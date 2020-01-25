Magazine
Musique matin, samedi
Par Saskia de Ville
le samedi de 7h30 à 9hMusique classique
Samedi 25 janvier 2020
Geoffroy Jourdain, Don Carlo, Christophe Chassol, Choeur de l'Armée française, La Truite de Schubert
Au programme aujourd’hui :
7h50 : Le livre disque jeunesse du jour
7h53 : Jeu musical
Nous vous proposons aujourd’hui de gagner des places pour le concert du Trio Karénine, samedi 1er février à 14h45 à la Cité des Congrès de Nantes dans le cadre de la Folle Journée.
Pour participer au jeu, cliquez ici !
8h : La chronique de Christophe Chassol
8h15 : Pratiques amateurs et chant choral
8h30 : Battements de chœur par Marc-Olivier Dupin
8h40 : Musique en région
8h53 : La chronique de Roselyne Bachelot
La programmation musicale :
- 7h31JEAN SIBELIUScompositeur
Concerto en ré min op 47 : Allegro moderato - pour violon et orchestreTHOMAS SONDERGARD : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DU WDR DE COLOGNEAlbum Jean Sibelius et Serge Prokofiev : Concertos pour violon Label Emi Année 2009
- 7h49
Livre disque 2501Album Big mama trombone Label Little Village Année 2016
- 7h53ANTON DVORAKcompositeur
Trio n°4 pour violon violoncelle et piano en mi min op 90 B 166 (Dumky) : Lento maestoso - Vivace quasi doppio movimentoTRIO KARENINEAlbum Dimitri Chostakovitch Anton Dvorak et Moisei Vainberg : Trios Label Mirare Année 2019
- 8h06
K.Bezuidenhout, Freiburger Barockorchester
- 8h12ANTON DVORAKcompositeur
Concerto pour violoncelle n°2 en si min op 104 B 191 : 3. Finale : Allegro moderatoDANIEL BARENBOIM : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE CHICAGOAlbum Jacqueline du Pré the heart of the cello Label Warner Classics Année 2017
- 8h22FRANZ SCHUBERTcompositeur
Quintette en La Maj op posth 114 D 667 (La truite) : 4. Thème et variations - pour violon alto violoncelle contrebasse et pianoAlbum Franz Schubert : Quintette La truite Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) Année 2017
- 8h23FRANZ SCHUBERTcompositeur
- 8h30
Mod extrait 1
- 8h31
Mod extrait 2
- 8h33
Mod extrait 3
- 8h35SCOTTO VINCENTcompositeur
Quand y reviendra mon hommeCHOEUR DE RADIO FRANCEAlbum La fleur au fusil Label Radio France Année 2014
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Saskia de VilleProduction
- Laurent LefrançoisRéalisation
- Marie-Christine FerdinandCollaboration
1h 28mn
