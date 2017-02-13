Jean-Claude Ellena, parfumeur

Programmation musicale

Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovsky

Casse-noisette (danse de la fée dragée)

Orchestre sous la direction d’Irwin Kostan

(B.O.F. Fantasia)

Ludwig van Beethoven

Symphonie n°6 en fa Majeur (allegro)

Orchestre sous la direction d’Irwin Kostan

(B.O.F. Fantasia)

Giacomo Meyerbeer

L’Africaine : O paradiso (Acte IV, air de Vasco)

Mario Lanza, ténor.

Claude Debussy

Syrinx

Emmanuel Pahud, flûte

Ludwig van Beethoven

Womankind WoO 156 n°8

Sophie Daneman, soprano

Paul Agnew, ténor

Peter Harvey, baryton

Alessandro Moccia, violon

Alix Verzier, violoncelle

Jérôme Hantaï, pianoforte

Jacques Brel / Gérard Jouannest

Mathilde

Jacques Brel, chant

Alexandre Borodine

Dans les steppes d’Asie central

Orchestre philharmonique de New York

Direction : Leonard Bernstein

Maurice Ravel

Jeux d’eau

Bertrand Chamayou, piano

Bill Evans

Alice in Wonderland

Bill Evans, piano

Scott La Faro, contrebasse

Paul Motian, percussions

Ernest Bloch

Suite pour violoncelle n°1 (Prélude)

Pieter Wispelwey, violoncelle

Brad Mehldau, Chris Thile

The old shade tree

Chris Thile, chant et mandolilne

Brad Mehldau, piano

Wolfgang Amadeux Mozart

Symphonie concertante n°2 en mi bémol Majeur K.364 (adagio)

Gidon Kremer, violon

Kim Kashkashian, alto

Orchestre de Chambre Orpheus

Direction : Nikolaus Harnoncourt

Johannes Brahms

Quintette en si mineur op.115 (allegro)

Raphaël Sévère, clarinette

Quatuor Prazak

The Temptations

Night and day

The Temptations