Britten : la cantate Saint Nicolas

C'est dans un bureau face à la mer que Benjamin Britten compose sa cantate Saint Nicolas, commande pour les festivités du centenaire de Lancing College. Britten y voit l'occasion, d'une manière analogue à l'hymne à Sainte Cécile, d'écrire une cantate pour le saint patron des enfants.

Une oeuvre pour amateurs

Compositeur professionnel ayant écrit pour des professionnels, Britten illustre avec Saint Nicolas sa pensée à propos des amateurs : "Je crois avec passion au professionnalisme ; mais cela ne doit pas l'empêcher d'écrire pour les amateurs. Ils ont toujours été d'un grand poids dans la formation de notre tradition musicale. Il y a quelque chose de rafraîchissant et de spontané dans la musique produite par les amateurs". D'où une oeuvre taillée pour des chanteurs amateurs.

à réécouter AUDIO 24 min émission Musicopolis 1943 à Londres : Création de "A Ceremony of Carols" de Benjamin Britten

Programmation musicale

Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)Saint Nicolas, op 42 (1947-48) Introduction

Allan Clayton (ténor), Choeur du Trinity College de Cambridge, Holst Singers, Boys of The Temple Church Choir, City of London Sinfonia, direction Stephen Layton

Hypérion CDA67946

Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)Saint Nicolas, op 42 (1947-48) The Birth of Saint Nicolas

Luke McWatters (soprano enfant), Allan Clayton (ténor), Choeur du Trinity College de Cambridge, Holst Singers, Boys of The Temple Church Choir, City of London Sinfonia, direction Stephen Layton

Hypérion CDA67946

Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)Saint Nicolas, op 42 (1947-48) Nicolas devotes himself to God

Allan Clayton (ténor), City of London Sinfonia, direction Stephen Layton

Hypérion CDA67946

Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)Saint Nicolas, op 42 (1947-48) He journeys to Palestine

Choeur du Trinity College de Cambridge, Holst Singers, Boys of The Temple Church Choir, City of London Sinfonia, direction Stephen Layton

Hypérion CDA67946

Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)Saint Nicolas, op 42 (1947-48) Nicolas comes to Myra

Choeur du Trinity College de Cambridge, Holst Singers, Boys of The Temple Church Choir, City of London Sinfonia, direction Stephen Layton

Hypérion CDA67946

Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)Saint Nicolas, op 42 (1947-48) Nicolas from prison Allan Clayton (ténor), City of London Sinfonia, direction Stephen Layton

Hypérion CDA67946

Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)Saint Nicolas, op 42 (1947-48) Nicolas and the pickled boys Allan Clayton (ténor), Choeur du Trinity College de Cambridge, Holst Singers, Boys of The Temple Church Choir, City of London Sinfonia, direction Stephen Layton

Hypérion CDA67946

Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)Saint Nicolas, op 42 (1947-48) His piety and marvellous words Choeur du Trinity College de Cambridge, Holst Singers, Boys of The Temple Church Choir, City of London Sinfonia, direction Stephen Layton

Hypérion CDA67946

Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)Saint Nicolas, op 42 (1947-48) The Death of Nicolas Choeur du Trinity College de Cambridge, Holst Singers, Boys of The Temple Church Choir, City of London Sinfonia, direction Stephen Layton

Hypérion CDA67946