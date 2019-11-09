Musique matin, samedi
Magazine
Musique matin, samedi
Par Saskia de Ville
le samedi de 7h30 à 9hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Samedi 9 novembre 2019
1h 28mn

L'Opérabus, Brahms amoureux, Der Freischütz, Christophe Chassol

Au programme aujourd’hui...

7h50 : le livre disque du jour

7h53 : Jeu musical 

8h : La chronique de Christophe Chassol

8h15 : Pratiques amateurs et chant choral

8h30 : Battements de chœur par Marc-Olivier Dupin

8h40 : Musique en région

8h53 : La chronique de Roselyne Bachelot

La programmation musicale :
  • 7h31
    Suite n°1 en Sol Maj BWV 1007 pour violoncelle : Prélude - MSTISLAV ROSTROPOVITCH
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Suite n°1 en Sol Maj BWV 1007 pour violoncelle : Prélude

    Mstislav Rostropovitch : Violoncelle
    Album Rostropovitch / The Complete Emi Recordings / Bach / Vol.1 Label Emi (2 27908 2) Année 2008
  • 7h33
    Valse-Fantasie
    Mikhail Glinkacompositeur

    Valse-Fantasie

    Vassili Sinaiski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de la BBC
    Album Glinka / Ouvertures Symphonies / Sinaisky Label Chandos (CHAN 9861) Année 2000
  • 7h43
    Rigoletto : Questa o quella (Acte I) Air du duc - LUCIANO PAVAROTTI
    GIUSEPPE VERDIcompositeur

    Rigoletto : Questa o quella (Acte I) Air du duc

    EDWARD DOWNES : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE L'OPERA ROYAL DE COVENT GARDEN
    Album Pavarotti Luciano : The Best / Farewell Tour Label Decca (475 6816)
  • 7h46
    Livre Disque Charles Berling - "Aux alentours et à l'intérieur de cette étrange demeure..."

    Livre Disque Charles Berling

  • 7h50
    Barcarolle n°6 en Mi bémol Maj op 70 - MARGUERITE LONG
    Gabriel Faurécompositeur

    Barcarolle n°6 en Mi bémol Maj op 70

    Marguerite Long : Piano
    Album Marguerite Long Interprète Gabriel Fauré Label Columbia (LFX 567) Année 1937
  • 7h54
    Oh ! Quand je dors S 282 n°2- pour ténor et piano - CYRILLE DUBOIS
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Oh ! Quand je dors S 282 n°2- pour ténor et piano

    Cyrille Dubois : Ténor, Tristan Raes : Piano
    Album Franz Liszt : O Lieb ! Label Aparte (AP200D) Année 2019
  • 8h07
    Comic strip - CHOEURS D'ENFANTS SOTTO VOCE

    COMIC STRIP

    SERGE GAINSBOURG : auteur
    Album Kids Will Rock You Label Virgin Année 2004
  • 8h13
    Sextuor à cordes en ré min op 70 Souvenir de Florence : Allegretto moderato - SARAH NEMTANU
    Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovskicompositeur

    Sextuor à cordes en ré min op 70 Souvenir de Florence : 3. Allegretto moderato

    Sarah Nemtanu : Violon, Luc Héry : Violon, Sabine Toutain : Alto (instrument), Christophe Gaugué : Alto (instrument), Raphael Perraud, Jean Luc Bourre
    Album Peter Illich Tchaikovsky : Concerto Pour Violon Et Souvenir De Florence / Tchaikovsky Live Label Auvidis (V 5325) Année 2012
  • 8h26
    Concerto pour clarinette n°1 en fa min op 73 J 114 : 3. Rondo - Allegretto - Raphael Severe
    Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur

    Concerto pour clarinette n°1 en fa min op 73 J 114 : 3. Rondo - Allegretto

    Aziz Shokhakimov : chef d'orchestre, Raphael Severe : Clarinette, Deutsches Symphonie Orchester Berlin
    Album Carl Maria Von Weber : Oeuvres Pour Clarinette Label Mirare (MIR372) Année 2017
L'équipe de l'émission :
1h 28mn
émission précédente
Julien Chauvin, Christophe Chassol...
samedi 2 novembre 2019 Julien Chauvin, Christophe Chassol...