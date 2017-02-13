Musique émoi
Entretien
Musique émoi
Par Elsa Boublil
le dimanche de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Dimanche 12 mars 2017
1h 58mn

Jean-Claude Ellena, parfumeur

Jean-Claude Ellena, parfumeur
Jean-Claude Ellena et Elsa Boublil
Une émission en partenariat avec le magazine Grazia
Une émission en partenariat avec le magazine Grazia

Programmation musicale

Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovsky
Casse-noisette (danse de la fée dragée)
Orchestre sous la direction d’Irwin Kostan
(B.O.F. Fantasia)

Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n°6 en fa Majeur (allegro)
Orchestre sous la direction d’Irwin Kostan
(B.O.F. Fantasia)

Giacomo Meyerbeer
L’Africaine : O paradiso (Acte IV, air de Vasco)
Mario Lanza, ténor.

Claude Debussy
Syrinx
Emmanuel Pahud, flûte

Ludwig van Beethoven
Womankind WoO 156 n°8
Sophie Daneman, soprano
Paul Agnew, ténor
Peter Harvey, baryton
Alessandro Moccia, violon
Alix Verzier, violoncelle
Jérôme Hantaï, pianoforte

Jacques Brel / Gérard Jouannest
Mathilde
Jacques Brel, chant

Alexandre Borodine
Dans les steppes d’Asie central
Orchestre philharmonique de New York
Direction : Leonard Bernstein

Maurice Ravel
Jeux d’eau
Bertrand Chamayou, piano

Bill Evans
Alice in Wonderland
Bill Evans, piano
Scott La Faro, contrebasse
Paul Motian, percussions

Ernest Bloch
Suite pour violoncelle n°1 (Prélude)
Pieter Wispelwey, violoncelle

Brad Mehldau, Chris Thile
The old shade tree
Chris Thile, chant et mandolilne
Brad Mehldau, piano

Wolfgang Amadeux Mozart
Symphonie concertante n°2 en mi bémol Majeur K.364 (adagio)
Gidon Kremer, violon
Kim Kashkashian, alto
Orchestre de Chambre Orpheus
Direction : Nikolaus Harnoncourt

Johannes Brahms
Quintette en si mineur op.115 (allegro)
Raphaël Sévère, clarinette
Quatuor Prazak

The Temptations
Night and day
The Temptations

L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
1h 58mn
émission précédente
Philippe Delerm, écrivain
dimanche 5 mars 2017 Philippe Delerm, écrivain