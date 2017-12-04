George Gershwin à New-York en 1935 (1/5)
Voyage musical à New York en 1935, où le public de l’Alvin Theater assiste à la première tant attendue du nouvel opéra de George Gershwin, « Porgy and Bess »…
« La musique doit exprimer les pensées et les aspirations des gens, ainsi que leur époque. Je suis un homme sans tradition, ma famille est américaine, mon époque, c'est aujourd'hui. J'ai la modeste prétention de contribuer à l'élaboration du grand roman musical américain. C'est tout. »
George Gershwin
Programmation musicale
George Gershwin (1898-1937)
Porgy and Bess (1935) Acte III. Finale. Air de Porgy et choeur "Oh Lawd I'm on my way"
Todd Duncan, Porgy, The Eva Jessye Choir, The Decca Symphony Orchestra, direction Alexander Smallens
(Distribution de la création, enregistrement en 1940)
Naxos 8.110219-20
George Gershwin (1898-1937)
Porgy and Bess (1935) Ouverture
The Decca Symphony Orchestra, direction Alexander Smallens
(Distribution de la création, enregistrement en 1940)
Naxos 8.110219-20
George Gershwin (1898-1937)
Porgy and Bess (1935) Acte II Sc 1.
Air de Porgy et choeur "I got plenty o' nuttin' "
Todd Duncan, Porgy, The Eva Jessye Choir, The Decca Symphony Orchestra, direction Alexander Smallens
(Distribution de la création, enregistrement en 1940)
Naxos 8.110219-20
George Gershwin (1898-1937)
Porgy and Bess (1935) Acte I Sc 1. Air de Clara "Summertime"
Anne Brown, Clara, The Eva Jessye Choir, The Decca Symphony Orchestra, direction Alexander Smallens
(Distribution de la création, enregistrement en 1940)
Naxos 8.110219-20
George Gershwin (1898-1937)
Porgy and Bess (1935) Acte I Sc 1. Air de Clara "Summertime"
Janis Joplin, chant, Kozmic Blues Band
Columbia 88697979697-SV1
George Gershwin (1898-1937)
Porgy and Bess (1935) Acte I Sc 1. Air de Clara "Summertime"
Ella Fitzgerald, voix, the Tee Carson trio
(Non commercialisé / live 1968 à Berlin)
George Gershwin (1898-1947)
When you want ’em, you can’t get ’em, when you’ve got ’em, you don’t want ’em (1916)
Len Cariou, voix, The Ziegfeld Girls
First Night Records LP CAST 14
George Gershwin (1898-1947)
When you want ’em, you can’t get ’em, when you’ve got ’em, you don’t want ’em (1916)
George Gershwin, piano
(Non commercialisé / enregistré sur rouleau Universal 202864)
Jerome Kern (1885-1945)
Sally (1920) Whip-Poor-Will (fox-trot)
George Gershwin, piano (enregistré sur rouleau en mars 1921)
Nonesuch 7559-79370
Irving Berlin (1888-1989)
Alexander's Ragtime Band (1911)
Collins and Harlan, voix
Columbia Record A1032
Anton Rubinstein (1829-1894)
Mélodie en Fa majeur (1852)
Leopold Godowski, piano
enregistré entre 1913 et 1916
CDAPR 7011/2
Antonin Dvorak (1841-1904)
Humoresque en Sol bémol Maj op 101 n°7 B 187 n°7 (1894) arrangement pour violon et piano
Jasha Heifetz, violon, Milton Kaye, piano
Naxos 8.111380
George Gershwin (1898-1947) / Samuel Dushkin arrangement
Short Story (1923-25)
Samuel Dushkin, violon (enregistré à Londres en 1928)
Naxos 8.120664
George Gershwin (1898-1947) / Samuel Dushkin arrangement
Short Story (1923-25)
Leila Josefowicz, violon, John Novacek, piano
Philips 462948-2
George Gershwin / CBS Photo Archive © Getty Images
