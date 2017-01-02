Henry Purcell à Londres en 1692 (4/5)

Programmation musicale

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

The Libertine (1692 ?) Acte IV. Air du 2ème berger "Nymphs and Shepherds"

Nancy Argenta, soprano, Nigel North, guitare baroque, John Toll, clavecin

Virgin VC 7593242

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

Oedipus Z 583 (1692) Acte III. Air de basse et trio contreténor, ténor et basse "Come away do not stay"

James Bowman, contreténor, Martyn Hill, ténor, David Thomas, basse, Academy of Ancient Music, direction Christopher Hogwood

L'Oiseau Lyre 425893-2

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

Regulus or the Faction of Carthage (1692) Air "Ah me to many deaths"

Judith Nelson, soprano, Academy of Ancient Music, direction Christopher Hogwood

L'Oiseau Lyre 425893-2

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

Oedipus (1692) Air "Music for a while" (texte de John Dryden)

Gérard Lesne, contreténor, Elisabeth Joyé, clavecin, Philippe Pierlot, viole de gambe

Virgin 5453422

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

Ground en ut mineur Z D221 pour clavecin

Blandine Rannou, clavecin

Ambroisie AM 185

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

Musick's hand-made part II (publié en 1689) Rigadoon en Ut Maj Z 653 pour clavecin

George Malcolm, clavecin

Vanguard MC 194

♫ Henry Cooke (v. 1615-1672)

Put me not to rebuke, O Lord (Psaume 38)

The Sixteen, direction Harry Christophers

Coro COR16041

♫ Pelham Humfrey (1647-74)

By the waters of Babylon

The Sixteen, direction Harry Christophers

Coro COR16041

♫ Pelham Humfrey (1647-74)

Hear, O Heav'ns

Drew Minter, contreténor, John Potter, ténor, David Thomas, basse, Choeur du Clare College, Cambridge, Romanesca, direction Nicholas McGegan

Harmonia Mundi HMU 907053

♫ John Blow (1651-1708)

Salvator Mundi pour choeur mixte

Figuralchor de Cologne, direction Richard Mailander

CPO 2.016/99

♫ John Blow (1651-1708

Galloping Joan. Catch (1673)

Deller Consort

Vanguard Classics 3003292

♫ John Blow (1651-1708

Venus and Adonis (1683) Ouverture

Ensemble de chambre du festival de musique ancienne de Boston, direction Paul O'Dette et Stephen Stubbs

CPO 777 614-2

Bibliographie

Gérard Géfen, Histoire de la Musique anglaise (Fayard, 1992)

Hugh Clout, Histoire de Londres, (Que sais-je ? PUF, 1999)

J.A. Westrup, Purcell (J.B. Janin, 1947)

William Christie et Marielle D. Khoury, Purcell au cœur du Baroque (Découvertes Gallimard 1995)

Robert King, Henry Purcell (Thames and Hudson, 1994)