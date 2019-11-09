Magazine
Musique matin, samedi
Par Saskia de Ville
le samedi de 7h30 à 9hMusique classique
Samedi 9 novembre 2019
L'Opérabus, Brahms amoureux, Der Freischütz, Christophe Chassol
Au programme aujourd’hui...
7h50 : le livre disque du jour
7h53 : Jeu musical
8h : La chronique de Christophe Chassol
8h15 : Pratiques amateurs et chant choral
8h30 : Battements de chœur par Marc-Olivier Dupin
8h40 : Musique en région
8h53 : La chronique de Roselyne Bachelot
La programmation musicale :
- 7h31Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Suite n°1 en Sol Maj BWV 1007 pour violoncelle : PréludeMstislav Rostropovitch : VioloncelleAlbum Rostropovitch / The Complete Emi Recordings / Bach / Vol.1 Label Emi (2 27908 2) Année 2008
- 7h33Mikhail Glinkacompositeur
Valse-FantasieVassili Sinaiski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de la BBCAlbum Glinka / Ouvertures Symphonies / Sinaisky Label Chandos (CHAN 9861) Année 2000
- 7h43GIUSEPPE VERDIcompositeur
Rigoletto : Questa o quella (Acte I) Air du ducEDWARD DOWNES : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE L'OPERA ROYAL DE COVENT GARDENAlbum Pavarotti Luciano : The Best / Farewell Tour Label Decca (475 6816)
Livre Disque Charles Berling
- 7h50Gabriel Faurécompositeur
Barcarolle n°6 en Mi bémol Maj op 70Marguerite Long : PianoAlbum Marguerite Long Interprète Gabriel Fauré Label Columbia (LFX 567) Année 1937
- 7h54Franz Lisztcompositeur
Oh ! Quand je dors S 282 n°2- pour ténor et pianoCyrille Dubois : Ténor, Tristan Raes : PianoAlbum Franz Liszt : O Lieb ! Label Aparte (AP200D) Année 2019
COMIC STRIPSERGE GAINSBOURG : auteurAlbum Kids Will Rock You Label Virgin Année 2004
- 8h13Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovskicompositeur
Sextuor à cordes en ré min op 70 Souvenir de Florence : 3. Allegretto moderatoSarah Nemtanu : Violon, Luc Héry : Violon, Sabine Toutain : Alto (instrument), Christophe Gaugué : Alto (instrument), Raphael Perraud, Jean Luc BourreAlbum Peter Illich Tchaikovsky : Concerto Pour Violon Et Souvenir De Florence / Tchaikovsky Live Label Auvidis (V 5325) Année 2012
- 8h26Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur
Concerto pour clarinette n°1 en fa min op 73 J 114 : 3. Rondo - AllegrettoAziz Shokhakimov : chef d'orchestre, Raphael Severe : Clarinette, Deutsches Symphonie Orchester BerlinAlbum Carl Maria Von Weber : Oeuvres Pour Clarinette Label Mirare (MIR372) Année 2017
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Saskia de VilleProduction
- Laurent LefrançoisRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration