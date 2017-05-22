Franz Schubert à Vienne en 1827 (5/5)
Retour sur le parcours musical de Franz Schubert dans la société viennoise de 1827, sous le règne de François 1er de Habsbourg, où le compositeur qui n'a plus qu'un an à vivre compose "Le Voyage d'Hiver" sur des poèmes de Wilhelm Muller.
Programmation musicale
♫ Franz Schubert (1797-1828)
Marche pour piano à 4 mains D925 (début octobre 1827)
Duo Tal &amp;amp;amp; Groethuysen
Sony SK 68 243
♫ Franz Schubert (1797-1828) / Wilhelm Müller (1794-1827)
Winterreise op 89 D 911 (1827) XV. Die Krähe
Thomas Hampson, baryton, Wolfgang Sawallisch, piano
EMI 5564452
♫ Franz Schubert (1797-1828) / Wilhelm Müller (1794-1827)
Winterreise op 89 D 911 (1827) XX. Der Wegweiser
Gerald Finley, baryton, Julius Drake, piano
Hypérion CDA68034
♫ Franz Schubert (1797-1828) / Wilhelm Müller (1794-1827)
Winterreise op 89 D 911 (1827) XVI. Letzte Hoffnung
Wolfgang Holzmair, baryton, Andreas Haefliger, piano
Capriccio C5149
♫ Franz Schubert (1797-1828) /Johann Philipp Neumann (1774-1849)
Messe allemande D 872 (1826-27) Zum Evangelium und Credo
Immortal Bach Ensemble, Orchestre de chambre de Leipzig, direction Morten Schuldt-Jensen
Naxos 8.570764
♫ Franz Schubert (1797-1828) /Eduard von Bauernfeld (1802-1890) (complété par Richard Dünser)
Der Graf von Gleichen D 918 (1827-1828) Acte I. Cavatine du Comte "Mein Weib, O Gott, mein Süßer Knabe
Christian Gerhaher, baryton, Orchestre symphonique de la Radio Bavaroise, direction Daniel Harding
Sony 88725422952
♫ Franz Schubert (1797-1828)
Divertissement à la hongroise D818
Hervé Billaut, Guillaume Coppola, piano à 4 mains
Eloquentia EL1652
♫ Franz Schubert (1797-1828) / Wilhelm Müller (1794-1827)
Winterreise op 89 D 911 (1827) XXII. Mut
Thomas Hampson, baryton, Wolfgang Sawallisch, piano
EMI 5564452
♫ Franz Schubert (1797-1828)
Impromptu op 90 n°3 D 899 (été-automne 1827 ?)
Klara Würtz, piano
Piano Classics PCLD0013
♫ Franz Schubert (1797-1828)
Trio en Mi bémol majeur op 100 D 929 (novembre 1827) II. Andante con moto
Trio Dali
Fuga Libera FUG584
♫ Franz Schubert (1797-1828)
Trio comique D930 "Der Hochzeitsbraten" op posth 104
(nov 1827 - sans doute chanté pour le Réveillon du 31 décembre 1827)
Sibylla Rubens, soprano, Markus Schäfer, ténor, Markus Flaig, basse, Ulrich Eisenlohr, piano
Naxos 8.570961
Bibliographie
Brigitte Massin, Franz Schubert (Fayard,1993)
Franz Schubert, Correspondances, textes choisis par Willi Reich (Périgrinateur, 1997)
Jacques Gabriel Prod'homme, Schubert raconté par ceux qui l'ont vu suivi de la correspondance et des écrits de Schubert (Stock, 1997)
Raymond Erickson, Schubert's Vienna (Yale University Press, 1997)
Henry-Louis de La Grange, Vienne : histoire musicale 1100-1848 (B. Coutaz 1990)
Marcel Brion, La vie quotidienne à Vienne au temps de Mozart et de Schubert (Hachette, 1959)
Charles Sealsfield, L'Autriche telle qu'elle est, ou Chronique secrète de certaines cours d'Allemagne par un témoin oculaire Publié en 1828
Paul Landormy, La vie de Schubert (Gallimard, 1928)
H. P. CliveSchubert and His World: A Biographical Dictionary
O. Biba‘Schubert's Position in Viennese Musical Life’, 19CM, iii (1979–80), 106–13
Olivier Lazzaroti, Schubert était-il viennois ? In Annales de Géographie 2004
- Anne-Charlotte RémondProduction
- Philippe PetitRéalisation
- Françoise MonteilCollaboration