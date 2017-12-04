George Gershwin à New-York en 1935 (1/5)

« La musique doit exprimer les pensées et les aspirations des gens, ainsi que leur époque. Je suis un homme sans tradition, ma famille est américaine, mon époque, c'est aujourd'hui. J'ai la modeste prétention de contribuer à l'élaboration du grand roman musical américain. C'est tout. »

George Gershwin

Programmation musicale

George Gershwin (1898-1937)

Porgy and Bess (1935) Acte III. Finale. Air de Porgy et choeur "Oh Lawd I'm on my way"

Todd Duncan, Porgy, The Eva Jessye Choir, The Decca Symphony Orchestra, direction Alexander Smallens

(Distribution de la création, enregistrement en 1940)

Naxos 8.110219-20

George Gershwin (1898-1937)

Porgy and Bess (1935) Ouverture

The Decca Symphony Orchestra, direction Alexander Smallens

(Distribution de la création, enregistrement en 1940)

Naxos 8.110219-20

George Gershwin (1898-1937)

Porgy and Bess (1935) Acte II Sc 1.

Air de Porgy et choeur "I got plenty o' nuttin' "

Todd Duncan, Porgy, The Eva Jessye Choir, The Decca Symphony Orchestra, direction Alexander Smallens

(Distribution de la création, enregistrement en 1940)

Naxos 8.110219-20

George Gershwin (1898-1937)

Porgy and Bess (1935) Acte I Sc 1. Air de Clara "Summertime"

Anne Brown, Clara, The Eva Jessye Choir, The Decca Symphony Orchestra, direction Alexander Smallens

(Distribution de la création, enregistrement en 1940)

Naxos 8.110219-20

George Gershwin (1898-1937)

Porgy and Bess (1935) Acte I Sc 1. Air de Clara "Summertime"

Janis Joplin, chant, Kozmic Blues Band

Columbia 88697979697-SV1

George Gershwin (1898-1937)

Porgy and Bess (1935) Acte I Sc 1. Air de Clara "Summertime"

Ella Fitzgerald, voix, the Tee Carson trio

(Non commercialisé / live 1968 à Berlin)

George Gershwin (1898-1947)

When you want ’em, you can’t get ’em, when you’ve got ’em, you don’t want ’em (1916)

Len Cariou, voix, The Ziegfeld Girls

First Night Records LP CAST 14

George Gershwin (1898-1947)

When you want ’em, you can’t get ’em, when you’ve got ’em, you don’t want ’em (1916)

George Gershwin, piano

(Non commercialisé / enregistré sur rouleau Universal 202864)

Jerome Kern (1885-1945)

Sally (1920) Whip-Poor-Will (fox-trot)

George Gershwin, piano (enregistré sur rouleau en mars 1921)

Nonesuch 7559-79370

Irving Berlin (1888-1989)

Alexander's Ragtime Band (1911)

Collins and Harlan, voix

Columbia Record A1032

Anton Rubinstein (1829-1894)

Mélodie en Fa majeur (1852)

Leopold Godowski, piano

enregistré entre 1913 et 1916

CDAPR 7011/2

Antonin Dvorak (1841-1904)

Humoresque en Sol bémol Maj op 101 n°7 B 187 n°7 (1894) arrangement pour violon et piano

Jasha Heifetz, violon, Milton Kaye, piano

Naxos 8.111380

George Gershwin (1898-1947) / Samuel Dushkin arrangement

Short Story (1923-25)

Samuel Dushkin, violon (enregistré à Londres en 1928)

Naxos 8.120664

George Gershwin (1898-1947) / Samuel Dushkin arrangement

Short Story (1923-25)

Leila Josefowicz, violon, John Novacek, piano

Philips 462948-2

