Dominique Issermann, photographe
Une émission en partenariat avec le magazine Grazia.
♫ Programmation musicale
♫ Serge Gainsbourg
Négatives blues
Serge Gainsbourg, chant
♫ Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto en sol min op 8 n°2 P 336 RV 315 "L'été" (Presto)
Nemanja Radulovic, violon
Orchestre double sens
♫ Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto n°21 en Ut Maj K 467 (Allegro maestoso)
Orchestre Symphonique de la radio bavaroise
Christian Zacharias, piano
direction : David Zinman
♫ Steve Reich
Different trains : After the War
Quatuor Kronos
♫ Serge Prokofiev
Pierre et le loup op.67 (extraits)
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Direction : Leonard Bernstein
♫ Nina Simone
Feeling good
Nina Simone, chant
♫ George Gershwin / DuBose Heyward
Summertime
Janis Joplin, chant
♫ Philip Glass
The Photographer (acte I : a gentleman's honor)
Ensemble Philipp Glass
Direction : Michael Riesman
♫ Madredeus
As brumas do future, extrait de la B. O. F. Capitaines d'avril
Orchestre Philharmonique de la ville de Prague
Orchestre de Rome
Madredeus
♫ Frédéric Chopin
La vie parisienne
Lu par Sonia Rykiel
♫ Leonard Cohen
I'm your man
Leonard Cohen, chant
♫ Barbara
Nantes
Gérard Depardieu, chant
♫ Maurice Ravel
Concerto en ré Majeur
Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano
Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC
Direction : Yan-Pascal Tortelier
♫ Leonard Cohen
You want it darker
Leonard Cohen, chant
