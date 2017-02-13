Jean-Claude Ellena, parfumeur
Programmation musicale
Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovsky
Casse-noisette (danse de la fée dragée)
Orchestre sous la direction d’Irwin Kostan
(B.O.F. Fantasia)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n°6 en fa Majeur (allegro)
Orchestre sous la direction d’Irwin Kostan
(B.O.F. Fantasia)
Giacomo Meyerbeer
L’Africaine : O paradiso (Acte IV, air de Vasco)
Mario Lanza, ténor.
Claude Debussy
Syrinx
Emmanuel Pahud, flûte
Ludwig van Beethoven
Womankind WoO 156 n°8
Sophie Daneman, soprano
Paul Agnew, ténor
Peter Harvey, baryton
Alessandro Moccia, violon
Alix Verzier, violoncelle
Jérôme Hantaï, pianoforte
Jacques Brel / Gérard Jouannest
Mathilde
Jacques Brel, chant
Alexandre Borodine
Dans les steppes d’Asie central
Orchestre philharmonique de New York
Direction : Leonard Bernstein
Maurice Ravel
Jeux d’eau
Bertrand Chamayou, piano
Bill Evans
Alice in Wonderland
Bill Evans, piano
Scott La Faro, contrebasse
Paul Motian, percussions
Ernest Bloch
Suite pour violoncelle n°1 (Prélude)
Pieter Wispelwey, violoncelle
Brad Mehldau, Chris Thile
The old shade tree
Chris Thile, chant et mandolilne
Brad Mehldau, piano
Wolfgang Amadeux Mozart
Symphonie concertante n°2 en mi bémol Majeur K.364 (adagio)
Gidon Kremer, violon
Kim Kashkashian, alto
Orchestre de Chambre Orpheus
Direction : Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Johannes Brahms
Quintette en si mineur op.115 (allegro)
Raphaël Sévère, clarinette
Quatuor Prazak
The Temptations
Night and day
The Temptations
- Elsa BoublilProduction
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Marie-Christine FerdinandCollaboration