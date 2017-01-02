Henry Purcell à Londres en 1692 (3/5)
Voyage musical à Londres en 1692 dans les pas du compositeur Henry Purcell ...De « The Fairy Queen » à l’ « Ode à Sainte Cécile » …
Programmation musicale
♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)
The Fairy Queen (1692) Prelude. Hornpipe
Concentus Musicus de Vienne, direction Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Teldec 4509-97684-2
♫ Thomas Tomkins (1572-1656)
Psaume 13 "How long wilt thou forget me, O Lord for ever ?"
The Choir of St Paul's Cathedral, London, Andrew Lucas, orgue, direction John Scott
♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)
The Fairy Queen (1692) Ouverture
Concentus Musicus de Vienne, direction Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Teldec 4509-97684-2
♫ Louis Grabu (fin XVIIème siècle)
Valentinian (1684) Air pour Jupiter
The Parley of Instruments, direction Peter Holman
Hypérion CDA 66667
♫ Louis Grabu (fin XVIIème siècle)
Valentinian (1684) Air pour les suivans de Jupiter. Air pour les songes affreux
The Parley of Instruments, direction Peter Holman
Hypérion CDA 66667
♫ Matthew Locke (1621/22-1677)
The tempest (1674) The first act tune : Rustick Air
The Parley of Instruments, direction Peter Holman
Hypérion CDA 66667
♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)
What hope for us remains now he is gone ?
Julie Hassler, soprano, La Rêveuse
K 617 K617194
♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)
Staircase overture in b flat (1674 ou 75)
The Parley of Instruments, direction Peter Holman
Hypérion CDA 66667
♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)
The Fairy Queen (1692) Acte II. Song "Come all ye songsters of the sky"
Laurence Dale, ténor, Concentus Musicus de Vienne, direction Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Teldec 4509-97684-2
♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)
The Fairy Queen (1692) Acte III. Song - Chorus "If love's a sweet passion"
Barbara Bonney, soprano, Arnold Schoenberg CHor, Concentus Musicus de Vienne, direction Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Teldec 4509-97684-2
♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)
The Fairy Queen (1692) Acte I. Scene of the Drunken Poet
Concentus Musicus de Vienne, direction Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Teldec 4509-97684-2
♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)
The Fairy Queen (1692) Acte V. Song "Hark ! The echoing air"
Barbara Bonney, soprano, Concentus Musicus de Vienne, direction Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Teldec 4509-97684-2
♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)
The Fairy Queen (1692) Acte V. Trio - Chorus "They shall be as happy as they're fair"
Barbara Bonney, soprano, Elisabeth von Magnus, soprano, Robert Holl, basse, Concentus Musicus de Vienne, direction Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Teldec 4509-97684-2
Bibliographie
Gérard Géfen, Histoire de la Musique anglaise (Fayard, 1992)
Hugh Clout, Histoire de Londres, (Que sais-je ? PUF, 1999)
J.A. Westrup, Purcell (J.B. Janin, 1947)
William Christie et Marielle D. Khoury, Purcell au cœur du Baroque (Découvertes Gallimard 1995)
Robert King, Henry Purcell (Thames and Hudson, 1994)
