Musique émoi
Entretien
Par Elsa Boublil
le dimanche de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Dimanche 8 octobre 2017
1h 55mn

Dominique Issermann, photographe

Dominique Isserman et Elsa Boublil, © France Musique

Une émission en partenariat avec le magazine Grazia.

Magazine Grazia
♫ Programmation musicale

♫ Serge Gainsbourg
Négatives blues
Serge Gainsbourg, chant

♫ Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto en sol min op 8 n°2 P 336 RV 315 "L'été" (Presto)
Nemanja Radulovic, violon
Orchestre double sens

♫ Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto n°21 en Ut Maj K 467 (Allegro maestoso)
Orchestre Symphonique de la radio bavaroise
Christian Zacharias, piano
direction : David Zinman

♫ Steve Reich
Different trains : After the War
Quatuor Kronos

♫ Serge Prokofiev
Pierre et le loup op.67 (extraits)
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Direction : Leonard Bernstein

♫ Nina Simone
Feeling good
Nina Simone, chant

♫ George Gershwin / DuBose Heyward
Summertime
Janis Joplin, chant

♫ Philip Glass
The Photographer (acte I : a gentleman's honor)
Ensemble Philipp Glass
Direction : Michael Riesman

♫ Madredeus
As brumas do future, extrait de la B. O. F. Capitaines d'avril
Orchestre Philharmonique de la ville de Prague
Orchestre de Rome
Madredeus

♫ Frédéric Chopin
La vie parisienne
Lu par Sonia Rykiel

♫ Leonard Cohen
I'm your man
Leonard Cohen, chant

♫ Barbara
Nantes
Gérard Depardieu, chant

♫ Maurice Ravel
Concerto en ré Majeur
Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano
Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC
Direction : Yan-Pascal Tortelier

♫ Leonard Cohen
You want it darker
Leonard Cohen, chant

