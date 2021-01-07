Copland : Billy The Kid, un ballet américain

Le ballet de Copland, Billy the Kid est absolument une oeuvre de son temps. Suite à la grande dépression aux Etats-Unis, à l'époque où les westerns deviennent une partie intégrante de la culture, Copland renouvelle le ballet et fait une oeuvre proprement américaine

Une incursion dans le populaire

Quand dans les années 1930, le chorégraphe Lincoln Kirstein décide de créer un ballet "américain", il s'adresse à Aaron Copland qui s'attelle à la composition lors d'un séjour à Paris en 1938. Muni d'un recueil de chansons du « Wild West », Copland, en pleine période "populaire", en incorpore plusieurs dans son ballet, avec pour défi "d'habiller d'harmonies fraîches et non conventionnelles des mélodies bien connues, et sans gâcher leur nature".

