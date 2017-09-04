Benjamin Britten à Londres en 1962 (5/5)

♫ Programmation musicale

Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)

War Requiem (1962) IV. Sanctus

Galina Vishnevskaya, soprano, London Symphony Orchestra, direction Benjamin Britten

(enregistré en janvier 1963)

Decca 4785433

Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)

War Requiem (1962) II. Dies irae. Lacrimosa dies illa

Heather Harper, soprano, Coventry Festival Choir, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, direction Meredith Davies

(enregistré à la création, Cathédrale de Coventry 30 mai 1962)

Testament SBT 1490

Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)

War Requiem (1962) II. Dies irae. "Moving into the sun" (Wilfred Owen)

Heather Harper, soprano, Peter Pears, Coventry Festival Choir, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, direction Meredith Davies

(enregistré à la création, Cathédrale de Coventry 30 mai 1962)

Testament SBT 1490

Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)

War Requiem (1962) VI. Libera me. In paradisum

Coventry Festival Choir, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, direction Meredith Davies, Melos Ensemble, direction Benjamin Britten

(enregistré à la création, Cathédrale de Coventry 30 mai 1962)

Testament SBT 1490

Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)

War Requiem (1962) VI. Libera me

Heather Harper, soprano, Peter Pears, ténor, Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baryton

Coventry Festival Choir, Boys of Holy Trinity, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, direction Meredith Davies

Melos Ensemble, direction Benjamin Britten

(enregistré à la création, Cathédrale de Coventry 30 mai 1962)

Testament SBT 1490

Henry Purcell (1659-1695) / Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)

Didon et Enée (1689) Ouverture

Purcell Singers, English Opera Group Orchestra, direction Benjamin Britten

(enrt septembre 1959)

BBCB 8003-2

Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

Didon et Enée (1689) III. Lamentation de Didon

Janet Baker, mezzo-soprano, Orchestre de chambre anglais, direction Anthony Lewis

Philips 475162-2

Michael Tippett (1905-1998)

King Priam (1961 créé à Covent Garden en juin 1962)

Rodney Macann, Sarah Walker, Howard Haskin, Kent Opera Chorus and Orchestra, direction Sir Roger Norrington

(Enreg non commercialisé)

Dimitri Chostakovitch (1906-1975)

Quatuor à cordes n°8 en ut mineur op 110 (1960) III. Allegretto

Quatuor Borodine (enregistré en 1978)

EMI CDC 7475072

The Beatles

Love me do

(enregistrement du premier 45T 4 septembre 1962)

The Beatles

Doxy Records DOXY011

Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)

Cello Symphony op 68 (1963) I. Allegro maestoso

Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle, English Chamber Orchestra, direction Benjamin Britten

(enregistré à Londres juillet 1964)

Decca 4785540

Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)

War Requiem (1962) V. Agnus Dei. "One ever hangs where shelled roads part" (Wilfred Owen)

Peter Pears, ténor, Choeur symphonique de Londres, Orchestre Symphonique de Londres, direction Benjamin Britten

(enregistré en janvier 1963)

Decca 4785433

Bibliographie

Xavier de Gaulle, Benjamin Britten ou l’impossible quiétude (Actes Sud 1996)

Humphrey Carpenter, Benjamin Britten, a biography (Faber and Faber 1992)

Mildred Clary, Benjamin Britten ou le mythe de l'enfance (Buchet Chastel 2006)

J. Evans, P. Reed, P. Wilson, A Britten Source Book (The Britten-Pears Library 1987)

John Bridcut, The Faber Pocket Guide to Britten (Faber and Faber 2010)

The Britten Companion Edited by Christopher Palmer (Faber and Faber 1984)

Lewis Foreman and Susan Foreman, London, a musical gazetteer (Yale University Press 2005)

Interview de Galina Vishnevskaya à propos du War Requiem de Britten

(Extrait de The hidden heart - A life of Benjamin Britten and Peter Pears - Réal. Teresa Griffiths 2001)