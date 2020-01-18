Musique matin, samedi
Par Saskia de Ville
le samedi de 7h30 à 9hMusique classique
Samedi 18 janvier 2020
1h 28mn

Aline Sam-Giao, OpéraKids, Ercole Amante, Les Petites Noces, Christophe Chassol

Aline Sam-Giao, directrice générale de l'Auditorim-Orchestre National de Lyon, © Manuel Braun

Au programme aujourd’hui : 

7h50 : Le livre disque jeunesse du jour 

Carmen, opéra de Georges Bizet, paru en livre disque jeunesse aux éditions Gallimard.

Ecouter un extrait du livre-disque.

Carmen, opéra de Georges Bizet, © Gallimard Jeunesse

7h53 : Jeu musical 

Nous vous proposons aujourd’hui de gagner un exemplaire du disque "Hervé Sellin, Michel Legrand : Dedication" paru le 17 janvier sous le label indé SENS.

Pour participer au jeu, cliquez ici ! 

8h : La chronique de Christophe Chassol

8h15 : Pratiques amateurs et chant choral

8h30 : Battements de chœur par Marc-Olivier Dupin

8h40 : Musique en région

8h53 : La chronique de Roselyne Bachelot

La programmation musicale :
  • 7h31
    Benedicam Dominum - à 3 voix / pour solistes 2 violons et basse continue - LES TRAVERSEES BAROQUES
    Kaspar Forstercompositeur

    Les Traversees Baroques
    Album Kaspar Förster : Musique sacrée et profane Label Harmonia Mundi (HM83) Année 2015
  • 7h39
    Symphonie n°1 en sol min op 13 Rêves d'hiver : Scherzo : allegro scherzando giocoso
    Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovskicompositeur

    Antal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
    Album Antal Dorati dirige Peter Illich Tchaikovsky Label Mercury (475 6261)
  • 7h50
    Carmen livre disque - Carmen livre disque

  • 8h05
    Trio en ré min op 120 : Allegro vivo - TRIO GEORGE SAND
    GABRIEL FAUREcompositeur

    Album Ravel Bonis et Fauré : Oeuvres pour trio avec piano Label Zig Zag Territoires
  • 8h12
    Trio n°2 en Mi bémol Maj D 929 : Andante con moto - FRANK BRALEY
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Frank Braley : Piano, Renaud Capuçon : Violon, Gautier Capuçon : Violoncelle
    Album Schubert : Trios pour piano violon et violoncelle Label Vircla (3654762)
  • 8h24
    Les noces de Figaro : Gente gente all'armi (Acte IV) Tutti - ANDREI BONDARENKO
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Teodor Currentzis : chef d'orchestre, MusicAeterna, Musicaeterna, Andrei Bondarenko : Baryton (voix), Le comte Almaviva, Simone Kermes : Soprano, La comtesse Almaviva, Fanie Antonelou : Soprano, Susanna, Christian Van Horn : Baryton (voix), Figaro
    Album Les noces de Figaro (Intégrale) Label Sony Classical
  • 8h25
    Les noces de Figaro : Contessa perdono (Acte IV) Tutti - Andrei Bondarenko
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Teodor Currentzis : chef d'orchestre, MusicAeterna, Musicaeterna, Andrei Bondarenko : Baryton (voix), Le comte Almaviva, Simone Kermes : Soprano, La comtesse Almaviva, Fanie Antonelou : Soprano, Susanna, Christian Van Horn : Baryton (voix), Figaro
    Album Les noces de Figaro (Intégrale) Label Sony Classical
  • 8h28
    Les noces de Figaro : Questo giorno di tormenti (Acte IV) Tutti - Andrei Bondarenko
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Teodor Currentzis : chef d'orchestre, MusicAeterna, Musicaeterna, Andrei Bondarenko : Baryton (voix), Le comte Almaviva, Simone Kermes : Soprano, La comtesse Almaviva, Fanie Antonelou : Soprano, Susanna, Christian Van Horn : Baryton (voix), Figaro
    Album Les noces de Figaro (Intégrale) Label Sony Classical
  • 8h30
    extrait son Hellebore 02 ok - extrait son Hellebore 02 ok

  • 8h32
    OPERAKIDS_Ep008 LE BAGNE.wav ok - OPERAKIDS_Ep008 LE BAGNE.wav ok

  • 8h34
    Opera kids Offenbach Gershwin ok - Opera kids Offenbach Gershwin ok

  • 8h35
    Ariette oubliée, No. 5 - JULIEN JOUBERT
    Julien Joubertcompositeur, Julien JoubertPiano

    Marie Noëlle Maerten : chef d'orchestre, Maitrise De Radio France
    Album Enfance Label Alpha (253849) Année 2018
  • 8h44
    Concerto pour piano en Sol Maj M 83 : 2. Adagio assai - FRANCOIS DUMONT
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Leonard Slatkin : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De Lyon, Francois Dumont : Piano
    Album Maurice Ravel : Oeuvres orchestrales / Vol 6 Label Naxos (8573572) Année 2019
  • 8h51
    Symphonie n°7 en La Maj op 92 : 2. Allegretto
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Riccardo Muti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Philadelphie
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven : Symphonies n°6 à 9 Label Emi (7494872)
L'équipe de l'émission :
