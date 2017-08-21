Clara Wieck à Leipzig en 1839 (2/5)

♫ Programmation musicale

Clara Wieck (1819-1896)

Scherzo op 10 (1838)

Mara Dobresco, piano

Longdistance Classics 3083322

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel (1804-1847)

4 Romances sans paroles op 8 I. Allegro moderato

Sylviane Deferne, piano

CBC

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Concerto n°5 "Empereur" (1809) III. Rondo

Steven Lubin, pianoforte d'après Conrad Graf 1824, Academy of Ancient Music, direction Christopher Hogwood

L'Oiseau Lyre

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Symphonie n°6 I. Allegro ma non troppo

Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique, direction John Eliot Gardiner

Archiv Produktion 439900-2

John Field (1782-1837)

Nocturne n°12 en Sol majeur H 58 (1822)

Stefan Irmer, piano

MDG 61818502

Johann Nepomuk Hummel (1778-1837)

Concerto pour piano en la mineur op 85 (1816) I. Allegro moderato

Stephen Hough, piano, English Chamber Orchestra, direction Bryden Thomson

Chandos CHAN 8507

Clara Wieck (1819-1896)

Polonaise op 1 n°2 en Do majeur (1829-30, pub à Leipzig en mars 1831)

Jozef De Beenhouwer, piano

Partridge 1131-2

Clara Wieck (1819-1896)

Polonaise op 1 n°3 en Ré majeur (1829-30, pub à Leipzig en mars 1831)

Jozef De Beenhouwer, piano

Partridge 1131-2

Robert Schumann (1810-1856)

Variations Abegg op 1 (1830)

Clara Haskil, piano

Philips 442635-2

Clara Wieck (1819-1896)

Caprice en forme de valse pour piano en Si bémol Maj op 2 n°5 (1831-32, pub à Leipzig et Paris en 1832)

Jozef De Beenhouwer, piano

Partridge 1130-2

Ludwig Spohr (1784 - 1859)

Neue Liebe, neues Leben WoO 127 - poème de Goethe (1775)

Judith Erb, soprano, Doriana Tchakarova

Hypérion ARS 38 116

Bibliographie

Brigitte François-Sappey, Clara Schumann (Papillon 2001)

Barthold Litzmann, Clara Schumann An Artist's Life Based On Material Found In Diaries And Letters Vol I (1913, en traduction anglaise)

Monique Wohlwend-Sanchis, Clara Schumann-Wieck, l’envers d’un mythe (La Pensée universelle 1987)

The complete correspondence of Clara and Robert Schumann (traduction Hildegard FRITSCH et Ronald Crawford (Peter Lang 2002)

Nancy B. Reich, Clara Schumann - The artist and the woman (Gollancz 1985)

Brigitte Francois Sappey, La musique dans l'Allemagne romantique (Fayard 2009)

Florence May, The Girlhood of Clara Schumann : Clara Wieck and her time (Edward Arnold 1912)

Hector Berlioz, Voyage musical en Allemagne et en Italie (1844)

1837 : Revue et gazette musicale de paris : L. Rellstab sur les musiciens de l’Allemagne du nord

Patrice Veit, Leipzig et le Gewandhaus à l’époque de F.Mendelssohn-Bartholdy (in Les Grands centres musicaux du monde germanique, Pups )

Liens

Logier Le compagnon du Chiroplaste ou méthode de piano

Quelques instruments de torture pour pianistes au 19ème siècle

Clara Schumann par son Journal et sa correspondance