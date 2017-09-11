Dominique Issermann, photographe

Une émission en partenariat avec le magazine Grazia.

♫ Programmation musicale

♫ Serge Gainsbourg

Négatives blues

Serge Gainsbourg, chant

♫ Antonio Vivaldi

Concerto en sol min op 8 n°2 P 336 RV 315 "L'été" (Presto)

Nemanja Radulovic, violon

Orchestre double sens

♫ Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Concerto n°21 en Ut Maj K 467 (Allegro maestoso)

Orchestre Symphonique de la radio bavaroise

Christian Zacharias, piano

direction : David Zinman

♫ Steve Reich

Different trains : After the War

Quatuor Kronos

♫ Serge Prokofiev

Pierre et le loup op.67 (extraits)

Orchestre Philharmonique de New York

Direction : Leonard Bernstein

♫ Nina Simone

Feeling good

Nina Simone, chant

♫ George Gershwin / DuBose Heyward

Summertime

Janis Joplin, chant

♫ Philip Glass

The Photographer (acte I : a gentleman's honor)

Ensemble Philipp Glass

Direction : Michael Riesman

♫ Madredeus

As brumas do future, extrait de la B. O. F. Capitaines d'avril

Orchestre Philharmonique de la ville de Prague

Orchestre de Rome

Madredeus

♫ Frédéric Chopin

La vie parisienne

Lu par Sonia Rykiel

♫ Leonard Cohen

I'm your man

Leonard Cohen, chant

♫ Barbara

Nantes

Gérard Depardieu, chant

♫ Maurice Ravel

Concerto en ré Majeur

Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano

Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC

Direction : Yan-Pascal Tortelier

♫ Leonard Cohen

You want it darker

Leonard Cohen, chant