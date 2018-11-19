Stéphane Rozès
Stéphane Rozès est Président de la société de conseil CAP (Conseils, analyses et perspectives), enseignant à Sciences-po et HEC , ancien Directeur général de l’Institut CSA.
Une émission en partenariat avec le magazine Grazia.
« Notre héritage n’est précédé d’aucun testament », René Char.
Programmation musicale
Franz Schubert
Danse allemande en si mineur op.posth. n°5 D.790 n°5
Vanessa Wagner, piano
Antoine de Saint Exupery
Le Petit prince
Gérard Philippe, récitant
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni, ouverture
Choeur et Orchestre du Théâtre National de l’Opéra de Paris
Direction : Lorin Maazel
Maurice Ravel
Concerto pour piano en Sol Majeur (Adagio assai)
Samson François, piano
Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire
Direction : André Cluytens
Jean Sébastien Bach
Concerto Brandebourgeois pour ensemble instrumental n°5 en ré Majeur BWV.1050 (Allegro)
Ensemble dirigé par Gustav Leonhardt
Jean Sébastien Bach
Invention nº6 en mi Majeur BWV.777
Gustav Leonhardt, clavecin
Prince
Nothing compares to You
Sinead O’Connor, chant
Jean Sébastien Bach
Fugue pour piano en mi bémol mineur BWV.853
Cédric Pescia, piano
Igor Stravinsky
Le Sacre du printemps (Deuxième partie : Danse sacrale)
Orchestre Symphonique de la Columbia
Direction : Igor Stravinsky
Jean Sébastien Bach
Cantate BWV 82 (Ich habe genug, air)
Philippe Jaroussky, contre-ténor
Orchestre Baroque de Fribourg
Direction : Petra Mullejans
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
La Flûte enchantée (Papagena weibchen taubchen, acte II, duo papagena papageno)
Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano
Bryn Terfel, bartyton basse
Orchestre de l’Académie Sainte Cécile de Rome
Direction : Myung Whun Chung
- Elsa BoublilProduction
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Marie-Christine FerdinandCollaboration