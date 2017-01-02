Henry Purcell à Londres en 1692 (2/5)

Programmation musicale

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

Ode for Queen Mary's birthday "Love's goddess sure was blind" z 331(1692) duo "Sweetness of nature"

James Bowman, contreténor, Mark Padmore, haute-contre, The King's Consort, direction Robert King

Hypérion CDA 66494

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

Ode for Queen Mary's birthday "Love's goddess sure was blind" z 331 (1692) Choeur "May she to heaven"

The King's Consort, direction Robert King

Hypérion CDA 66494

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

Funeral sentences for the death of Queen Mary II (1695) March

Equale Brass Ensemble, direction John Eliot Gardiner

Erato 3984 27499 2

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

Funeral sentences for the death of Queen Mary II (1695) Man that is born of a woman Z 27

Choeur Monteverdi, direction John Eliot Gardiner

Erato 3984 27499 2

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

Funeral sentences for the death of Queen Mary II (1695) March

Equale Brass Ensemble, direction John Eliot Gardiner

Erato 398427499 2

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

Voluntary en ré min Z 719

Davitt Monroney, orgue Thomas Dallam de l’église de Guimiliau en Bretagne, à l’origine construit dans les années 1675-1680

Arcana A 310

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

Trumpet Tune en Ré Maj Z 603:7

Peter Hurford, orgue

Decca DECA 411 929-2

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

Ode for Queen Mary's birthday "Love's goddess sure was blind" z 331(1692) Soprano et Choeur "Long may she reign"

The King's Consort, direction Robert King

Hypérion CDA 66494

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

Ode for Queen Mary's birthday "Love's goddess sure was blind" z 331(1692) Symphony

The King's Consort, direction Robert King

Hypérion CDA 66494

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

Not all my torments (1693)

Nancy Argenta, soprano, Nigel North, archiluth, Paul Nicholson, clavecin

Virgin VRGN VC 7593242

♫ Traditionnel

Cold and raw (the farmer's daughter)

Friederike Shultz, chant, Bernard Revel, guitare

Conviviencia Strasbourg

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

Ode for Queen Mary's birthday "Love's goddess sure was blind" z 331(1692) "air de soprano "May her blest example"

Gillian Fischer, soprano, The King's Consort, direction Robert King

Hypérion CDA 66494

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

Ode for Queen Mary's birthday "Love's goddess sure was blind" z 331(1692) duo "Many such days"

James Bowman, contreténor, Mark Padmore, haute-contre, The King's Consort, direction Robert King

Hypérion CDA 66494

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

The Prophetess or the history of Dioclesian (1690) Come come away no delay (Duo de basses)

George Michael, Nathan Berg, basses, Collegium Musicum 90, direction Richard Hickox

Chandos CHAN 0558

♫ Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

Ode for Queen Mary's birthday "Love's goddess sure was blind" z 331(1692) Choeur "May she to heaven"

The King's Consort, direction Robert King

Hypérion CDA 66494

Archives INA

►Fiction radiophonique adaptée du Journal de Samuel Pepys (1660-1669)

Réal. Catherine Lemire, avec la voix de Didier Sandre (France Culture 2003)

Bibliographie

Gérard Géfen, Histoire de la Musique anglaise (Fayard, 1992)

Hugh Clout, Histoire de Londres, (Que sais-je ? PUF, 1999)

J.A. Westrup, Purcell (J.B. Janin, 1947)

William Christie et Marielle D. Khoury, Purcell au cœur du Baroque (Découvertes Gallimard 1995)

Robert King, Henry Purcell (Thames and Hudson, 1994)

Vidéo

Extrait de England, my England- The Story of Henry Purcell, réal. Tony Palmer pour Channel 4 en 1995