Magazine
Musique matin, samedi
Par Saskia de Ville
le samedi de 7h30 à 9hMusique classique
Samedi 18 janvier 2020
Aline Sam-Giao, OpéraKids, Ercole Amante, Les Petites Noces, Christophe Chassol
Au programme aujourd’hui :
7h50 : Le livre disque jeunesse du jour
Carmen, opéra de Georges Bizet, paru en livre disque jeunesse aux éditions Gallimard.
Ecouter un extrait du livre-disque.
7h53 : Jeu musical
Nous vous proposons aujourd’hui de gagner un exemplaire du disque "Hervé Sellin, Michel Legrand : Dedication" paru le 17 janvier sous le label indé SENS.
8h : La chronique de Christophe Chassol
8h15 : Pratiques amateurs et chant choral
8h30 : Battements de chœur par Marc-Olivier Dupin
8h40 : Musique en région
8h53 : La chronique de Roselyne Bachelot
La programmation musicale :
- 7h31Kaspar Forstercompositeur
Benedicam Dominum - à 3 voix / pour solistes 2 violons et basse continueLes Traversees BaroquesAlbum Kaspar Förster : Musique sacrée et profane Label Harmonia Mundi (HM83) Année 2015
- 7h39Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovskicompositeur
Symphonie n°1 en sol min op 13 Rêves d'hiver : Scherzo : allegro scherzando giocosoAntal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum Antal Dorati dirige Peter Illich Tchaikovsky Label Mercury (475 6261)
- 7h50
Carmen livre disque
- 8h05GABRIEL FAUREcompositeur
Trio en ré min op 120 : Allegro vivoAlbum Ravel Bonis et Fauré : Oeuvres pour trio avec piano Label Zig Zag Territoires
- 8h12Franz Schubertcompositeur
Trio n°2 en Mi bémol Maj D 929 : Andante con motoFrank Braley : Piano, Renaud Capuçon : Violon, Gautier Capuçon : VioloncelleAlbum Schubert : Trios pour piano violon et violoncelle Label Vircla (3654762)
- 8h24Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Les noces de Figaro : Gente gente all'armi (Acte IV) TuttiTeodor Currentzis : chef d'orchestre, MusicAeterna, Musicaeterna, Andrei Bondarenko : Baryton (voix), Le comte Almaviva, Simone Kermes : Soprano, La comtesse Almaviva, Fanie Antonelou : Soprano, Susanna, Christian Van Horn : Baryton (voix), FigaroAlbum Les noces de Figaro (Intégrale) Label Sony Classical
- 8h25Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Les noces de Figaro : Contessa perdono (Acte IV) TuttiTeodor Currentzis : chef d'orchestre, MusicAeterna, Musicaeterna, Andrei Bondarenko : Baryton (voix), Le comte Almaviva, Simone Kermes : Soprano, La comtesse Almaviva, Fanie Antonelou : Soprano, Susanna, Christian Van Horn : Baryton (voix), FigaroAlbum Les noces de Figaro (Intégrale) Label Sony Classical
- 8h28Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Les noces de Figaro : Questo giorno di tormenti (Acte IV) TuttiTeodor Currentzis : chef d'orchestre, MusicAeterna, Musicaeterna, Andrei Bondarenko : Baryton (voix), Le comte Almaviva, Simone Kermes : Soprano, La comtesse Almaviva, Fanie Antonelou : Soprano, Susanna, Christian Van Horn : Baryton (voix), FigaroAlbum Les noces de Figaro (Intégrale) Label Sony Classical
- 8h30
extrait son Hellebore 02 ok
- 8h32
OPERAKIDS_Ep008 LE BAGNE.wav ok
- 8h34
Opera kids Offenbach Gershwin ok
- 8h35Julien Joubertcompositeur, Julien JoubertPiano
Ariette oubliée, No. 5Marie Noëlle Maerten : chef d'orchestre, Maitrise De Radio FranceAlbum Enfance Label Alpha (253849) Année 2018
- 8h44Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Concerto pour piano en Sol Maj M 83 : 2. Adagio assaiLeonard Slatkin : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De Lyon, Francois Dumont : PianoAlbum Maurice Ravel : Oeuvres orchestrales / Vol 6 Label Naxos (8573572) Année 2019
- 8h51Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Symphonie n°7 en La Maj op 92 : 2. AllegrettoRiccardo Muti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de PhiladelphieAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven : Symphonies n°6 à 9 Label Emi (7494872)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Saskia de VilleProduction
- Laurent LefrançoisRéalisation
- Marie-Christine FerdinandCollaboration
1h 28mn
