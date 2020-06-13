Musique matin, samedi
Musique matin, samedi
Par Priscille Lafitte
le samedi de 7h30 à 9hMusique classique
Samedi 13 juin 2020
Festival des Forêts, Malavoi, Maurice Ohana, Manon Lescaut

Au programme aujourd'hui : 

Les Chants de loin

Un projet artistique original imaginé par la Maîtrise de Radio France à découvrir chaque vendredi du mois de juin sur le site et la chaîne Youtube de France Musique.

8h15 : La chronique de Christophe Chassol

8h30 : Battements de choeur, la chronique de Marc olivier Dupin

8h40 : Musique en région

8h50 : La chronique de Roselyne Bachelot

La programmation musicale :
  • 8h01
    L'amour des trois oranges op 33 : Marche - arrangement pour violoncelle et piano - CHRISTIAN PIERRE DE LA MARCA
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    L'amour des trois oranges op 33 : Marche - arrangement pour violoncelle et piano

    Christian Pierre De La Marca : Violoncelle, Lise De La Salle : Piano
    Album Paris - Moscou Label Sony Classical (19075809622) Année 2018
  • 8h03
    Summer song - JOHN SURMAN
    John SurmanSaxophone soprano

    Summer song

    Nelson Ayres : compositeur, Nelson Ayres : Piano, Rob Waring : Vibraphone
    Album Invisible threads Label Ecm Records Année 2018
  • 8h09
    Phidylé - REGINE CRESPIN
    Henri Duparccompositeur

    Phidylé

    Regine Crespin, Janine Reiss : Piano
    Album Régine Crespin : A tribute / CD 7 Label Warner Classics (190295886714/7) Année 2017
  • 8h21
    Penelope : And then you shall be lost indeed - SHARA WORDEN
    Sarah Kirkland Snidercompositeur

    Penelope : And then you shall be lost indeed

    Brad Lubman : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Signal, Shara Worden : Mezzo-soprano, Ellen Mac Laughlin : auteur
    Album Sarah Kirkland Snider : Penelope Label New Amsterdam Année 2010
  • 8h24
  • 8h28
    Bedtime songs and lullabies - MOONDOG
    Moondog

    Bedtime songs and lullabies

    Julie Andrews, Martyn Green
    Album Songs of sense & nonsense / Tell it again Label Poppy (POPPYCD004) Année 2009
  • 8h37
    A child of our time : Plage 17 - INDRA THOMAS
    Michael Tippettcompositeur

    A child of our time : Plage 17

    Indra Thomas : Voix, Soprano, Mihoko Fujimura : Voix, Contralto, Steve Davislim : Voix, Ténor, Matthew Rose : Voix, Basse (voix)
    Album Michael Tippett : A child of our time Label Lsorc (LSO0670) Année 2008
  • 8h40
    Giacomo Puccini, Composer Luigi - La Bohème / Act 1:"Mi chiamano Mimì"

    Giacomo Puccini, Composer Luigi

  • 8h45
    Sonate FP 164 : Allegro malinconico - pour flûte et piano - ALEXANDRE THARAUD
    Francis Poulenccompositeur

    Sonate FP 164 : Allegro malinconico - pour flûte et piano

    Alexandre Tharaud : Piano, Philippe Bernold : Flûte traversière
    Album Francis Poulenc : Intégrale de la musique de chambre Label Naxos (8.553611) Année 1999
L'équipe de l'émission :
