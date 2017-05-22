Franz Schubert à Vienne en 1827 (3/5)
Retour sur le parcours musical de Franz Schubert dans la société viennoise de 1827, sous le règne de François 1er de Habsbourg, où le compositeur qui n'a plus qu'un an à vivre compose "Le Voyage d'Hiver" sur des poèmes de Wilhelm Muller.
Programmation musicale
♫ Franz Schubert (1797-1828)
Marche militaire en ré majeur op 51 n°1 D 733
Vladimir Horowitz, piano
DGG 474334-2
♫ Gioacchino Rossini (1792-1867)
Le Barbier de Séville (1816) Acte I. Air de Rosine "Una voce poco fa"
Jennifer Larmore, mezzo-soprano, Orchestre de chambre de Lausanne, direction Jesus Lopez-Cobos
Teldec 9031-74885-2
♫ Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)
Davide Penitente - oratorio K 469 (1785) VII. Choeur "Se vuoi, puniscimi"
Immortal Bach Ensemble, Orchestre de Chambre de Leipzig, direction Morten Schuld-Jensen
Naxos 8.570231
♫ Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)
_Symphonie n°9 en ré mineur (1824) I. Allegro ma non troppo, un poco maestos_o
Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique, direction John Eliot Gardiner
Archiv 439900-2
♫ Franz Schubert (1797-1828) / Jakob Nikolaus von Craigher de Jachelutta (1797-1855)
Die Junge Nonne D.828 (1825)
Gundula Janowitz, soprano, Irwin Gage, piano
DGG 437943-2
♫ Franz Schubert (1797-1828) / Franz von Schober (1796-1882)
Viola D786 (1823)
Renée Fleming, soprano, Christoph Eschenbach, piano
Decca 455294-2
♫ Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)
Symphonie n°3 en mi bémol majeur (1803-04) II. Marcia funebre. Adagio assai.
Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique, direction John Eliot Gardiner
Archiv 439900-2
♫ Franz Schubert (1797-1828) / Jakob Nikolaus von Craigher de Jachelutta (1797-1855)
(traducteur de Colley Cibber)
Der blinde Knabe D 833
Mathias Goerne, baryton, Alexander Schmalcz, piano
Harmonia Mundi HMC 902063
♫ Franz Schubert (1797-1828)
Octuor en Fa majeur D 803 (1824) IV. Andante
David Oistrakh, violon, Peter Bondarenko, violon, Mikhail Terlan, alto, Sviatoslav Knushevitzly, violoncelle, Vladimir Sorokin, clarinette, Joseph Gertovich, contrebasse, Joseph Stidel, basson, Jacov Shapiro, cor (enregistré en 1955)
EMI 2147292
♫ Franz Schubert (1797-1828)
Octuor en Fa majeur D 803 (1824) III. Allegro vivace
David Oistrakh, violon, Peter Bondarenko, violon, Mikhail Terlan, alto, Sviatoslav Knushevitzly, violoncelle, Vladimir Sorokin, clarinette, Joseph Gertovich, contrebasse, Joseph Stidel, basson, Jacov Shapiro, cor (enregistré en 1955)
EMI 2147292
