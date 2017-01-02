Henry Purcell à Londres en 1692 (3/5)

Programmation musicale

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

The Fairy Queen (1692) Prelude. Hornpipe

Concentus Musicus de Vienne, direction Nikolaus Harnoncourt

Teldec 4509-97684-2

♫ Thomas Tomkins (1572-1656)

Psaume 13 "How long wilt thou forget me, O Lord for ever ?"

The Choir of St Paul's Cathedral, London, Andrew Lucas, orgue, direction John Scott

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

The Fairy Queen (1692) Ouverture

Concentus Musicus de Vienne, direction Nikolaus Harnoncourt

Teldec 4509-97684-2

♫ Louis Grabu (fin XVIIème siècle)

Valentinian (1684) Air pour Jupiter

The Parley of Instruments, direction Peter Holman

Hypérion CDA 66667

♫ Louis Grabu (fin XVIIème siècle)

Valentinian (1684) Air pour les suivans de Jupiter. Air pour les songes affreux

The Parley of Instruments, direction Peter Holman

Hypérion CDA 66667

♫ Matthew Locke (1621/22-1677)

The tempest (1674) The first act tune : Rustick Air

The Parley of Instruments, direction Peter Holman

Hypérion CDA 66667

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

What hope for us remains now he is gone ?

Julie Hassler, soprano, La Rêveuse

K 617 K617194

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

Staircase overture in b flat (1674 ou 75)

The Parley of Instruments, direction Peter Holman

Hypérion CDA 66667

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

The Fairy Queen (1692) Acte II. Song "Come all ye songsters of the sky"

Laurence Dale, ténor, Concentus Musicus de Vienne, direction Nikolaus Harnoncourt

Teldec 4509-97684-2

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

The Fairy Queen (1692) Acte III. Song - Chorus "If love's a sweet passion"

Barbara Bonney, soprano, Arnold Schoenberg CHor, Concentus Musicus de Vienne, direction Nikolaus Harnoncourt

Teldec 4509-97684-2

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

The Fairy Queen (1692) Acte I. Scene of the Drunken Poet

Concentus Musicus de Vienne, direction Nikolaus Harnoncourt

Teldec 4509-97684-2

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

The Fairy Queen (1692) Acte V. Song "Hark ! The echoing air"

Barbara Bonney, soprano, Concentus Musicus de Vienne, direction Nikolaus Harnoncourt

Teldec 4509-97684-2

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

The Fairy Queen (1692) Acte V. Trio - Chorus "They shall be as happy as they're fair"

Barbara Bonney, soprano, Elisabeth von Magnus, soprano, Robert Holl, basse, Concentus Musicus de Vienne, direction Nikolaus Harnoncourt

Teldec 4509-97684-2

Bibliographie

Gérard Géfen, Histoire de la Musique anglaise (Fayard, 1992)

Hugh Clout, Histoire de Londres, (Que sais-je ? PUF, 1999)

J.A. Westrup, Purcell (J.B. Janin, 1947)

William Christie et Marielle D. Khoury, Purcell au cœur du Baroque (Découvertes Gallimard 1995)

Robert King, Henry Purcell (Thames and Hudson, 1994)