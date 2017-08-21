Clara Wieck à Leipzig en 1839 (1/5)

♫ Programmation musicale

Clara Wieck (1819-1896)

Trois Romances op 11 (1839) N°2 Andante und Allegro

Jozef de Beenhouwer, piano

Partridge 1130-2

Marie-Josèphe Jude, piano

Lyrinx LYR 2255

Robert Schumann (1810-1856)

Carnaval op 9 (1834-35) Chiarina

Philippe Bianconi, piano

La Dolce Volta LDV28

Robert Schumann (1810-1856)

Carnaval op 9 (1834-35) Marche des Davidsbundler contre les Philistins

Philippe Bianconi, piano

La Dolce Volta LDV28

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Symphonie n°4 en Si bémol majeur op 60 (1806) IV. Allegro ma non troppo

Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique, direction John Eliot Gardiner

Archiv Produktion 439900-2

Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

Ouverture Mer calme et Heureux voyage, d'après Goethe, op 27 (1828)

Orchestre du Gewandhaus de Leipzig, direction Kurt Masur

Berlin Classics BC 2057-2

Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Variations sur "La ci darem la mano" op 2 (1827)

Dinorah Varsi, piano, Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio de Stuttgart, direction Daniel Nazareth

Genuin GEN15353/12

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Fantaisie en ut mineur op 80 pour piano, choeur et solistes

Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, direction et piano Daniel Barenboim

EMI 5555162

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Concerto pour 3 claviers en ré mineur BWV 1063 III. Allegro

Christoph Eschenbach, Justus Frantz, Gerhard Oppitz, pianos, Orchestre Philharmonique de Hambourg, direction (du piano) Christoph Eschenbach

DGG 415655-2

Bibliographie

Brigitte François-Sappey, Clara Schumann (Papillon 2001)

Barthold Litzmann, Clara Schumann An Artist's Life Based On Material Found In Diaries And Letters Vol I (1913, en traduction anglaise)

Monique Wohlwend-Sanchis, Clara Schumann-Wieck, l’envers d’un mythe (La Pensée universelle 1987)

The complete correspondence of Clara and Robert Schumann (traduction Hildegard FRITSCH et Ronald Crawford (Peter Lang 2002)

Nancy B. Reich, Clara Schumann - The artist and the woman (Gollancz 1985)

Brigitte Francois Sappey, La musique dans l'Allemagne romantique (Fayard 2009)

Florence May, The Girlhood of Clara Schumann : Clara Wieck and her time (Edward Arnold 1912)

Hector Berlioz, Voyage musical en Allemagne et en Italie (1844)

1837 : Revue et gazette musicale de paris : L. Rellstab sur les musiciens de l’Allemagne du nord

Patrice Veit, Leipzig et le Gewandhaus à l’époque de F.Mendelssohn-Bartholdy (in Les Grands centres musicaux du monde germanique, Pups )