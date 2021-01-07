Musicopolis
Jeudi 7 janvier 2021
25 min

Copland : Billy The Kid, un ballet américain

Le ballet de Copland, Billy the Kid est absolument une oeuvre de son temps. Suite à la grande dépression aux Etats-Unis, à l'époque où les westerns deviennent une partie intégrante de la culture, Copland renouvelle le ballet et fait une oeuvre proprement américaine

Copland : Billy The Kid, un ballet américain
Aaron Copland étudiant une partition au Berkshire Music Festival, © Bettmann/Getty Images

Une incursion dans le populaire

Quand dans les années 1930, le chorégraphe Lincoln Kirstein décide de créer un ballet "américain", il s'adresse à Aaron Copland qui s'attelle à la composition lors d'un séjour à Paris en 1938. Muni d'un recueil de chansons du « Wild West », Copland, en pleine période "populaire", en incorpore plusieurs dans son ballet, avec pour défi "d'habiller d'harmonies fraîches et non conventionnelles des mélodies bien connues, et sans gâcher leur nature".

Programmation musicale

Aaron Copland (1900-1990)Billy The Kid (1938) Introduction. The Open Prairie
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres, direction Antal Dorati
Alto ALC1229

Aaron Copland (1900-1990)Billy The Kid (1938) II. Street in a frontier town
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres, direction Antal Dorati
Alto ALC1229

Traditionnel États-UnisThe Old Chisholm Trail   Roy Rogers with the Ranch Hands, direction Mitch Miller
Disponible sur YouTube

Aaron Copland (1900-1990)El salón México (1932-36)
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York, direction Leonard Bernstein
Sony 889854171426566/29

Aaron Copland (1900-1990)Billy The Kid (1938) V. Gun Battle
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres, direction Antal Dorati
Alto ALC1229

Traditionnel Etats-UnisO bury me out of the Lone Prairie Roy Rogers with the Ranch Hands, direction Mitch Miller
Disponible sur YouTube

Aaron Copland (1900-1990)Billy The Kid (1938) III. Mexican dance and finale
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres, direction Antal Dorati
Alto ALC1229

Aaron Copland (1900-90)Billy The Kid (1938) IV. Prairie night (Card game at night)
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres, direction Antal Dorati
Alto ALC1229

Aaron Copland (1900-90)Billy The Kid (1938) VI. Celebration (after Billy's capture)
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres, direction Antal Dorati
Alto ALC1229

Aaron Copland (1900-90)Billy The Kid (1938) VII. Waltz
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres, direction Antal Dorati
Alto ALC1229

Aaron Copland (1900-90)Billy The Kid (1938) IX. The Open Prairie Again
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres, direction Antal Dorati
Alto ALC1229

Stagecoach, film de John Ford 1939       disponible sur youtube

