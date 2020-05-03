Musique émoi de confinement 2
Avec la participation de Cynthia Fleury, Françoise Nyssen, Anne Sinclair, Patrick Poivre d’Arvor, Marc Lévy, Olivier Mantéi, Bertrand Périer, Stéphane Rozès, Laurent Seksik, Macha Méril,
Programmation musicale
Camille Saint-Saëns
Concerto pour violoncelle n°1 en la mineur op.33 (Allegro non troppo)
Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle
Orchestre de la Radio de Moscou
Direction : Grigory Stolyarov
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Choral BWV 639 « Ich ruf zu dir Herr Jesu Christ »
Anne Queffélec, piano
Edward Elgar
Concerto pour violoncelle et orchestre en mi mineur op.85 (Lento-Allegro molto) Orchestre de Philadelphie
Jacqueline Dupré, violoncelle
Direction : Daniel Barenboim
Félix Mendelssohn
Romance sans parole
Guillaume Bellom, piano
Jacques Brel
Sur la place
Rosemary Standley, chant
Dom la Nena, violoncelle
Serge Rachmaninov
Concerto pour piano n°3 en ré mineur op.30 (Allegro ma non tanto)
Daniil Trifonov, piano
Philadelphia Orchestra
Direction : Yannick Nézet-Seguin
Jean Sébastien Bach
Variations Goldberg
Glenn Gould, piano
Macha Méril
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Le Messie (chorus – Hallelujah)
Choir of Christ Church Cathedral Oxford
Academy of Ancient Music
Direction : Christopher Hogwood
Gyorgy Ligeti
Etudes livre II (VII. L'escalier du diable)
Pierre Laurent Aimard, piano
Edward Elgar
Variations sur un thème original op 36 : Variation n°9 (Nimrod)
Arrangement pour violoncelle solo et 5 violoncelles
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, violoncelle solo
Josephine Knight, violoncelle
Hannah Roberts, violoncelle
Caroline Dearnley, violoncelle
Ashok Klouda, violoncelle
Ben Davies, violoncelleé
