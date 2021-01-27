John Dowland, musicien mélancolique, mais pas que...
Semper Dowland semper dolens, Lachrimae... les compositions de Dowland au caractère souvent dépressif révèlent-ils un compositeur mélancolique ? Ou tout ceci n'est-il qu'une persona artistique ? Enquête sur le grand compositeur "mélancolique".
Un compositeur mystérieux
Plusieurs témoignages donnent à Dowland une nature mélancolique, notamment dans ses nombreux échecs professionnels (le refus de la Reine de le prendre pour luthiste royal y contribua beaucoup). Cependant, des pièces plus joyeuses de son catalogue, sa renommée à l'étranger, et quelques écrits d'historiens attestant d'une nature assez joyeuse, ne résolvent pas le mystère Dowland : mélancolique ou ayant utilisé le mode de vie mélancolique alors répandu en Angleterre à l'époque pour se faire un nom ?
Programmation musicale
John Dowland (v.1563-1626)Lachrimæ, or seaven teares figured in seaven passionate pavans (pub. 1604) I. Lachrimae antiquae
Chelys Consort of viols, James Akers (luth)
BIS2283
John Dowland (v.1563-1626)Second book of Songs (pub. 1600) Flow my tears
Gérard Lesne (contreténor), Jacob Heringman (luth)
Naïve E 8881
John Dowland (v.1563-1626)Pavane Lachrimæ P15 (dans les années 1580 ou 1590)
Paul O'Dette, luth
Harmonia Mundi 907163
John Dowland (v.1563-1626)Third Book of Songs (pub 1603) Come when I call
Nathalie Marec (soprano), Bruno Boterf (ténor), The Witches
Alpha ALPHA 06
John Dowland (v.1563-1626)A Musicall Banquet (pub en 1611 par Robert Dowland, son fils) In Darkness let me dwell
Dorothee Mields (soprano), Sirius Viols, Hille Perl direction et viole
DHM 88697 36213
John Dowland (v.1563-1626)The most sacred queene Elizabeth, her Galliard P.41
Paul O'Dette, luth
Harmonia Mundi HMU 90716
John Dowland (v.1563-1626)Lachrimae (pub. en 1604) The King of Denmark's Galliard P.40
Sokratis Sinopoulos (lyra), L'Achéron, direction François Joubert-Caillet
Fuga Libera 275050
John Dowland (v.1563-1626)First Book of Songs (pub 1597)
Bruno Boterf (ténor), The Witches
Alpha ALPHA 063
John Dowland (v.1563-1626)The right honourable Robert earl of Essex his galliard P.42a Paul O'Dette, luth
Harmonia Mundi HMU907515
John Dowland (v.1563-1626)A Pilgrimes Solace (1612) Stay, time
Emma Kirkby (soprano), Anthony Rooley (luth)
Virgin 790768-2
John Dowland (v.1563-1626)A Musicall Banquet (pub en 1611 par Robert Dowland, son fils) Lady, if you so spite me
William Hite (ténor), Joel Cohen (luth)
Erato 0630-12704-2
John Dowland (v.1563-1626)Premier Livre d'Airs (1597) Come again, sweet love doth now invite
Boston Camerata, Joel Cohen direction et luth
Erato 0630-12704-2
John Dowland (v.1563-1626)Premier Livre d'Airs (1597) Come again, sweet love doth now invite
Rufus Muller (ténor), Christopher Wilson (luth)
ASV CD GAU 135
John Dowland (v.1563-1626)Troisième Livre d'Airs (1603) Farewell, unkind (Adieu, cruelle)
Boston Camerata, Joel Cohen direction et luth
Erato 0630-12704-2
