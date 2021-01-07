Copland : Billy The Kid, un ballet américain
Le ballet de Copland, Billy the Kid est absolument une oeuvre de son temps. Suite à la grande dépression aux Etats-Unis, à l'époque où les westerns deviennent une partie intégrante de la culture, Copland renouvelle le ballet et fait une oeuvre proprement américaine
Une incursion dans le populaire
Quand dans les années 1930, le chorégraphe Lincoln Kirstein décide de créer un ballet "américain", il s'adresse à Aaron Copland qui s'attelle à la composition lors d'un séjour à Paris en 1938. Muni d'un recueil de chansons du « Wild West », Copland, en pleine période "populaire", en incorpore plusieurs dans son ballet, avec pour défi "d'habiller d'harmonies fraîches et non conventionnelles des mélodies bien connues, et sans gâcher leur nature".
Programmation musicale
Aaron Copland (1900-1990)Billy The Kid (1938) Introduction. The Open Prairie
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres, direction Antal Dorati
Alto ALC1229
Aaron Copland (1900-1990)Billy The Kid (1938) II. Street in a frontier town
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres, direction Antal Dorati
Alto ALC1229
Traditionnel États-UnisThe Old Chisholm Trail
Disponible sur YouTube
Aaron Copland (1900-1990)El salón México (1932-36)
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York, direction Leonard Bernstein
Sony 889854171426566/29
Aaron Copland (1900-1990)Billy The Kid (1938) V. Gun Battle
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres, direction Antal Dorati
Alto ALC1229
Traditionnel Etats-UnisO bury me out of the Lone Prairie
Disponible sur YouTube
Aaron Copland (1900-1990)Billy The Kid (1938) III. Mexican dance and finale
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres, direction Antal Dorati
Alto ALC1229
Aaron Copland (1900-90)Billy The Kid (1938) IV. Prairie night (Card game at night)
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres, direction Antal Dorati
Alto ALC1229
Aaron Copland (1900-90)Billy The Kid (1938) VI. Celebration (after Billy's capture)
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres, direction Antal Dorati
Alto ALC1229
Aaron Copland (1900-90)Billy The Kid (1938) VII. Waltz
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres, direction Antal Dorati
Alto ALC1229
Aaron Copland (1900-90)Billy The Kid (1938) IX. The Open Prairie Again
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres, direction Antal Dorati
Alto ALC1229
Stagecoach, film de John Ford 1939
