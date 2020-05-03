Musique émoi
Par Elsa Boublil
Dimanche 3 mai 2020
Musique émoi de confinement 2

Avec la participation de Cynthia Fleury, Françoise Nyssen, Anne Sinclair, Patrick Poivre d’Arvor, Marc Lévy, Olivier Mantéi, Bertrand Périer, Stéphane Rozès, Laurent Seksik, Macha Méril,

Programmation musicale

Camille Saint-Saëns
Concerto pour violoncelle n°1 en la mineur op.33 (Allegro non troppo)
Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle
Orchestre de la Radio de Moscou
Direction : Grigory Stolyarov 

Stéphane Rozès 

Jean-Sébastien Bach
Choral BWV 639 « Ich ruf zu dir Herr Jesu Christ »
Anne Queffélec, piano 

Stéphane Rozes et Elsa Boublil
Cynthia Fleury 

Edward Elgar
Concerto pour violoncelle et orchestre en mi mineur op.85 (Lento-Allegro molto) Orchestre de Philadelphie
Jacqueline Dupré, violoncelle
Direction : Daniel Barenboim 

Cynthia Fleury et Elsa Boublil
Bertrand Périer 

Félix Mendelssohn
Romance sans parole
Guillaume Bellom, piano

Bertrand Périer et Elsa Boublil
Françoise Nyssen 

Jacques Brel
Sur la place
Rosemary Standley, chant
Dom la Nena, violoncelle 

Françoise Nyssen et Elsa Boublil
Patrick Poivre d’Arvor 

Serge Rachmaninov
Concerto pour piano n°3 en ré mineur op.30 (Allegro ma non tanto)
Daniil Trifonov, piano
Philadelphia Orchestra
Direction : Yannick Nézet-Seguin 

Patrick Poivre d'Arvor et Elsa Boublil
Laurent Seksik 

Jean Sébastien Bach
Variations Goldberg
Glenn Gould, piano 

Laurent Seksik et Elsa Boublil
Macha Méril 

Georg Friedrich Haendel
Le Messie (chorus – Hallelujah)
Choir of Christ Church Cathedral Oxford   
Academy of Ancient Music
Direction : Christopher Hogwood 

Olivier Mantéi 

Gyorgy Ligeti
Etudes livre II (VII. L'escalier du diable)
Pierre Laurent Aimard, piano 

Olivier Mantéi et Elsa Boublil
Marc Lévy 

Edward Elgar
Variations sur un thème original op 36 : Variation n°9 (Nimrod)
Arrangement pour violoncelle solo et 5 violoncelles
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, violoncelle solo
Josephine Knight, violoncelle
Hannah Roberts, violoncelle
Caroline Dearnley, violoncelle
Ashok Klouda, violoncelle
Ben Davies, violoncelleé

French writer Marc Levy attends a book signing at Furet du Nord on June 12, 2018 in Lille, France
