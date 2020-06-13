Magazine
Musique matin, samedi
le samedi de 7h30 à 9hMusique classique
Samedi 13 juin 2020
Festival des Forêts, Malavoi, Maurice Ohana, Manon Lescaut
Au programme aujourd'hui :
Les Chants de loin
Un projet artistique original imaginé par la Maîtrise de Radio France à découvrir chaque vendredi du mois de juin sur le site et la chaîne Youtube de France Musique.
8h15 : La chronique de Christophe Chassol
8h30 : Battements de choeur, la chronique de Marc olivier Dupin
8h40 : Musique en région
8h50 : La chronique de Roselyne Bachelot
La programmation musicale :
- 8h01Serge Prokofievcompositeur
L'amour des trois oranges op 33 : Marche - arrangement pour violoncelle et pianoChristian Pierre De La Marca : Violoncelle, Lise De La Salle : PianoAlbum Paris - Moscou Label Sony Classical (19075809622) Année 2018
- 8h03John SurmanSaxophone soprano
Summer songNelson Ayres : compositeur, Nelson Ayres : Piano, Rob Waring : VibraphoneAlbum Invisible threads Label Ecm Records Année 2018
- 8h09Henri Duparccompositeur
PhidyléRegine Crespin, Janine Reiss : PianoAlbum Régine Crespin : A tribute / CD 7 Label Warner Classics (190295886714/7) Année 2017
- 8h21Sarah Kirkland Snidercompositeur
Penelope : And then you shall be lost indeedBrad Lubman : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Signal, Shara Worden : Mezzo-soprano, Ellen Mac Laughlin : auteurAlbum Sarah Kirkland Snider : Penelope Label New Amsterdam Année 2010
- 8h24
- 8h28Moondog
Bedtime songs and lullabiesJulie Andrews, Martyn GreenAlbum Songs of sense & nonsense / Tell it again Label Poppy (POPPYCD004) Année 2009
- 8h37Michael Tippettcompositeur
A child of our time : Plage 17Indra Thomas : Voix, Soprano, Mihoko Fujimura : Voix, Contralto, Steve Davislim : Voix, Ténor, Matthew Rose : Voix, Basse (voix)Album Michael Tippett : A child of our time Label Lsorc (LSO0670) Année 2008
- 8h40
Giacomo Puccini, Composer Luigi
- 8h45Francis Poulenccompositeur
Sonate FP 164 : Allegro malinconico - pour flûte et pianoAlexandre Tharaud : Piano, Philippe Bernold : Flûte traversièreAlbum Francis Poulenc : Intégrale de la musique de chambre Label Naxos (8.553611) Année 1999
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Priscille LafitteProduction
- Laurent LefrançoisRéalisation
- Marie-Christine FerdinandCollaboration