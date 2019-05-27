Anne Queffélec et Gaspard Dehaene : la musique par filiation
C’est à quatre mains, mère et fils, qu’ils se mettront à l’heure espagnole, le temps d’un concert au Musée de l'Armée le 3 juin prochain.
Au programme aujourd'hui
- 07h45 - Classique Info de Sofia Anastasio
- 08h15 - Musique connectée de Suzanne Gervais : Bientôt de la musique sur Snapchat
- 08h30 - L'invité du jour : Anne Queffélec et Gaspard Dehaene
- 08h50 - La chronique de Aliette de Laleu : Trois (bonnes) raisons d'écouter Moondog
Programmation musicale
Gabriel PIERNE
Valse impromptu op.27
Anne Queffélec, Gaspard Dehaene
MIRARE
Domenico SCARLATTI
Sonate en ré mineur K 90 : 2. Allegro
Steven Isserlis, Richard Egarr, Robin Michael
HYPERION
Bojan ZULFIKARPASIC
The Joker
Bojan Z trio
LABEL BLEU
Gabriel FAURE
Mirages : danseuse
Choeur Mikrokosmos
JADE
Piotr I. TCHAIKOVSKI
Symphonie n°4 en fa mineur op.36 : 3. Scherzo : Pizzicato ostinato
Orchestre philharmonique de Vienne, André Cluytens
ERATO
Antonio VIVALDI
Farnace : Gelido in ogni vena (acte II sc 6) air de Farnace
Cecilia Bartoli, Il Giardino Armonico, Giovanni Antonini
DECCA
Alberto IGLESIAS
Dolor y gloria : La noche de mi amor
Chavela Vargas
QUARTET RECORDS
Giuseppe TARTINI
Sonate op.1 n°10 “Didone abbandonata” : 2. Presto, 3. Allegro
Fabio Biondi, Antonio Fantinuoli, Giangiacomo Pinardi, Paola Poncet
GLOSSA
Franz BENDA
Sonate pour flûte traversière et basse continue en mi mineur : 3. Presto
Barthold Kuijken, Wieland Kuijken, Bob Van Asperen
SONY
Duke ELLINGTON
I’m beginning to see the light
Dee Dee Bridgewater, The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, John Mauceri
PHILIPS
Jean SIBELIUS
Humoresque pour violon et orchestre op.87 n°1
David Oistrakh, Orchestre philharmonique de Moscou, Gennady Rozhdestvensky
PRAGA
TRADITIONNEL
Bangawan solo
Serena Fisseau, Vincent Peirani
ACT MUSIC
Maurice RAVEL
Miroirs : Alborada del gracioso
Philippe Entremont
CBS
MOONDOG
High on a rocky ledge
Moondog
KOPF
- Saskia de VilleProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
- Antoine BaglinCollaboration
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachCollaboration
- Max DozolmeCollaboration