Entretien
Musique émoi
Par Elsa Boublil
le dimanche de 11h à 12h30Musique classique
Dimanche 16 décembre 2018
1h 28mn

Stéphane Rozès

Stéphane Rozès est Président de la société de conseil CAP (Conseils, analyses et perspectives), enseignant à Sciences-po et HEC , ancien Directeur général de l’Institut CSA.

Stéphane Rozès
Stéphane Rozès et Elsa Boublil, © France Musique

Magazine Grazia

« Notre héritage n’est précédé d’aucun testament », René Char.

Programmation musicale 

Franz Schubert  
Danse allemande en si mineur op.posth. n°5 D.790 n°5
Vanessa Wagner, piano  

Antoine de Saint Exupery
Le Petit prince
Gérard Philippe, récitant    

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni, ouverture
Choeur et Orchestre du Théâtre National de l’Opéra de Paris  
Direction : Lorin Maazel   

Maurice Ravel
Concerto pour piano en Sol Majeur (Adagio assai)
Samson François, piano
Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire  
Direction : André Cluytens   

Jean Sébastien Bach  
Concerto Brandebourgeois pour ensemble instrumental n°5 en ré Majeur BWV.1050 (Allegro)
Ensemble dirigé par Gustav Leonhardt   

Jean Sébastien Bach
Invention nº6 en mi Majeur BWV.777  
Gustav Leonhardt, clavecin    

Prince  
Nothing compares to You
Sinead O’Connor, chant    

Jean Sébastien Bach
Fugue pour piano en mi bémol mineur BWV.853
Cédric Pescia, piano 

Igor Stravinsky  
Le Sacre du printemps (Deuxième partie : Danse sacrale)
Orchestre Symphonique de la Columbia  
Direction : Igor Stravinsky   

Jean Sébastien Bach  
Cantate BWV 82 (Ich habe genug, air)
Philippe Jaroussky, contre-ténor
Orchestre Baroque de Fribourg
Direction : Petra Mullejans    

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
La Flûte enchantée (Papagena weibchen taubchen, acte II, duo papagena papageno)
Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano
Bryn Terfel, bartyton basse
Orchestre de l’Académie Sainte Cécile de Rome
Direction : Myung Whun Chung

