaus de Leipzig, Kurt Masur (direction)
PHILIPS
♫ Gavin BRYARS
Billy the Kid : Œuvres complètes : Parcourir le monde à cheval
Bertrand Belin (chant), Percussions claviers de Lyon, Gérard Lecointe (direction)
SON INVITE
♫ Gavin BRYARS
Billy the kid : Pieds nus dans un grand silence (duo)
Claron McFadden et Bertrand Belin (chant), Percussions claviers de Lyon, Gérard Lecointe (direction)
SON INVITE
♫ Gavin BRYARS
Jesus' blood never failed me yet : Tramp with orchestra II (low strings)
Tom Waits, Quatuor Hampton, Michael Riesman
POINT MUSIC
♫ Gavin BRYARS
The Fifth Century : 6. His omnipresence is our field of joys - pour choeur et quatuor de saxophones
The Crossing, Prism Quartet, Donald Nally (direction)
ECM
♫ Valentin SILVESTROV
Diptychon : Notre père - pour choeur mixte a cappella
Latvian Radio Choir, Sigvards Klava (direction)
GB RECORDS
- Saskia de VilleProduction
- Pauline BoisaubertProduction Déléguée
- Catherine Prin Le GallRéalisation
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachCollaboration
- Sandrine DalmarCollaboration