Mercredi 25 janvier 2017
28 min

Henry Purcell à Londres en 1692 (3/5)

Voyage musical à Londres en 1692 dans les pas du compositeur Henry Purcell ...De « The Fairy Queen » à l’ « Ode à Sainte Cécile » …

Henry Purcell à Londres en 1692 (3/5)
Henry Purcell © National Portrait Gallery, London

Programmation musicale

Henry Purcell (1659-1695)
The Fairy Queen (1692) Prelude. Hornpipe
Concentus Musicus de Vienne, direction Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Teldec 4509-97684-2

Thomas Tomkins (1572-1656)
Psaume 13 "How long wilt thou forget me, O Lord for ever ?"
The Choir of St Paul's Cathedral, London, Andrew Lucas, orgue, direction John Scott

Henry Purcell (1659-1695)
The Fairy Queen (1692) Ouverture
Concentus Musicus de Vienne, direction Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Teldec 4509-97684-2

Louis Grabu (fin XVIIème siècle)
Valentinian (1684) Air pour Jupiter
The Parley of Instruments, direction Peter Holman
Hypérion CDA 66667

Louis Grabu (fin XVIIème siècle)
Valentinian (1684) Air pour les suivans de Jupiter. Air pour les songes affreux
The Parley of Instruments, direction Peter Holman
Hypérion CDA 66667

Matthew Locke (1621/22-1677)
The tempest (1674) The first act tune : Rustick Air
The Parley of Instruments, direction Peter Holman
Hypérion CDA 66667

Henry Purcell (1659-1695)
What hope for us remains now he is gone ?
Julie Hassler, soprano, La Rêveuse
K 617 K617194

Henry Purcell (1659-1695)
Staircase overture in b flat (1674 ou 75)
The Parley of Instruments, direction Peter Holman
Hypérion CDA 66667

Henry Purcell (1659-1695)
The Fairy Queen (1692) Acte II. Song "Come all ye songsters of the sky"
Laurence Dale, ténor, Concentus Musicus de Vienne, direction Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Teldec 4509-97684-2

Henry Purcell (1659-1695)
The Fairy Queen (1692) Acte III. Song - Chorus "If love's a sweet passion"
Barbara Bonney, soprano, Arnold Schoenberg CHor, Concentus Musicus de Vienne, direction Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Teldec 4509-97684-2

Henry Purcell (1659-1695)
The Fairy Queen (1692) Acte I. Scene of the Drunken Poet
Concentus Musicus de Vienne, direction Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Teldec 4509-97684-2

Henry Purcell (1659-1695)
The Fairy Queen (1692) Acte V. Song "Hark ! The echoing air"
Barbara Bonney, soprano, Concentus Musicus de Vienne, direction Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Teldec 4509-97684-2

Henry Purcell (1659-1695)
The Fairy Queen (1692) Acte V. Trio - Chorus "They shall be as happy as they're fair"
Barbara Bonney, soprano, Elisabeth von Magnus, soprano, Robert Holl, basse, Concentus Musicus de Vienne, direction Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Teldec 4509-97684-2

Page de couverture de l'édition originale de The Fairy Queen publiée en 1692
Page de couverture de l'édition originale de The Fairy Queen publiée en 1692

Bibliographie

Gérard Géfen, Histoire de la Musique anglaise (Fayard, 1992)
Hugh Clout, Histoire de Londres, (Que sais-je ? PUF, 1999)
J.A. Westrup, Purcell (J.B. Janin, 1947)
William Christie et Marielle D. Khoury, Purcell au cœur du Baroque (Découvertes Gallimard 1995)
Robert King, Henry Purcell (Thames and Hudson, 1994)

