Clara Wieck à Leipzig en 1839 (2/5)
Arrêtons-nous cette semaine à Leipzig en 1839, où la compositrice âgée tout juste de 20 ans publie son 11 ème opus, tout en menant une carrière de pianiste de renommée internationale…
♫ Programmation musicale
Clara Wieck (1819-1896)
Scherzo op 10 (1838)
Mara Dobresco, piano
Longdistance Classics 3083322
Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel (1804-1847)
4 Romances sans paroles op 8 I. Allegro moderato
Sylviane Deferne, piano
CBC
Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)
Concerto n°5 "Empereur" (1809) III. Rondo
Steven Lubin, pianoforte d'après Conrad Graf 1824, Academy of Ancient Music, direction Christopher Hogwood
L'Oiseau Lyre
Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)
Symphonie n°6 I. Allegro ma non troppo
Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique, direction John Eliot Gardiner
Archiv Produktion 439900-2
John Field (1782-1837)
Nocturne n°12 en Sol majeur H 58 (1822)
Stefan Irmer, piano
MDG 61818502
Johann Nepomuk Hummel (1778-1837)
Concerto pour piano en la mineur op 85 (1816) I. Allegro moderato
Stephen Hough, piano, English Chamber Orchestra, direction Bryden Thomson
Chandos CHAN 8507
Clara Wieck (1819-1896)
Polonaise op 1 n°2 en Do majeur (1829-30, pub à Leipzig en mars 1831)
Jozef De Beenhouwer, piano
Partridge 1131-2
Clara Wieck (1819-1896)
Polonaise op 1 n°3 en Ré majeur (1829-30, pub à Leipzig en mars 1831)
Jozef De Beenhouwer, piano
Partridge 1131-2
Robert Schumann (1810-1856)
Variations Abegg op 1 (1830)
Clara Haskil, piano
Philips 442635-2
Clara Wieck (1819-1896)
Caprice en forme de valse pour piano en Si bémol Maj op 2 n°5 (1831-32, pub à Leipzig et Paris en 1832)
Jozef De Beenhouwer, piano
Partridge 1130-2
Ludwig Spohr (1784 - 1859)
Neue Liebe, neues Leben WoO 127 - poème de Goethe (1775)
Judith Erb, soprano, Doriana Tchakarova
Hypérion ARS 38 116
Bibliographie
Brigitte François-Sappey, Clara Schumann (Papillon 2001)
Barthold Litzmann, Clara Schumann An Artist's Life Based On Material Found In Diaries And Letters Vol I (1913, en traduction anglaise)
Monique Wohlwend-Sanchis, Clara Schumann-Wieck, l’envers d’un mythe (La Pensée universelle 1987)
The complete correspondence of Clara and Robert Schumann (traduction Hildegard FRITSCH et Ronald Crawford (Peter Lang 2002)
Nancy B. Reich, Clara Schumann - The artist and the woman (Gollancz 1985)
Brigitte Francois Sappey, La musique dans l'Allemagne romantique (Fayard 2009)
Florence May, The Girlhood of Clara Schumann : Clara Wieck and her time (Edward Arnold 1912)
Hector Berlioz, Voyage musical en Allemagne et en Italie (1844)
1837 : Revue et gazette musicale de paris : L. Rellstab sur les musiciens de l’Allemagne du nord
Patrice Veit, Leipzig et le Gewandhaus à l’époque de F.Mendelssohn-Bartholdy (in Les Grands centres musicaux du monde germanique, Pups )
Liens
Logier Le compagnon du Chiroplaste ou méthode de piano
Quelques instruments de torture pour pianistes au 19ème siècle
Clara Schumann par son Journal et sa correspondance
