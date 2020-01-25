Musique matin, samedi
Magazine
Musique matin, samedi
Par Saskia de Ville
le samedi de 7h30 à 9hMusique classique
Samedi 25 janvier 2020
1h 28mn

Geoffroy Jourdain, Don Carlo, Christophe Chassol, Choeur de l'Armée française, La Truite de Schubert

Au programme aujourd’hui : 

7h50 : Le livre disque jeunesse du jour 

7h53 : Jeu musical 

Nous vous proposons aujourd’hui de gagner des places pour le concert du Trio Karénine, samedi 1er février à 14h45 à la Cité des Congrès de Nantes dans le cadre de la Folle Journée. 

Pour participer au jeu, cliquez ici ! 

8h : La chronique de Christophe Chassol

8h15 : Pratiques amateurs et chant choral

8h30 : Battements de chœur par Marc-Olivier Dupin

8h40 : Musique en région

8h53 : La chronique de Roselyne Bachelot

La programmation musicale :
  • 7h31
    Concerto en ré min op 47 : Allegro moderato - pour violon et orchestre - VILDE FRANG
    JEAN SIBELIUScompositeur

    THOMAS SONDERGARD : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DU WDR DE COLOGNE
    Album Jean Sibelius et Serge Prokofiev : Concertos pour violon Label Emi Année 2009
  • 7h49
    Livre disque 2501 - YOLANDE MOREAU

    Album Big mama trombone Label Little Village Année 2016
  • 7h53
    Trio n°4 pour violon violoncelle et piano en mi min op 90 B 166 (Dumky) : Lento maestoso - Vivace quasi doppio movimento
    ANTON DVORAKcompositeur

    TRIO KARENINE
    Album Dimitri Chostakovitch Anton Dvorak et Moisei Vainberg : Trios Label Mirare Année 2019
  • 8h06
    K.Bezuidenhout, Freiburger Barockorchester - III. Rondo. Allegro molto

  • 8h12
    Concerto pour violoncelle n°2 en si min op 104 B 191 : 3. Finale : Allegro moderato - JACQUELINE DU PRE
    ANTON DVORAKcompositeur

    DANIEL BARENBOIM : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE CHICAGO
    Album Jacqueline du Pré the heart of the cello Label Warner Classics Année 2017
  • 8h22
    Quintette en La Maj op posth 114 D 667 (La truite) : 4. Thème et variations - pour violon alto violoncelle contrebasse et piano - ANNE SOPHIE MUTTER
    FRANZ SCHUBERTcompositeur

    Album Franz Schubert : Quintette La truite Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) Année 2017
  • 8h23
    Quintette en La Maj op posth 114 D 667 (La truite) : 4. Thème et variations - pour violon alto violoncelle contrebasse et piano - ANNE SOPHIE MUTTER
    FRANZ SCHUBERTcompositeur

    Album Franz Schubert : Quintette La truite Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) Année 2017
  • 8h30
    Mod extrait 1 - Mod extrait 1

  • 8h31
    Mod extrait 2 - Mod extrait 2

  • 8h33
    Mod extrait 3 - Mod extrait 3

  • 8h35
    Quand y reviendra mon homme - AURORE TILLAC
    SCOTTO VINCENTcompositeur

    CHOEUR DE RADIO FRANCE
    Album La fleur au fusil Label Radio France Année 2014
L'équipe de l'émission :
