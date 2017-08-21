Musicopolis
Musicopolis
Par Anne-Charlotte Rémond
du lundi au vendredi de 13h30 à 13h55
Lundi 11 septembre 2017
25 min

Clara Wieck à Leipzig en 1839 (1/5)

Arrêtons-nous cette semaine à Leipzig en 1839, où la compositrice âgée tout juste de 20 ans publie son 11 ème opus, tout en menant une carrière de pianiste de renommée internationale…

♫ Programmation musicale

Clara Wieck (1819-1896)
Trois Romances op 11 (1839) N°2 Andante und Allegro
Jozef de Beenhouwer, piano
Partridge 1130-2

Robert Schumann (1810-1856)
Carnaval op 9 (1834-35) Chiarina
Philippe Bianconi, piano
La Dolce Volta LDV28

Robert Schumann (1810-1856)
Carnaval op 9 (1834-35) Marche des Davidsbundler contre les Philistins
Philippe Bianconi, piano
La Dolce Volta LDV28

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)
Symphonie n°4 en Si bémol majeur op 60 (1806) IV. Allegro ma non troppo
Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique, direction John Eliot Gardiner
Archiv Produktion 439900-2

Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)
Ouverture Mer calme et Heureux voyage, d'après Goethe, op 27 (1828)
Orchestre du Gewandhaus de Leipzig, direction Kurt Masur
Berlin Classics BC 2057-2

Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)
Variations sur "La ci darem la mano" op 2 (1827)
Dinorah Varsi, piano, Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio de Stuttgart, direction Daniel Nazareth
Genuin GEN15353/12

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)
Fantaisie en ut mineur op 80 pour piano, choeur et solistes
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, direction et piano Daniel Barenboim
EMI 5555162

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)
Concerto pour 3 claviers en ré mineur BWV 1063 III. Allegro
Christoph Eschenbach, Justus Frantz, Gerhard Oppitz, pianos, Orchestre Philharmonique de Hambourg, direction (du piano) Christoph Eschenbach
DGG 415655-2

Concert au Gewandhaus de Leipzig vers 1840
Concert au Gewandhaus de Leipzig vers 1840

Bibliographie

Brigitte François-Sappey, Clara Schumann (Papillon 2001)
Barthold Litzmann, Clara Schumann An Artist's Life Based On Material Found In Diaries And Letters Vol I (1913, en traduction anglaise)
Monique Wohlwend-Sanchis, Clara Schumann-Wieck, l’envers d’un mythe (La Pensée universelle 1987)
The complete correspondence of Clara and Robert Schumann (traduction Hildegard FRITSCH et Ronald Crawford (Peter Lang 2002)
Nancy B. Reich, Clara Schumann - The artist and the woman (Gollancz 1985)
Brigitte Francois Sappey, La musique dans l'Allemagne romantique (Fayard 2009)
Florence May, The Girlhood of Clara Schumann : Clara Wieck and her time (Edward Arnold 1912)
Hector Berlioz, Voyage musical en Allemagne et en Italie (1844)
1837 : Revue et gazette musicale de paris : L. Rellstab sur les musiciens de l’Allemagne du nord
Patrice Veit, Leipzig et le Gewandhaus à l’époque de F.Mendelssohn-Bartholdy (in Les Grands centres musicaux du monde germanique, Pups )

