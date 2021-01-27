John Dowland, musicien mélancolique, mais pas que...

Semper Dowland semper dolens, Lachrimae... les compositions de Dowland au caractère souvent dépressif révèlent-ils un compositeur mélancolique ? Ou tout ceci n'est-il qu'une persona artistique ? Enquête sur le grand compositeur "mélancolique".

Un compositeur mystérieux

Plusieurs témoignages donnent à Dowland une nature mélancolique, notamment dans ses nombreux échecs professionnels (le refus de la Reine de le prendre pour luthiste royal y contribua beaucoup). Cependant, des pièces plus joyeuses de son catalogue, sa renommée à l'étranger, et quelques écrits d'historiens attestant d'une nature assez joyeuse, ne résolvent pas le mystère Dowland : mélancolique ou ayant utilisé le mode de vie mélancolique alors répandu en Angleterre à l'époque pour se faire un nom ?

Programmation musicale

John Dowland (v.1563-1626)Lachrimæ, or seaven teares figured in seaven passionate pavans (pub. 1604) I. Lachrimae antiquae

Chelys Consort of viols, James Akers (luth)

BIS2283

John Dowland (v.1563-1626)Second book of Songs (pub. 1600) Flow my tears

Gérard Lesne (contreténor), Jacob Heringman (luth)

Naïve E 8881

John Dowland (v.1563-1626)Pavane Lachrimæ P15 (dans les années 1580 ou 1590)

Paul O'Dette, luth

Harmonia Mundi 907163

John Dowland (v.1563-1626)Third Book of Songs (pub 1603) Come when I call

Nathalie Marec (soprano), Bruno Boterf (ténor), The Witches

Alpha ALPHA 06

John Dowland (v.1563-1626)A Musicall Banquet (pub en 1611 par Robert Dowland, son fils) In Darkness let me dwell

Dorothee Mields (soprano), Sirius Viols, Hille Perl direction et viole

DHM 88697 36213

John Dowland (v.1563-1626)The most sacred queene Elizabeth, her Galliard P.41

Paul O'Dette, luth

Harmonia Mundi HMU 90716

John Dowland (v.1563-1626)Lachrimae (pub. en 1604) The King of Denmark's Galliard P.40

Sokratis Sinopoulos (lyra), L'Achéron, direction François Joubert-Caillet

Fuga Libera 275050

John Dowland (v.1563-1626)First Book of Songs (pub 1597)

Bruno Boterf (ténor), The Witches

Alpha ALPHA 063

John Dowland (v.1563-1626)The right honourable Robert earl of Essex his galliard P.42a Paul O'Dette, luth

Harmonia Mundi HMU907515

John Dowland (v.1563-1626)A Pilgrimes Solace (1612) Stay, time

Emma Kirkby (soprano), Anthony Rooley (luth)

Virgin 790768-2

John Dowland (v.1563-1626)A Musicall Banquet (pub en 1611 par Robert Dowland, son fils) Lady, if you so spite me

William Hite (ténor), Joel Cohen (luth)

Erato 0630-12704-2

John Dowland (v.1563-1626)Premier Livre d'Airs (1597) Come again, sweet love doth now invite

Boston Camerata, Joel Cohen direction et luth

Erato 0630-12704-2

John Dowland (v.1563-1626)Premier Livre d'Airs (1597) Come again, sweet love doth now invite

Rufus Muller (ténor), Christopher Wilson (luth)

ASV CD GAU 135

John Dowland (v.1563-1626)Troisième Livre d'Airs (1603) Farewell, unkind (Adieu, cruelle)

Boston Camerata, Joel Cohen direction et luth

Erato 0630-12704-2