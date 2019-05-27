Musique matin
Du lundi au vendredi de 7h à 9h
Lundi 27 mai 2019
1h 53mn

Anne Queffélec et Gaspard Dehaene : la musique par filiation

C’est à quatre mains, mère et fils, qu’ils se mettront à l’heure espagnole, le temps d’un concert au Musée de l'Armée le 3 juin prochain.

Anne Queffélec et son fils Gaspard Dehaene, © Jérôme Fouquet

Au programme aujourd'hui

Programmation musicale

Gabriel PIERNE
Valse impromptu op.27
Anne Queffélec, Gaspard Dehaene
MIRARE

Domenico SCARLATTI
Sonate en ré mineur K 90 : 2. Allegro
Steven Isserlis, Richard Egarr, Robin Michael
HYPERION 

Bojan ZULFIKARPASIC
The Joker
Bojan Z trio
LABEL BLEU

Gabriel FAURE
Mirages : danseuse
Choeur Mikrokosmos
JADE

Piotr I. TCHAIKOVSKI
Symphonie n°4 en fa mineur op.36 : 3. Scherzo : Pizzicato ostinato
Orchestre philharmonique de Vienne, André Cluytens
ERATO 

Antonio VIVALDI
Farnace : Gelido in ogni vena (acte II sc 6) air de Farnace
Cecilia Bartoli, Il Giardino Armonico, Giovanni Antonini
DECCA 

Alberto IGLESIAS
Dolor y gloria : La noche de mi amor
Chavela Vargas
QUARTET RECORDS

Giuseppe TARTINI
Sonate op.1 n°10 “Didone abbandonata” : 2. Presto, 3. Allegro
Fabio Biondi, Antonio Fantinuoli, Giangiacomo Pinardi, Paola Poncet
GLOSSA 

Franz BENDA   
Sonate pour flûte traversière et basse continue en mi mineur : 3. Presto
Barthold Kuijken, Wieland Kuijken, Bob Van Asperen
SONY

Duke ELLINGTON   
I’m beginning to see the light
Dee Dee Bridgewater, The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, John Mauceri
PHILIPS

Jean SIBELIUS   
Humoresque pour violon et orchestre op.87 n°1
David Oistrakh, Orchestre philharmonique de Moscou, Gennady Rozhdestvensky
PRAGA 

TRADITIONNEL
Bangawan solo
Serena Fisseau, Vincent Peirani
ACT MUSIC 

Maurice RAVEL   
Miroirs : Alborada del gracioso
Philippe Entremont
CBS

MOONDOG
High on a rocky ledge
Moondog
KOPF 

Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
