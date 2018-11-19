Stéphane Rozès

Une émission en partenariat avec le magazine Grazia.

« Notre héritage n’est précédé d’aucun testament », René Char.

Programmation musicale

Franz Schubert

Danse allemande en si mineur op.posth. n°5 D.790 n°5

Vanessa Wagner, piano

Antoine de Saint Exupery

Le Petit prince

Gérard Philippe, récitant

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Don Giovanni, ouverture

Choeur et Orchestre du Théâtre National de l’Opéra de Paris

Direction : Lorin Maazel

Maurice Ravel

Concerto pour piano en Sol Majeur (Adagio assai)

Samson François, piano

Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire

Direction : André Cluytens

Jean Sébastien Bach

Concerto Brandebourgeois pour ensemble instrumental n°5 en ré Majeur BWV.1050 (Allegro)

Ensemble dirigé par Gustav Leonhardt

Jean Sébastien Bach

Invention nº6 en mi Majeur BWV.777

Gustav Leonhardt, clavecin

Prince

Nothing compares to You

Sinead O’Connor, chant

Jean Sébastien Bach

Fugue pour piano en mi bémol mineur BWV.853

Cédric Pescia, piano

Igor Stravinsky

Le Sacre du printemps (Deuxième partie : Danse sacrale)

Orchestre Symphonique de la Columbia

Direction : Igor Stravinsky

Jean Sébastien Bach

Cantate BWV 82 (Ich habe genug, air)

Philippe Jaroussky, contre-ténor

Orchestre Baroque de Fribourg

Direction : Petra Mullejans

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

La Flûte enchantée (Papagena weibchen taubchen, acte II, duo papagena papageno)

Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano

Bryn Terfel, bartyton basse

Orchestre de l’Académie Sainte Cécile de Rome

Direction : Myung Whun Chung